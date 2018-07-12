Westbrook ace picked for Team USA baseball

Westbrook Christian rising sophomore pitcher/outfielder Sam Dutton (pictured above) was one of 54 baseball players across the county invited to participate in Phase 1 of the 15U Team USA National Team Trials beginning July 29 in Cary, N.C., at the USA Baseball National Training Complex. As the ace of the Warrior pitching staff this past season, Dutton went 5-2-1 with a 1.21 earned run average. In 46 innings, he struck out 72 while issuing only 11 walks and surrendering just 28 hits and eight earned runs. He pitched a no-hitter against Verbena in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs. At the plate, Dutton batted .494 with 38 hits, 30 RBI, 24 runs scored and seven doubles. His production helped the Warriors post a 27-9 record, win the area championship and qualify for a berth in the Class 2A state quarterfinals, where Westbrook lost in extra innings in the deciding game 3 against top-ranked Mars Hill Bible. Dutton was the only freshman to make the ASWA All-State first team in any classification this past season. He was also named to the All-Messenger first team.