Legals for the week of 7/27 to 8/2

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by SHAVON REISS and husband FREEMAN R. REISS, as mortgagors, to VISION INVESTMENTS, LLC, as mortgagee, dated the 1st day of April, 2016, and recorded as Instrument Number 3432052 in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder at 12:00 o’clock noon, on the 14th day of August, 2018, at the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot No. 43 of Farm Morton Subdivision, according to the map or plat appearing of record at Plat Book I, Page 076, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, more currently described as Lot 43 according to the map of survey of Farris Morton Subdivision, Whitesboro, Alabama, appearing of record in Plat Book I, Page 076, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

RESERVATIONS & EXCEPTIONS

The above described property is subject to a prior mortgage held by Alabama Teachers Credit Union.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Vision Investments, LLC – Mortgagee

INZER, HANEY, McWHORTER & HANEY, LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

256-546-1656

July 13, 20 & 27, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Daniel Hanson and wife, Julie A. Hanson, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 5th day of September, 2006, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3254590, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and by that certain mortgage executed by John Daniel Hanson and wife, Julie A. Hanson, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 29th day of September, 2014, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3408388, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgages to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgages subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgages, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 6th day of August, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at a 2” pipe marking the NE corner of the SW1/4-NE1/4, Section 19, T-10-S, R-6-E, thence S00°38’49”W 141.91’ along the east line of said forty to a ½” capped rebar (LS#21183) also being the point of beginning, thence S00°38’49”W 590.00’ along said forty line to a ½” capped rebar (LS#21183) on the northwestern R/W of Sand Valley Road (60’R/W), thence S32°26’36”W 45.00’ along said R/W to a ½” caped rebar (LS#21183), thence leaving said R/W N57°33’24”W 440.00’ to a ½” capped rebar (LS#21183), thence N45°44’23”E 561.52’ to the point of beginning. Said property lying and being in the SW1/4 of the NE1/4, of Section 19, Township 10 South, Range 6 East, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgages, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

July 13, 20 and 27, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael Clowdus and Shelly C. Clowdus, husband and wife, originally in favor of The Bank, on the 12th day of December, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document No. M-2004-0020; the undersigned Ditech Financial, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on August 30, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Forty-Four (44) in Sam Nabors Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book H, Page 114, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 411 Le-an St , Glencoe, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Ditech Financial, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

421734

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary Gwen Kifer Unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for State Farm Bank, F.S.B., its successors and assigns dated March 24, 2006; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3243905 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to State Farm Bank, F.S.B. in Instrument 3462459 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, State Farm Bank, F.S.B., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 20th day of August, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain parcel of land situate in Etowah County, Alabama, being described as follows: To reach a point of beginning: Commence at the Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter Section 11, Township 12 South, Range 7 East; thence deflect left from the East boundary line of said Quarter 100°22’14” and run Southwesterly a distance of 340.45 feet to a point on the Southwesterly right of way line of Alfords Bend Road and the point of beginning; thence deflect left 17°30’16” and run Southwesterly a distance of 346.84 feet to a point; thence deflect left 57°04’13” and run Southerly a distance of 11.20 feet to a point; thence deflect left 90°18’ and run Northeasterly a distance of 418.01 feet to a point on the South right of way line of Alfords Bend Road; thence deflect left 122°24’47” and run Northwesterly and along the South right of way line a distance of 234.80 feet to the point of beginning, said tract embracing a portion of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, Section 11, Township 12 South, Range 7 East, lying East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Hokes Bluff, Alabama. Being the same property as conveyed from Tracy D. Robinson and Lisa Bishop Robinson to Mary Gwen Kifer, as described in Book 1997 Page 168, Dated 06/13/1997, Recorded 06/17/1997 in ETOWAH County Records. Tax ID: 14-01-11-0-001-087.007

Said property is commonly known as 2550 Alford Bend Rd, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Mary Gwen Kifer or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

STATE FARM BANK, F.S.B.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 937318

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

July 27, Aug 3 & 10, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on March 20, 2015 by Dustin Hill and Karmon HIll aka Hilary Karman Hill, as husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc solely as nominee for Crescent Mortgage Company, and recorded in Instrument Number at 3415505 on March 25, 2015, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 17, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Commence at an existing square rod at the Northwest comer of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 26, T-10-S, R-5-East of the Huntsville Meridian and run South 88°01’07” E, along the North line thereof, 358.26 feet to an existing “PK” nail; thence run S 46°58’07” E, leaving said North line, 34.44 feet to a point of intersection on the Southeasterly R/W of Hallmark Road (60′ R/W) with the South R/W of Tidwell Road (60′ R/W) and the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence run S 86°34’41” E, along said R/W, 560.20 feet to a point; thence run S 11°18’02” E, leaving said South R/W, 657.94 feet to an existing ½” pipe; thence run N 87°18′ 09″ W, 837.89 feet to a point on the centerline of Cox Gap Road (50′ R/W); thence run N 55°43′ 27″ W, along said centerline, 145.20 feet to a point; thence run N 45°17′ 27″ W, along said centerline, 150.00 feet to a point on the West line of said 1/4; thence run N 00°41’28” W, leaving said centerline and along said West line, 148.48 feet to a point on said Southeasterly R/W; thence run N 54°02′ 17″ E, along said R/W, 98.28 feet to a point; thence run S 35°36’15” E, leaving said R/W 224.68 feet to a point; thence run N 73°01’36” E, 238.33 feet to a point; thence run N 27°47′ 55″ W, 315.92 feet to a point on said Southeasterly R/W; thence run N 47°19’17” E, along said R/W, 119.80 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 26, T-10-S, R-5-E, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 11.39 acres (more or less), excluding R/W of Cox Gap Road.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4830 Cox Gap Rd, Boaz, AL 35956. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-015897

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

July 27, Aug 3 & 10, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Danny Clark Husband And Janice Clark Wife to CIS Financial Services Inc. dated October 26, 2007; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3282727 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC in Instrument 3388095 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 20th day of August, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers 1 to 26, both inclusive, in Block Number 8, according to Map Number 1 of the Tarpley Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “D”, page 109, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and being in Etowah County, Alabama. The above-described real property includes a 2007 Southern Mobile Home, Serial No. DESAL3192A/B, permanently affixed to said land.

Said property is commonly known as 2400 McClain Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Danny Clark and Janice Clark or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 932918

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

July 27, Aug 3 & 10, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Sharron Thompson to Louis and Freida Hernandez, dated December 28, 2015, recorded as Instrument Number: 3427914, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on August 17, 2018, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Three (3), Forman Homesites Addition as recorded in Plat Book E, Page 158, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Attalla, Alabama.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute

liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: July 25, 2018

LOUIS AND FREIDA HERNANDEZ

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holder

Jonathan M. Welch, P.C.

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 543-1660

July 27, Aug 3 & 10, 2018

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Civil No. 31-CV-2018-900204.00

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN

DEVELOPMENT, HAZEL LOUISE LYONS aka

HAZEL LYONS, HAZEL LYONS AS

EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF JAN LYONS,

DECEASED, CHRISTI LYONS,

JANET HAMPTON, and DEBRA MITCHELL,

Defendants

To: Debra Mitchell

Last Known Address:

1620 Straight Lane

Flower Mound, Texas 75028

You are hereby notified that Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. filed a Complaint for Reformation and Declaratory Judgment, or, in the Alternative, Equitable Lien or Constructive Trust (“Complaint”) on March 9, 2018 in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama against Debra Mitchell (“Defendant”). Numerous attempts to serve and otherwise locate the Defendant have been unsuccessful.

This notice is to run for four consecutive weeks. You are hereby notified that you must answer the Complaint by the 24th day of September, 2018, which is 30 days from the last date of publication, or default judgment may be entered against you for not answering.

DONE this 11th day of July, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Etowah County Circuit Court

July 27, Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

SHARLENE CLOUD appointed Personal Representative on 7/02/2018 Estate of HAROLD LEWIS HEATH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 13, 20 & 27, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

PAULETTE LEE appointed Personal Representative on 7/3/2018 Estate of CHARLES MASSEY, SR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 13, 20 & 27, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

ROBERT WESLEY FIELDS appointed Personal Representative on 7/2/2018 Estate of MARY JANICE FIELDS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 13, 20 & 27, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

GERALD R. GILBERT appointed Personal Representative on 7/3/2018 Estate of MARTIE J. GILBERT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 13, 20 & 27, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

PATSY MANESS appointed Personal Representative on 5/30/2018 Estate of GRACE J. POWELL CARTER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 13, 20 & 27, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

KIMBERLY KAY PARKER appointed Personal Representative on 7/02/2018 Estate of FRANK SHEILDS GAINES, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 13, 20 & 27, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

HARRY DOUGLAS CHESSER appointed Personal Representative on 6/29/2018 Estate of RICHARD FRANKLIN CHESSER,JR, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 13, 20 & 27, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

KAYLA WILLIAMSON appointed Personal Representative on 7/3/2018 Estate of CARMEN WILLIAMSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 13, 20 & 27, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

WALTER CLIFTON THWEATT appointed Personal Representatives on 07/10/2018 Estate of PATSY RUTH THWEATT deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

RODNEY KENNEDY appointed Personal Representatives on 07/11/2018 Estate of JACQUELYN MICHELLE KENNEDY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

ALMA PIKE ALFORD appointed Personal Representatives on 07/11/2018 Estate of DONALD CLAYTON ALFORD deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

ANN ARNOLD NICHOLS appointed Personal Representatives on 07/06/2018 Estate of INA JEAN ARNOLD deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

MARGARET U. BAKER appointed Personal Representatives on 07/11/2018 Estate of JERRY E. BAKER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

JACOB MILLICAN appointed Personal Representatives on 05/31/2018 Estate of CHARLES GARY EVANS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

PHYLLIS WILLIAMS appointed Personal Representatives on 07/09/2018 Estate of JIMMY LEE WILLIAMS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHARLES TERRELL, 2910 LAKESHORE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY AUGUST 7, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 314 CHESTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 17 BLK 24 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 27, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SUSAN L. BRADY, 1220 SCENIC DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, ERIC MCGEE, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY AUGUST 7, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 8 DWIGHT AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 59 CONE MILLS PARCEL 4 F-57 GADSDEN 31-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 27, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIAM FRANKLIN HUTCHINS, 512 PEARL STREET, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY AUGUST 7, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 710 ELMWOOD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM INT SE ROW N 7TH ST & SW ROW GRANT AVE TH SE 142.9 TO

POB TH SE 125.5 TH SW 390 TH NW 133.2 TH NE 390 TO POB LYING IN SE 1/4 NE1/4 10-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $196.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 27, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to J.T. WILLIAMS,’ETAL’ c/o MRS. JAY WILLIAMS, P.O. BOX 6022, BROADVIEW, IL 60155, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY AUGUST 7, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 818 AVNUE F in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 11 BLK 31 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 GADSDEN SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E

BK 1183 PG 84

Should be assessed with a lien of $316.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 27, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to NANCY CHRISTINE WILLIAMS, 2249 YORKS RUN ROAD, NEWBURG, WV 26410, CHANNEL MARTIN, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY AUGUST 7, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1325 BARKSDALE STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 32 BLK 12 GOODYEAR HIGHLANDS RE-ARR PLAT C-293 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 27, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ZACHARY BURNS, 9470 SAND VALLEY ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY AUGUST 7, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2001 EWING AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG NW COR LT 7 MCCLAINS SUB PLAT C-241 BEING ON S ROW OF

OLD HWY 411 TH NE 50 ALONG ROW TH SE 320S TH SW 51S TH NE

311.94 TO POB BEING PT LT 7 MCCLAINS SUB PLAT C-241 26-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 27, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CLAY CAMBRON, 1605 NATALIE STREET, BILLINGS, MT 59015, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY AUGUST 7, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2839 CAMBRON STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 1 & 4-5 BLK 1 MEADOW GROVE SUB PLAT C-395 7-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 27, 2018

ORDINANCE

O-23-18

Amending Fiscal Year 2018 Budget

WHEREAS, the City of Gadsden applied for and accepted an appropriation, in the amount of $1,000.00 from The Judicial Administration of Etowah County to be used for the purchase of a shredder for Gadsden Municipal Court.

Therefore, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the General Fund Budget adopted by Ordinance No. O-26-17 (Fiscal Year 2018 Budget), is amended by increasing the following accounts:

#001-0000-368.00-00 (donations) in the amount of $1,000.00

#001-2200-417.70-29 (capital outlay/office equipment) in the amount of $1,000.00.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on July 17, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 27, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. STPAA-0205(509) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 7/20/2018 and ending on 08/10/2018.

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period.

July 20, 27, Aug 3 & 10, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF SAID COUNTY

CASE NO: A-1347

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF: SEAN ALLEN BARKLEY

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of the child born to Allison Franklin Barkley (Natural Mother), set to be heard on September 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. was filed on the 9th day of July, 2018, alleging that the identity of the natural father of the minor child is unknown and that his whereabouts are unknown and have not been disclosed to this Court. Minor Child’s date of birth is January 20, 2010.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Dani V. Bone, whose name and address is shown below, and) with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Done this the 12th day of July, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Dani V. Bone

1031 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1005

July 20, 27, Aug 3 & 10, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: S-10079

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEONARD RYALS, DECEASED

TO: DAVID RYALS, address unknown

You are hereby notified that a certain paper in writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Leonard Ryals, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are further notified to be and appear before this Court on the 28th day of August, 2018, at 11:00 o’clock, when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testatment of Leonard Ryals, deeased, should b=not be admitted to probate and record in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 12th day of July, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

NOTICE OF

DIVORCE ACTION

MEGAN ANN GREEN, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer CHARLES TODD PEPPER’S Complaint for Divorce and other relief by August 4, 2018 or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Case No. DR-2018-900222, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

July 10, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

July 13, 20, 27, August 3, 2018.

NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case no.: S-10056

IN RE: Matter of the Change of Name of S.I.R.T.,

by her next friend and mother,

SCARLET YATES TOLEDANO

Notice to the unknown or undisclosed natural father of:

A child born to Scarlett Toledano, who address is undisclosed.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Name Change of a child born to Scarlett Toledano, (Natural Mother), set to be heard on 1st day of August 2018 at 11:00 a.m. was filed on 21st day of June 2018 alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of the putative father. Minor child’s birth date is October 4, 2014.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this name change, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Philip E. Miles, Esq., 309 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 26th day of June, 2018.

OF COUNSEL:

Philip Miles, Esq.

Law Office of Philip E. Miles, LLC

309 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: 256-543-9777

Fax: 256-543-9770

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 6, 13, 20 & 27

NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-17-900529-WBO

ALTON LEE ROE and SHERYL WYATT ROE,

PLAINTIFFS,

V.

DEMARCUS DESHOWN THOMAS,

CARRIE STONE,

ALFA INSURANCE COMPANY

and Defendants Nos. 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 and/or 10 being the person or persons, firm or firms, corporation or corporations responsible in any way fot eh injuries, damages and losses suffered by the Plaintiffs, whose true names are otherwise unknown at this time, but upon being ascertained same will be shown by substitution and/or amendment,

DEFENDANTS,

The Plaintiffs, Alton Lee Roe and Sheryl Wyatt Roe hereby notify the Defendant, DeMarcus DeShown Tomas, that they have filed a Complaint regarding the motor vehicle accident that occurred on February 25, 2017 in the above styled cause, and further notify the Defendant, DeMarcus DeShown Thomas that he has thirty (30) days in which to file a response to his Complaint or else, Plaintiffs, Alton Lee Roe and Sheryl Wyatt Roe, shall take a default judgement.

Signed this the 27th day of June, 2018.

Thomas A. King

Attorney for the Plaintiffs

128 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)547-1117

office@alalegal.com

July 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2018

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-2018-000224.01

IN THE MATTER OF JAXON DANIEL BARNETT

A MINOR BORN 05/31/2015

Joshua Daniel Barnett, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights, by seeking relief by September 5, 2018, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 South 8th St. Gadsden, AL 35901, 256-543-7610.

Cassandra Johnson

City Clerk

July 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO: CV-18-900472-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$4,534.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: William David Welch

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of August, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

Done this the 25th day of June, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

July 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO: CV-18-900471-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,249.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Fernando Lourenco Miliner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of August, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

Done this the 25th day of June, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

July 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO: CV-18-900473-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

VIN # 1J4GS48K55C689796

DEFENDANT

In Re: Justin Shane Lowe

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of August, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

Done this the 25th day of June, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

July 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900496-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

$7,003.00 U.S. Currency

In Re: Chauncey Edwin Kynard

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 17th day of September, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 6th day of July, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

Southside Storage, 1476 Hwy 77, will sell at auction the contents of these units on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 10:00 am.

Ryan May – U9

2234 Whorton Bend Rd, Gadsden, AL 35901

Alex Freeman – U26

724 Merit Springs Rd, Gadsden, AL 35901

Allison Mostella – U146

2216 Railroad Ave. Apt A, Gadsden, AL 35904

July 27 & Aug 3, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/27/18.

2006 FORD MUSTANG; VIN # 1ZVFT80N765113545

1997 CHEV S TRUCK; VIN # 1GCCS14X0V8187799

UNI Towing

2075 Hwy 77

Attalla, AL 35954

July 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/24/18.

2000 FORD MUSTANG; VIN # 1FAFP404XYF302927

2000 CHEVROLET BLAZER; VIN 3 1GNDT13W1Y2212508

1994 CHEVROLET S10; VIN # 1GCCS1449R8200092

2002 KIA SPECTRA; VIN # KNAFB121X25140916

2004 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX; VIN 3 2G2WR524941112002

2001 FORD WINDSTAR; VIN # 2FMZA57491BC11073

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

July 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/24/18.

1986 OLDSMOBILE CUTLASS SUPREME; VIN # 1G3GR47Y6GP376582

1995 HONDA PRELUDE; VIN # JHMBA8240SC002979

1991 HONDA ACCORD; VIN # 1HGCB7557MA150144

1991 NISSAN SENTRA; VIN # JN1EB31P3MU029085

1996 NISSAN PATHFINDER; VIN # JN8AR05Y6TW002978

1984 OLDSMOBILE CUTLESS SUPREME; VIN # 1G3AR47A8E4429645

Anniston Engine & Transmission

3002 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 691-8544

July 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/24/18.

2007 CHEVROLET IMPALA; VIN # 2G1WU58R579334032

2008 FORD FOCUS; VIN # 1FAHP33N08W221765

2004 NISSAN 350Z; VIN # JN1AZ36A44T000148

2001 VOLKSWAGEN NEW BEETLE; VIN # 3VWDD21C21M459259

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 613-8499

July 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/24/18.

1995 FORD EXPLORER; VIN # 1FMDU34X3SUB27721

2017 NISSAN VERSA; VIN 3 3N1CN7AP5HL845057

Tommy Tow’s

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 490-3715

July 20 & 27, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/31/18.

2015 CHEVROLET IMPALA; VIN # 2G1WB5E38F1125094

2003 CHEVROLET MALIBU; VIN 3 1G1ND52J43M650226

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

July 20 & 27, 2018