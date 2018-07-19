Ford secures $200,000 grant for Attalla

By Kaitlin Fleming

Staff Correspondent

At the Monday, July 15 Attalla City Council Meeting State Rep. Craig Ford announced a $200,000 grant to the City of Attalla’s Sewage and Water Board. This grant will be used to update sewage lines, manhole covers and water lines in the city limits.

Attalla Mayor Larry Means stated that this grant would be a huge help to the city.

“We can never say how thankful we are to Craig Ford,” said Means. “Craig works for Attalla every day.”

This was not the first grant that Ford secured for the City of Attalla. Means listed a few of the past grants that Ford has helped secure, including railroad grants, highway resurfacing grants, community development grants and police radio grants.

Means also spoke briefly about how helpful Ford has been in the past with the Attalla City School System.

“He secured thousands of dollars for the schools and for our DARE programs,” said Means. “He has helped change kids’ lives.”

Newly appointed Attalla City Superintendent Jeff Colegrove was in attendance. He thanked Ford for all he has done for the schools.

“I just want to say thank you to Craig Ford for all he’s done for the school systems,” said Colegrove. “I’m especially thankful for all you’ve done for the Attalla City School System.”

Ford pointed out that Means and the city council’s unity played an instrumental role in Attalla receiving the grant. He also said that he looks forward to working with the city and the local board of education on future projects.

“It is always great to be able to work with the City of Attalla,” said Ford. “We always want to give money back to the taxpayers, and this grant is doing that. Everyday I wake up, I try and get money back to the taxpayers, and I look forward to helping Attalla with upcoming projects.”