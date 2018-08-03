Humane Society offering discounted adoption fees

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The Humane Society Per Rescue and Adoption Center is offering an election month promotion. For the month of August, all the dogs (re-pup-licans) and cats (demo-cats) can be adopted for $50.

Humane Society Director Christi Brown wanted to reassure potential adopters that the reduced adoption fee still includes everything the Humane Society provides for its adoptable animals. This includes spaying or neutering, a wellness check, vaccinations, parasite testing and microchipping with complimentary registration.

A microchip will provide veterinarians and shelters with contact information on a pet’s owners in case they get lost. Brown said that owners need to make sure the microchip information stays up-to-date.

Because of the July 4 holiday, the shelter saw an increase of lost pets.

“There is an increase of pets in shelters after holidays, especially holidays with fireworks,” said Brown.

Brown recommends that owners searching for lost pets contact local shelters first. If someone finds an animal, Brown recommends calling first to make sure it is the right place to bring the animal.

“Know before you go!” said Brown.

The local Humane Society recently experienced a disturbing number of owner surrenders, which increased the number of animals the shelter has in its facility.

“Shelters are primarily made to house strays,” said Brown. “But up to 50 percent of animals entering our doors are brought in by people.”

Brown said that, while those numbers do include “Good Samaritans” that find strays and bring them in, most are from people dropping off their family pet.

“The 15-year commitment to a pet should not be taken lightly,” said Brown.

Brown listed several reasons that owners might bring in animals. One reason is not being able to afford veterinary care when the animal gets sick, which should be a consideration before obtaining a pet.

“I suggest anybody who gets a pet or already has a pet establish a good relationship with a local veterinarian,” said Brown.

Another reason for pet owner surrenders is unwanted litters that the owners were unable to sell or give away for free.

Brown said that some residents are repeat offenders, with one resident bringing 17 animals to the Humane Society over the course of about four months.

Brown encourages all pet owners to spay and neuter their pets. For those having financial difficulty in getting their animals spayed or neutered, the Humane Society has a program to provide the service for discounted rates.

Because of space constraints, when higher numbers of animals entering the shelter, higher numbers of animals are euthanized.

“When you adopt a pet, you are really saving two lives,” said Brown. “You save the one you adopt, but you also make space at the shelter for another pet to stay.”

For more information or to adopt a pet, contact the Humane Society at 256-442-1347.