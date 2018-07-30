Local teen to race in obstacle course championship

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

A local teen is making waves in the world of obstacle courses.

Allie Condy, a 13-year old Rainbow Middle School student entering the eighth grade, started doing obstacle courses a year ago with her father, Ryan, a trainer and coach at Absolute Fitness in Rainbow City.

Condy first competed in the Panther Run 5k Mud Run Obstacle Race in Birmingham at only 12 years old. She returned this year and won first place in her age group, completing the run in 51 minutes and 32 seconds. She performed so well that she finished 26th overall.

Condy competed in the Navy Seal Bonefrog Challenge and Noccalula Falls annual Barbarian Challenge. In the Barbarian Challenge, Condy once again took first place in her age group.

“Once you finish and look back at what you’ve done, it just makes you say I’ve done this and makes you have that good feeling,” said Condy about her win.

With Condy’s win at the Barbarian Challenge and high placing in the BoneFrog Challenge, the rope climbing, ring-swinging athlete qualified for the North American Obstacle Course Racing Championship held in Stratton, Vermont on August 10 and 11. Condy will compete against contestants from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Spain, Guam, Ecuador, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and Bermuda.

Contestents must be 13 or older, so Condy will be among the youngest in her age group of 13 to 19-year olds.

“I’m not going there to win,” said Condy. “It’s just for the experience, and I want to say I’ve done that. It’s a once in a lifetime experience.”

To train for the event, Condy is working with her father and local American Ninja Warrior Jimmy Bogle on her grip strength, core strength and some weight lifting at Absolute Fitness’s Absolute Performance Training in Rainbow City.

The North American Obstacle Course Racing Championship consists of 35 obstacles, and Condy does not know what they will be.

“At this race in Vermont, she doesn’t know what they are going to throw at her,” said Absolute Fitness staff member Teresa Taylor. “She has no idea how that obstacle is going to be set up, so you mentally have to prepare and make quick decisions every time you go to the course and see what you have to do.”

However, Condy said that the uncertainty is part of the appeal of obstacle course racing.

“It’s different every time,” said Condy. “That’s probably why I like it the most. That’s the nerve-wracking part, but that’s also where the excitement comes from.”

Condy hopes to continue doing obstacle courses as long as she can. One day, she hopes to compete in American Ninja Warrior, like her trainer Bogle.

“That’s definitely a goal I have from watching it years ago,” said Condy.