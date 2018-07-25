Legals for the week of 6/15 to 6/21

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ray A. Watson and Imogene Watson, husband and wife, to Regions Bank, on the 1st day of September, 2009, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3320075. The undersigned Regions Bank, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance of the Court House at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 28th day of June, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Eighteen (18), the east 40 feet of Lot Number Seventeen (17) and the west 10 feet of Lot Number Nineteen (19), in Block Number Two (2), Elsmere Addition to Gadsden, Alabama, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “B”, page 331, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

REGIONS BANK

MORTGAGEE

W. L. LONGSHORE, III

Attorney for Mortgagee

LONGSHORE, BUCK & LONGSHORE, P.C.

The Longshore Building

2009 Second Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203-3703

Phone: 205-252-7661

June 1, 8 and 15, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jaclyn Derochea, a single woman, to Keystone Bank on the 26th day of September, 2012, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3373909, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 25th day of June, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at an existing ¾” pipe at the SW corner of Lot 1 of the Rearrangement of Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Rearrangement of Ed S. Cochran Addition to Hokes Bluff, Alabama, recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 15 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and run in a Northwesterly direction along the Westerly line of said Lot 1 and the Easterly line of Spring Street (30’ R/W) 240.94 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence continue in a Northwesterly direction along the Westerly line of said Lot 1 and the Westerly line of said R/W 113.51 feet to an existing ¾” pipe in a point of curve to the right; thence run in a Northeasterly direction along said curve having a radius of 30.22 feet and a tangent of 20.00 feet to an existing ¾” pipe on the South R/W of Spring Street (20’ R/W); thence run in a Northeasterly direction along said South R/W and the North line of said Lot 1 for 7920 feet to an existing ¾” pipe; thence deflect 18° 54’ 48” to the right and run in a Northeasterly direction along the South line of said R/W and the North line of said Lot 1 for 101.00 feet to an existing ¾” pipe; thence deflect 17° 24’ 16” to the right and run in a Southeasterly direction along the South line of said R/W and the North line of said Lot 1 for 138.81 feet (140.00 feet plat) to an existing ¾” pipe; thence deflect 34° 46’ 23” to the left and run in a Northeasterly direction along the SE line of said R/W and the NW line of said Lots 1 and 2 for 73.00 feet to an existing ¾” pipe at the NE corner of said Lot 2; thence deflect 88° 48’ 42” (90° 00’ 00” plat) to the right and run in a Southeasterly direction along the NE line of said Lot 2 for 19.37 feet (19.70 feet plat) to an existing ¾” pipe at the SE corner of said Lot 2; thence deflect 86° 45’ 24” to the right and run in a Southwesterly direction 179.89 feet (180.00 feet plat) along the SE line of said Lot 2 to an existing ¾” pipe at the NE corner of said Lot 2; thence deflect to the right so as to form an interior angle of 172° 03’ 44” and run in a Southwesterly direction 252.99 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Lots 1 and 2 of the Rearrangement of Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Rearrangement of Ed S. Cochran Addition to Hokes Bluff, Alabama recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 15, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

RIVER BANK & TRUST fka Keystone Bank

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

June 1, 8 and 15, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gerald D. Connell aka Gerald Connell, unmarried, to Regions Bank, on the 15th day of September, 2010, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3339119.

The undersigned Regions Bank, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance of the Court House at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 28th day of June, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Seventeen (17) and Eighteen (18), in Block Number Twenty-one (21), of the Bellevue Highlands First Addition to Gadsden, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “B”, pages 286-290, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

REGIONS BANK

MORTGAGEE

W. L. LONGSHORE, III

Attorney for Mortgagee

LONGSHORE, BUCK & LONGSHORE, P.C.

The Longshore Building

2009 Second Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203-3703

Phone: 205-252-7661

June 1, 8 and 15, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Randy Lipscomb, married man and Connie Lipscomb, his wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Integrity Mortgage, LLC, on the 14th day of December, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3261981; Reaffirmation of Mortgage Agreement recorded in Instrument Number 3442843; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on July 19, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot of Tract 8, in the G.E. Day addition to Hokes Bluff, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 61, in the Office of the Judge of Probate and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama..

Property street address for informational purposes: 280 Days Circle, Gadsden, AL 35903. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

262029

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Billy Ashworth and Pauline Ashworth to WinSouth Credit Union on the 30th day of May, 2013, said mortgage being recorded Instrument Number 3386269 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 10th day of July, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot No. 30 in Parcel No. 7 of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

CODY D. ROBINSON

Brunson, Robinson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.A.

P.O. Box 1189

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-1189

Phone 256-546-9205

June 15, 22 & 29, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by David J. Carlisle and wife Carolyn M. Carlisle, originally in favor of Citifinancial Corporation, LLC, on the 15th day of January, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3307381 ; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 1, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers One (1) and Two (2) in Block Number Two (2) in Woodlawn Addition to the City of Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 15, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1412 Peachtree St , Gadsden, AL 35901

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 06/05/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 09/13/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

424362

June 15, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

GREGORY DAVENPORT appointed Personal Representatives on 05/24/2018 Estate of SHIRLEY DAVENPORT deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 1, 8 & 15, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

JOHN IRA BASNETT appointed Personal Representatives on 05/24/2018 Estate of WILLIAM ARNOLD BASNETT deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 1, 8 & 15, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

MARY JO AUTREY appointed Personal Representatives on 05/16/2018 Estate of MARY NELL MARTIN deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 1, 8 & 15, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

TERESA AYERS appointed Personal Representatives on 05/22/2018 Estate of PATRICIA GILBREATH deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 1, 8 & 15, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

DAVID CLOUGH appointed Personal Representatives on 05/22/2018 Estate of BOYD J. CLOUGH, JR. deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 1, 8 & 15, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

SHERRAN PAYNE HILL appointed Personal Representatives on 05/31/2018 Estate of JOSEPHINE A. PAYNE deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

PATSY MANESS appointed Personal Representative on 05/30/2018 Estate of GRACE J. POWELL deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

GERALDINE B. PARKER JORDAN appointed Personal Representative on 05/24/2018 Estate of CORNEL PARKER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

RHONDA SUE KELLY appointed Personal Representative on 05/23/2018 Estate of HERMAN EARL COLLINS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

JACOB MILLICAN appointed Personal Representative on 05/31/2018 Estate of DOUGLAS LEE CLEMONS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

J. DAVID HINDSMAN appointed Personal Representatives on 06/04/2018 Estate of SANDRA M. CAIN deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 15, 22 & 29, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

TONYA RODRIQUEZ appointed Personal Representatives on 06/05/2018 Estate of KENNETH E. ELLER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 15, 22 & 29, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

MARY HUGHES POE appointed Personal Representatives on 06/05/2018 Estate of NANCY S. HUGHES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 15, 22 & 29, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

WILLIAM RAY GARRARD and DANA LYNN SWEENEY appointed Personal Representatives on 05/29/2018 Estate of BETTY RAE GARRARD deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 15, 22 & 29, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

ROBERT LELAND GARRETT appointed Personal Representatives on 06/07/2018 Estate of BOBBY LEE GARRETT deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 15, 22 & 29, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

CONNIE REBECCA ATKINS STEWART appointed Personal Representatives on 06/07/2018 Estate of GEORGIA LEE BRUCE ATKINS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 15, 22 & 29, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

KALA SIZEMORE WAITS appointed Personal Representatives on 06/05/2018 Estate of RUTH HOGE HAMMONDS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 15, 22 & 29, 2018

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-200-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 307 HARDIN CIRCLE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: LEGAL DESCRIPITION: LT 5 & N 10 LT 4 COLLEGE HEIGHTS 3RD ADD PLAT F-315 14-12-6 of the probate records of Etowah County Alabama.

Tax ID#: 31-15-06-14-2-000-275.000

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to DEXTER HARRELL, 307 HARDIN CIRCLE.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on May 29, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 15, 2018

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-212-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1316 CHANDLER STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: 1316 Chandler Street, Gadsden, legally described as Lot 15, William Chandler Re-survey as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 13 in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to FNA NP, LLC, 120 N LaSalle Street, Suite 1220, Chicago, IL, POSSIBLE RIGHTS OF REDEMPTION OF THE ESTATE OF Leroy McCary AND POTENTIAL HEIRS LISTED AS Nettie McCary Elmore, Malcom McCary, Christine McCary, Tickella McCary, Adrianna McCary, Corbin McCary, Malcom McCary, Antwan McCary, Ayla McCary and Alie McCary.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on May 29, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 15, 2018

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-213-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1423 ALABAMA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lot Number Eight (8), Block Number Ten (10), in the Interurban Land Company’s First Addition, as recorded in Book of Town Plats “B”, page 206, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY with possible rights of redemption by BRENDA GILES.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on May 29, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 15, 2018

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-214-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

606 HILLYER STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lot Number 19 in Abercrombie Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 46, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to MARVIS CARTER AND NICOLA KIRBY, 1315 Chandler Street.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on May 29, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 15, 2018

___________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-215-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

203 SOUTH 11TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: A tract or parcel of land described as: Beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot Number 5 in Block No.8, and from thence run in a Southerly direction along the West line of said Lot a distance of 70 feet; thence Easterly and parallel with the Northerly lines of Lots Nos. 5, 3, and 1 in said Block to a point in the Easterly line of Lot 1, in said Block; thence Northerly and along the Westerly lines of Eleventh Street to the Northeast corner of Lot No. 1 in said Block 8; thence Westerly and along the Northerly lines of said Lots Nos. 1,3 and 5 to the point of beginning, said description embracing the North 70 feet of Lots Nos. 1, 3, and 5 in Block No. 8, in the Gadsden Land & Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “A”, page 23, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to DEWEY R. STEPHENS AND WIFE, DEANNA A. STEPHENS, 203 SOUTH 11TH STREET; WELLS FARGO BANK, ASSIGNED TO HSBC BANK USA.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on May 29, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 15, 2018

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-219-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

820 HILLYER STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lot Number 14 in Block 49 in Second Addition Bellevue Highlands, as surveyed and platted by Totteo and Woodruff, Civil Engineers, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Page 284 and 285, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden together with all improvements located thereon saving and excepting however, the east ten feet thereof,

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to ROSIA LEACH and LAURA HAWTHORNE, 2023 Artisian Spring Rd, Bessemer, Alabama 35020.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on June 5, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 15, 2018

___________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-220-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

408 ALLEN STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lot Ten (10) in Block H and Lot Fourteen (14) in Bock E, both being in Miller Highland Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, according to map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “D”, at page 31, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to ARTHUR SMITH AND WIFE LAURA SMITH AND POTENTIALLY MARK ARTHUR SMITH, 165 SIZEMORE STREET, GADSDEN AND P.O. BOX 289, GADSDEN.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on June 5, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 15, 2018

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-221-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1121 WHITEHALL STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lots Numbers One (1) and Two (2) in Block “C” in Highland Park Addition according to the maps thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “B”, pages 40 and 164, respectively, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to KATHY LEE, 1118 Whitehall Street, Gadsden, AL Rights of Redemption by SALLIE HARVEY.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on June 5, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 15, 2018

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-222-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

411 A- N. 33RD STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Six (6) in Block Number Five (5) in Kyle’s Cheap Homes Addition to Gadsden according to map recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 189, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama,

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

THE STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, AL, possible rights of redemption of EQUITY TRUST COMPANY, d/b/a STERLING TRUST COMPANY.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on June 5, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 15, 2018

___________

ORDINANCE

NO. O-17-18

AMENDING CITY CODE §18-122

WHEREAS, at the request of the Electrical Affairs Committee, the City has been asked to amend the Code of Ordinance, Section 18-122.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. Section 18-122 of the Code of Ordinances is amended to read as follows:

Section 18-122. Adoption of rules; meetings. The electrical affairs committee shall adopt rules in accordance with the provisions of this article. Meeting times will be quarterly at a time determined by the chairperson. Meetings may be called by the chairperson or at the request of two or more committee members. Minutes of the proceeding shall be kept showing the vote of each member on every question. If any member is absent or fails to vote, the minutes shall indicate such fact.

Section 2. The section, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Section 3. The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

Section4. This ordinance shall become effective on May 29, 2018.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on May 29, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 15, 2018

___________

ORDINANCE

NO. O-18-18

Amending City Code Section 74-91

to Add License Classification Number 4551

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. Section 74-91 of the Gadsden City Code is amended by adding the following classification of business license:

Code – 4551

2002 NAICS Titles/Business License Codes – Arts and Craft Vendor

Schedule – 75

Section 2. A violation of this ordinance shall be punished as provided in Section 1-8 of the Gadsden City Code.

Section 3. The provisions of this ordinance shall be effective on publication.

Section 4. The sections, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Section 5. The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

Adopted this ordinance at an open public meeting held on May 29, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 15, 2018

__________

PUBLIC

HEARING

The City of Attalla will hold a Variance Board Meeting on Monday, June 18, 2018 at 5:00 P.M. for property located at 304 Wilcox Street SE, Attalla, AL to place a multi-family mobile home.

Johnnie Sue Gilbert

City Clerk

June 8 & 15, 2018

__________

PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Attalla will hold a Variance Board Meeting on Monday, June 18, 2018 at 5:00 P.M. for property located at 614 Case Ave to install a metal carport on a concrete driveway.

Johnnie Sue Gilbert

City Clerk

June 8 & 15, 2018

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that A & S Electrical Contractors, Inc. has completed the Contract for Lightin Upgrades at 210 Locust Street, Gadsden, Alabama, for the City of Gadsden, Alabama, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the City of Gadsden, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902.

A & S Electrical Contractors, Inc.

P.O. Box 2026

Gadsden, AL 35901

May 25, June 1, 8 & 15, 2018

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

CHARLES E. WATTS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Etowah County Commission for construction of Project No. FY-2016-2017-11 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on May 25, 2018 and ending on June 15, 2018. All claims during this period should be filed at: CHARLES E. WATTS, INC. PO BOX 1686 GADSDEN, AL 35902.

CHARLES E. WATTS, INC.

May 25, June 1, 8 & 15, 2018

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given on Tuesday, 06/19/2018 at 10:00 a.m., a hearing is set to be heard in Probate Office on the disposition of the remains of CHRISTOPHER BULLARD, D.O.B. 05/08/1957, D.O.D. 06/06/18.

June 15, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO.: CV-18-900407-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

$2,050.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jordan Lee Higgins

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of July, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 25th day of May, 2018

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO.: CV-18-900391-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

2018 Kawasaki EX400GJF ; VIN # JKAEXKG16JDA04766

DEFENDANT

In Re: Joshua Blake Blevins and Skyler Perkins

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of July, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 25th day of May, 2018

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO.: CV-18-900408-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

$6,748.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Chance Mikel Thomas

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of July, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 25th day of May, 2018

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900415-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2004 Porsche Cayenne

VIN # WP1AB29P64LA73953

DEFENDANT

In Re: Terrence Raymone Durden

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 7th day of August, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other intrest in said vehicle.

Done this the 5th day of June, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 15, 22, 29 & July 6, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/13/18.

2008 FORD EXPEDITION; VIN # 1FMFU17548LA28623

TruRate Auto

1405 E. Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35903

(256) 390-6798

June 8 & 15, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/13/18.

2008 KIA RIO; VIN # KNADE1233 86347067

2002 INFINITI I35; VIN # JNKDA31 A22T022315

1994 BUICK CENTURY; VIN # 1G4AG55M8 R6506027

2004 CHEVROLET IMPALA; VIN # 2G1WF52E 449279245

2000 CHEVROLET TAHOE; VIN # 1GNEK13RO YR174584

1996 DODGE RAM 3500; VIN # 1B6MC3659TJ172141

1998 FORD TAURUS; VIN # 1FAFP52U7WA146455

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

June 8 & 15, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/20/18.

1998 BUICK CENTURY; VIN # 2G4WS52M6 W1453419

2000 INFINITI I30; VIN # JNKCA31A7 YT210042

1996 MERCEDES BENZ S420; VIN # WDBGA43E6TA310127

1981 MERCEDES BENZ 380SL; VIN # WDBBA45A3 BB008775

2002 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE; VIN # 1J4GW58N X2C326653

2012 FORD FUSION; VIN # 3FAHP0GA5 CR304836

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

June 8 & 15, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/16/18.

2012 INFI G37; VIN # JN1CV6AR 5CM973079

Clubview Services

1900 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, AL 35901

June 8 & 15, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/13/18.

2002 KIA OPTIMA; VIN # KNAGD1265 25157231

1989 GMC S15 JIMMY; VIN # 1GKCT18Z8 K8519951

2000 NISSAN ALTIMA; VIN # 1N4AL11D8 4C136826

2007 BUICK LUCERNE; VIN # 1G4HD5724 7U174776

1998 TOYOTA SIENNA; VIN # 4T3ZF13CXWU062947

2002 MAZDA TRIBUTE; VIN # 4F2YU09182 KM54846

2003 FOR FOCUS; VIN # 1FAFP3432 3W301033

2005 GMC/NEW SIERRA; VIN # 1GTEC14V45 Z900895

1998 LINCOLN TOWN CAR; VIN # 1LNFM82W1WY697313

2009 CHRYSLER 300; VIN # 2C3KA53V69H583889

1998 NISSAN PATHFINDER; VIN # JN8AR05S7 WN269403

Autow’s Towing and Recovery

217 4th Street N.W.

Attalla, AL 35954

(256)490-7237

June 15 & 22, 2018

_________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/20/18.

2004 SUZUKI GSX-R1000; VIN # JS1GT75A 642100284

Tommy Tow’s

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256)490-3715

June 15 & 22, 2018

__________

PUBLIC

NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Friday, June 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., the abandoned personal material of these storage units will be sold for past due rents or disposed of by ATTALL/J&W MINI WAREHOUSES, 606 3rd STREET, NW, ATTALLA, AL

UNITS 1, 35, 79 – SONYA BROWN

UNIT 41 – TIMOTHY MARBURY

UNIT 43 – MICHAEL TOLBERT

June 15 & 22, 2018