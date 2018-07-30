Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Vidalia Onion Appetizer, Best and Easiest Dip Yet, Bacon/Tomato Dip and Easy Stir and Drop Cookies

Vidalia Onion Appetizer

5 Vidalia onions, thinly sliced

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

½ cup cider vinegar

1 cup mayonnaise

16 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon celery seed

Place the onion in a large bowl. Combine water, sugar and vinegar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Pour over the onions. Chill, tightly covered, for eight to 10 hours. Drain the onions. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well. Serve with Wheat Thins.

Andy’s Note: A childhood friend gave this recipe to me. Our parents were friends before we were even born, and as children and young adults, we were close friends. Every time I make this I remember all our past fun memories. I always use Wheat Thins for my spreads and dips. The size is perfect and the taste is bland enough that it doesn’t take away from the spread or dip.

Best and Easiest Dip Yet

Mild pepper jelly (green)

1 8-ounce package

cream cheese, softened

Put cream cheese on a pretty dish, pour opne-third cup mild pepper jelly over top. Surround with Wheat Thins and a butter knife.

Andy’s Note: This is the best and the easiest dip yet! Even my men love it. I also dare you to eat just one (LoL).

Bacon/Tomato Dip

1 cup Hellmann’s mayo

1 (8 ounce) carton sour cream

1 pound bacon,

cooked and crumbled

1 carton cherry tomatoes

2 drops hot sauce

½ teaspoon Tony’s Creole seasoning or seasoned salt

Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, Tony’s Creole and mix well. Stir in bacon.

Andy’s Note: You can chop your tomatoes and add to the dip, but I like to scoop the tops out of my cherry tomatoes and stuff with the dip. Either way is delicious and such a cute appetizer!

Easy Stir and Drop Cookie

3/4 cup sugar

2/3 cup oil

2 tablespoons vanilla

flavoring

2 eggs

2 cups self-rising flour

Combine the sugar, oil, vanilla, and eggs in a large bowl. Mix well. Add the flour one-half cup at a time, mixing well after each addition. Spoon onto ungreased (I always spray lightly) cookie sheets about two inches apart. Bake at 400 degrees for five to 10 minutes.

Andy’s Note: I have added a little lemon zest to this recipe. Easy, easy, easy and good, good, good! In fact, I am going to make some today.

Life’s greatest tragedy is to lose God, and not to miss him…

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.