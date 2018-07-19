Relevé rising up to serve community

By Kaitlin Fleming

Staff Correspondent

Relevé Academy of Performing Arts, formally known as Strut USA, is focusing oncommunity needs and giving back to local children.

On Tuesday, July 10, Relevé hosted a meet and greet with Disney Princess Ariel from Little Mermaid. The event was open to students and non-students. At the event, children took photos and blew bubbles while Princess Ariel signed autographs.

Children then chatted with her as they had their picture made.

“It is our intention to make this an annual event, open to everyone in the community,” said Relevé Office Administrator Amanda Coleman. “We strive to be very active in our community and provide fun, safe and affordable opportunities for children and families. We feel that we are much more than just a dance studio and want everyone to know how appreciative we are of the support we have gotten.”

Studio owner Lynn Barron said she has been in the business a long time and felt it was time to be more involved in the community.

“We’re going to all the local schools and giving out one full-year scholarship to a deserving child,” said Barron.

Teachers will decide which students have needs and who would benefit for a scholarship. Those students will receive a full-year of lessons from Relevé.

An academy of performing arts sounds straight forward, but at Relevé there is more to learn than just ballet. According to Barron, Relevé strives to teach its students manors, discipline and etiquette.

Relevé is staffed with professional instructors who work to provide a family-friendly atmosphere, confidence building and opportunities for advancing maximum potential.

“We are a professional academy of performing arts,” said Barron. “All the while, our young people are having great fun, making lifelong friends and memories.”

Relevé is set to host an end of the year event on July 31. This event will include early registration for the next year, door prizes and kid-friendly activities. Relevé will also host an open house on August 11 from 2-6 p.m., which will include registration, door prizes, food and a bouncy house.