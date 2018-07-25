Legals for the week of 6/22 to 6/28

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Randy Lipscomb, married man and Connie Lipscomb, his wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Integrity Mortgage, LLC, on the 14th day of December, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3261981; Reaffirmation of Mortgage Agreement recorded in Instrument Number 3442843; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on July 19, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot of Tract 8, in the G.E. Day addition to Hokes Bluff, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 61, in the Office of the Judge of Probate and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama..

Property street address for informational purposes: 280 Days Circle, Gadsden, AL 35903. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

262029

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Billy Ashworth and Pauline Ashworth to WinSouth Credit Union on the 30th day of May, 2013, said mortgage being recorded Instrument Number 3386269 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 10th day of July, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot No. 30 in Parcel No. 7 of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

CODY D. ROBINSON

Brunson, Robinson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.A.

P.O. Box 1189

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-1189

Phone 256-546-9205

June 15, 22 & 29, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by David J. Carlisle and wife Carolyn M. Carlisle, originally in favor of Citifinancial Corporation, LLC, on the 15th day of January, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3307381 ; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 1, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers One (1) and Two (2) in Block Number Two (2) in Woodlawn Addition to the City of Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 15, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1412 Peachtree St , Gadsden, AL 35901

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 06/05/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 09/13/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

424362

June 15, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donal Neal Cline and wife, Debbie Cline, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Point Financial Corporation, a New Jersey Corporation, on the 26th day of August, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3423433; the undersigned Home Point Financial Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Block Number Five (5), and a lot or parcel of land described as commencing at the Intersection of the dividing line between Lots Nos. 14 and 15 with the Southeasterly line of Carnahan Drive as shown by the Map of 1st Addition to Mountain Brow Estates, recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 359; and from thence run in a Southwesterly direction along said Southeasterly line of Carnahan Drive a distance of 20 feet to a point; and from thence run in a Southeasterly direction and parallel with said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15 a distance of 220 feet to a point in the Southeasterly line of Lot No. 14; and from thence run in a Northeasterly direction along said line of Lot No. 14; a distance of 20 feet to the intersection of said Southeasterly line of Lot No. 14 with said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15; and from thence run in a Northwesterly direction along said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15 a distance of 200 feet to the Point of Beginning and being what is commonly referred to as the Northeasterly 20 feet of Lot Number Fourteen (14), and being a portion of Lot Number Fourteen (14) in Block Number Five (5), all of the above and foregoing property being in First Addition to Mountain Brow Estates according to the Map or Plat thereof as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 359, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; and being subject to mineral reservations as recorded in deed record “MM”, page 448, and restrictive covenants by Allen E. Clayton and Wife, Gwynell M. Clayton dated July 2, 1956, recorded in Misc. Recorded “16”, page 285, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Two: Lot Sixteen (16) in Block Five (5) in First Addition to Mountain Brow Estates, according to the Map or Plat thereof as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “F”, page 359, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama and being subject to the restrictive covenants of record and being subject to a reservation of the minerals, mineral and mining rights, interests and privileges in, under and upon said property as reserved by Deed from E. G. Cole and wife, Sula Cole, to Gadsden and Lookout Mountain Realty Company, dated December 16,1907, and recorded in Record Book “MM”, Page 448, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1429 Monte Vista Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Home Point Financial Corporation, Mortgagee/Transferee

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 06/05/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 08/16/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

417348

June 22, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

GREGORY DAVENPORT appointed Personal Representatives on 05/24/2018 Estate of SHIRLEY DAVENPORT deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 1, 8 & 15, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

SHERRAN PAYNE HILL appointed Personal Representatives on 05/31/2018 Estate of JOSEPHINE A. PAYNE deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

PATSY MANESS appointed Personal Representative on 05/30/2018 Estate of GRACE J. POWELL deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

GERALDINE B. PARKER JORDAN appointed Personal Representative on 05/24/2018 Estate of CORNEL PARKER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

RHONDA SUE KELLY appointed Personal Representative on 05/23/2018 Estate of HERMAN EARL COLLINS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

JACOB MILLICAN appointed Personal Representative on 05/31/2018 Estate of DOUGLAS LEE CLEMONS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 8, 15 & 22, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

J. DAVID HINDSMAN appointed Personal Representatives on 06/04/2018 Estate of SANDRA M. CAIN deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 15, 22 & 29, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

TONYA RODRIQUEZ appointed Personal Representatives on 06/05/2018 Estate of KENNETH E. ELLER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 15, 22 & 29, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

MARY HUGHES POE appointed Personal Representatives on 06/05/2018 Estate of NANCY S. HUGHES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 15, 22 & 29, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

WILLIAM RAY GARRARD and DANA LYNN SWEENEY appointed Personal Representatives on 05/29/2018 Estate of BETTY RAE GARRARD deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 15, 22 & 29, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

ROBERT LELAND GARRETT appointed Personal Representatives on 06/07/2018 Estate of BOBBY LEE GARRETT deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 15, 22 & 29, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

CONNIE REBECCA ATKINS STEWART appointed Personal Representatives on 06/07/2018 Estate of GEORGIA LEE BRUCE ATKINS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 15, 22 & 29, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

KALA SIZEMORE WAITS appointed Personal Representatives on 06/05/2018 Estate of RUTH HOGE HAMMONDS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 15, 22 & 29, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

LINDA TURNER CARTER DAVIS appointed Personal Representative on 6/15/2018 Estate of GEORGE GUY TURNER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 22,29 & July 6, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

BELINDA TRIBBLE appointed Personal Representative on 6/11/2018 Estate of ELLA ANN PRUITT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 22,29 & July 6, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

ANGELA REID appointed Personal Representative on 6/12/2018 Estate of EMMA DORIS KERLEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 22,29 & July 6, 2018

—–___________

ORDINANCE

NO. O-19-18

Amending Sections 18-352 and 18-412 of the Code of Ordinances

WHEREAS, the Plumber Examining Board has requested changes be made to the Plumbing Ordinance; and

WHEREAS, City Council believes the changes are necessary and state more clearly the meeting times, record keeping and business license suspension; and

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. Section 18-352 (a) (b) (c) and (f), of the Code of Ordinances is hereby amended to read as follows:

(a) The members of the plumber examining board shall meet in the 1st quarter of each year at the city hall and shall organize and elect, for a term of one year, one of their members as vice chairperson of the board and another of them as secretary of the board.

(b) Thereafter the board shall meet quarterly at a time determined by the chairperson.

(c) Special called meetings of the plumber examining board shall be held on the written request of the chairperson or any two or more members of the board handed to the secretary, who shall within 24 hours thereafter in writing notify all members of the board of such special called meeting of the board and that the special called meeting of the board shall be called to convene at 3:30 p.m. at places such as specified in the call, within not more than seven days or less than three days from and after the date upon which the request of such two or more members for such special meeting is handed to the secretary.

(f) The secretary shall keep a detailed record of the proceedings of all meetings of the board. The official register or a copy of the proceedings therein relative to any person, thing or matter and duly certified to by the secretary under the official seal of the board thereto affixed shall be prima facie evidence of all matters relating to the records contained in the official records. Such official records shall at all reasonable times be open to the public, and of its contents the secretary shall be required to certify as aforesaid upon the written request of any person who shall pay the secretary of the board a fee of $1.00 for each page or portion of a page of the official records which the secretary shall be so requested to furnish and to certify to.

Section 2. Section 18-412 (a) and (b), of the Code of Ordinances is hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 18-412. Suspension of Business License.

(a) The plumber examining board shall have power to suspend any Business License after fair hearing, it determines that the holder has been guilty of any violation of the laws of the city relating to plumbing installation and construction or of any clearly incompetent or neglectful workmanship.

Section 3. A violation of this ordinance shall be punished as provided in Sections 1-7 of the Gadsden City Code.

Section 4. The provisions of this ordinance shall be effective on publication.

Section 5. The sections, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Section 6. The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama at a meeting held on June 12, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 22, 2018

_________

PUBLIC

HEARING

NOTICE

Greater Etowah 310 Board/Smeltzer Educational Center is applying to the Alabama Department of Transportation for a federal capital funding grant under Section 5310 of the Federal Transit Act. This is for capital assistance to help meet the transportation needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities in Etowah County. A public hearing will be held on July 9, at 10:00 AM, in the conference room at the Smeltzer Education Center for public comments.

Contact Information:

Greater Etowah 310/Smeltzer Educational Center

319 Padenreich Avenue

East Gadsden AL, 35903

256-546-6009

June 22, 2018

——__________

NOTICE TO

BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board (GWWSB), Gadsden, Alabama, until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, July 12, 2018, and then publicly opened and read for Biosolids Loading, Hauling, and Disposal. Sealed bids shall be submitted prior to the aforementioned time to:

Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board

Attention: Chad Hare, General Manager

515 Albert Rains Boulevard

P.O. Box 800

Gadsden, AL 35902

The GWWSB is soliciting proposals from qualified biosolids contractors capable of loading, hauling, and disposing of biosolids generated at the GWWSB’s two (2) wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs). The biosolids contractor will furnish all necessary equipment and personnel to load, haul, and dispose of biosolids in accordance with the Bid Specifications.

For additional information concerning the GWWSB ’s Biosolids Loading, Hauling and Disposal, please contact Mike Lankford at (256) 543-2884 or by email at mlankford@gadsdenwater.org for a Proposal Request Package that contains detailed information concerning this project.

June 22, 2018

_________

NOTICE OF

ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF KELENA ANNETTE HICKS

DECEASED

CASE NO.: S-10030

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of KELENA ANNETTE HICKS, deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Bobby Junkins, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner DONNA KAY HICKS, on the 7th day of June, 2018; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within thirty (30) days following the publication of this Notice.

DONNA KAY HICKS, Petitioner

for Summary Distribution of the Estate of

KELENA ANNETTE HICKS

June 22, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO.: CV-18-900407-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

$2,050.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jordan Lee Higgins

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of July, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 25th day of May, 2018

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO.: CV-18-900391-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

2018 Kawasaki EX400GJF ; VIN # JKAEXKG16JDA04766

DEFENDANT

In Re: Joshua Blake Blevins and Skyler Perkins

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of July, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 25th day of May, 2018

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO.: CV-18-900408-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS

$6,748.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Chance Mikel Thomas

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of July, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 25th day of May, 2018

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION / FORFEITURE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900415-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2004 Porsche Cayenne

VIN # WP1AB29P64LA73953

DEFENDANT

In Re: Terrence Raymone Durden

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 7th day of August, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other intrest in said vehicle.

Done this the 5th day of June, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 15, 22, 29 & July 6, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/13/18.

2008 FORD EXPEDITION; VIN # 1FMFU17548LA28623

TruRate Auto

1405 E. Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35903

(256) 390-6798

June 8 & 15, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/13/18.

2008 KIA RIO; VIN # KNADE1233 86347067

2002 INFINITI I35; VIN # JNKDA31A2 2T022315

1994 BUICK CENTURY; VIN # 1G4AG55M 8R6506027

2004 CHEVROLET IMPALA; VIN # 2G1WF52E449279245

2000 CHEVROLET TAHOE; VIN # 1GNEK13ROYR174584

1996 DODGE RAM 3500; VIN # 1B6MC3659TJ172141

1998 FORD TAURUS; VIN # 1FAFP52U7WA146455

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

June 8 & 15, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/20/18.

1998 BUICK CENTURY; VIN # 2G4WS52M 6W1453419

2000 INFINITI I30; VIN # JNKCA31A 7YT210042

1996 MERCEDES BENZ S420; VIN # WDBGA43E6TA310127

1981 MERCEDES BENZ 380SL; VIN # WDBBA45 A3BB008775

2002 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE; VIN # 1J4GW58NX2C326653

2012 FORD FUSION; VIN # 3FAHP0GA5CR304836

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

June 8 & 15, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/16/18.

2012 INFI G37; VIN # JN1CV6A R5CM973079

Clubview Services

1900 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, AL 35901

June 8 & 15, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/13/18.

2002 KIA OPTIMA; VIN # KNAGD126 525157231

1989 GMC S15 JIMMY; VIN # 1GKCT18Z 8K8519951

2000 NISSAN ALTIMA; VIN # 1N4AL11D84C136826

2007 BUICK LUCERNE; VIN # 1G4HD57247U174776

1998 TOYOTA SIENNA; VIN # 4T3ZF13CXWU062947

2002 MAZDA TRIBUTE; VIN # 4F2YU091 82KM54846

2003 FOR FOCUS; VIN # 1FAFP34323W301033

2005 GMC/NEW SIERRA; VIN # 1GTEC14V 45Z900895

1998 LINCOLN TOWN CAR; VIN # 1LNFM82W1WY697313

2009 CHRYSLER 300; VIN # 2C3KA53V69H583889

1998 NISSAN PATHFINDER; VIN # JN8AR05S7WN269403

Autow’s Towing and Recovery

217 4th Street N.W.

Attalla, AL 35954

(256)490-7237

June 15 & 22, 2018

_________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 07/20/18.

2004 SUZUKI GSX-R1000; VIN # JS1GT75A642100284

Tommy Tow’s

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256)490-3715

June 15 & 22, 2018

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Friday, June 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., the abandoned personal material of these storage units will be sold for past due rents or disposed of by ATTALL/J&W MINI WAREHOUSES, 606 3rd STREET, NW, ATTALLA, AL

UNITS 1, 35, 79 – SONYA BROWN

UNIT 41 – TIMOTHY MARBURY

UNIT 43 – MICHAEL TOLBERT

June 15 & 22, 2018