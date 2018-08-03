Gadsden Public Library hosts magical birthday party

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Magic was in the air at the Gadsden Public Library on Tuesday, July 31!

To celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday, the library was transfigured into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with a series of events that lasted all day. This is the second year the library has hosted the event.

Staff and attendees dressed as their favorite Harry Potter characters. Costumes included Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Luna Lovegood, Professor Sprout, Professor Trelawney, Dolores Umbridge, Newt Scamander and even a phoenix. A costume contest was held.

The day kicked off with Olivander’s Wand Shop, where attendees made their own wands.

The wand shop was followed Quidditch, the popular wizarding game played while flying on brooms. To play without flying, the players used brooms to roll the Quaffle, or ball, into goalposts made out of hula hoops.

Attendees then traveled to the Herbology Classroom, otherwise known as the Children’s Department, for class. The Herbology class attempted to identify several herb such as mint, basil and cilantro. The class also featured a tutorial to grow a “mandrake root,” which was a small potato, by suspending them in Styrofoam cups using toothpicks and filling the bottom with water.

The next event was Harry Potter trivia, with 20 questions from the books and movies, including some difficult questions like “What is Dumbledore’s full name?” (The answer is Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore.)

After trivia, attendees went on a library-wide scavenger hunt. Three groups were formed and given a list of eight clues to locate chocolate frogs hidden around the library. The clues, with Harry Potter themes, also required knowledge of the different library areas and the Dewey Decimal system.

After the hunt concluded, attendees gathered for a birthday party, complete a cake styled after the iconic pink and green birthday cake that Hagrid gives Harry in the first book.