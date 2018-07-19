Rainbow City angler wins local BFL Tournament

Adam Brown of Rainbow City brought five bass to the scale weighing 17 pounds even to win the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) Bama Division tournament last Saturday (July 14) on Lake Neely Henry. Brown, who earned $3,917 for the tournament, spent the day fishing the backs of three creeks in the mid-river area, including Big Wills Creek.

“I didn’t do well until the sun got up around 10 a.m. and the fish started holding tight to cover, then I was able to target them better,” said Brown, who logged his first win in FLW competition. “I fished stumps, bushes, basically any type of cover that was back there. Almost every fish I caught came from two feet or less of water.”

Brown’s primary bait was a white Stan Sloan’s The Aggravator long-arm spinnerbait with No. 5 willow leaf blades and a trailer hook. He followed it up with a 3/8-ounce black and blue-colored Bo’s jig with a Zoom Super Chunk Jr. trailer of the same color. By the end of the day, Brown said he caught around 15 keepers.

“I ran the spinnerbait across the stumps and then pitched the jig. I had to fish slow and steady. I hit each creek at least twice, and as far as the big fish go, I caught about two from each creek.”

Two other local anglers finished in the top 10. Terry Tucker of Gadsden came in seventh while Hunter Hayes of Rainbow City placed 10th. Each caught five bass.