Local youths compete in Etowah County Junior Golf Tournament

Lauren Cole (pictured above), Brock McNeely, Justin Lovoy, Cove McHugh, Drew Clark and Mallory Brooks all won individual championships at the Etowah County Junior Golf Tournament held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Gadsden Country Club, Twin Bridges, Silver Lakes, Briarmeade and Wills Creek courses.

Competing in the girls age 13-18 division, Cole finished with an overall score of 249. Lauren Weaver took second place with a 273 score, while third-place finisher Camryn Blackwell shot 361.

McNeely captured first place with an overall score of 211 in the girls age 13-18 division, followed by Daniel Rich (250), Justin Graham (273), Ridge McHugh (283) and Jordan Yancey (303).

In the boys 12 and under A Division, Lovoy took first place with an over score of 128, followed by Aiden Freeman with 133 and Eli Edge with 136. In the B Division, McHugh earned the title with a 142 showing, followed by Hayes Cosby (154) and Spencer Potter (206).

Drew Clark finished with a 127 score to win the boys age 7-10 division. Runner-up Reece Elam shot a 154 score.

Mallory Brooks won the girls age 7-10 division with a 154 score, followed by Ma-kayla Bearden in second place with a 190 score. (Photo by Gary Wells)