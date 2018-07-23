Westbrook grad enjoys all-star football week

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Court Coley (pictured above) recently capped his high school football career on a winning note.

Participating in the annual North-South All-Star Football Game, the 2018 Westbrook Christian graduate finished with seven solo tackles, three assists and an interception at linebacker in the North’s 27-14 victory at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.

The North scored 21 second-half points – including a touchdown on the last play of the game – to earn the win.

“It was good learning from all of the coaches and getting better in practice and playing against some of the best players in the state,” said Coley. “The intensity level was really high, because everybody knew it was their last high school game. Also, a lot of the 2A games we played in didn’t even have a band, and a couple of 6A bands played and there was a big crowd, so it was a great atmosphere.”

Despite the two-a-day practices each day, Coley found time enjoyed the social part of All-Star Week, which included a tour of the Montgomery Hyundai Plant, eating out and a trip to a local bowling alley.

“It was pretty fun. I also met a couple of good guys and we exchanged contact information, and hopefully we’ll stay in touch.”

Coley had a team-high 114 tackles – 31 for a loss – along with two fumble recoveries for the 2017 Warriors, who eaned the program’s first state playoff berth in five years. He was a Class 2A first team selection and made the 2017 All-Messenger football team.

Coley signed a football scholarship with Birmingham Southern College in May and will report for pre-season practice in early August. He currently is working out locally five days a week as per the BSC off-season football training program.

“I got the feeling from talking with the [BSC] coaches during recruiting that they just had to have me, and the feeling was very mutual,” he said. “I also felt that I could get the degree that I wanted (physical science), plus it was really close to home. Those are the biggest things that sold me on going there.”

Westbrook head football coach Brian Mintz said that Coley will be missed both for his high level of play and leadership skills.

“Court’s an outstanding player who pursues the ball really well. Hopefully somebody will step forward to fill that role, but players like Court don’t come around but every now and then. He’s an outstanding kid who to my knowledge has never had any problems at school. That’s a big compliment to kids who try to grow up and do the right thing.”