Legals for the week of 8/3 to 8/9

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael Clowdus and Shelly C. Clowdus, husband and wife, originally in favor of The Bank, on the 12th day of December, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document No. M-2004-0020; the undersigned Ditech Financial, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on August 30, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Forty-Four (44) in Sam Nabors Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book H, Page 114, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 411 Le-an St , Glencoe, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Ditech Financial, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

421734

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary Gwen Kifer Unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for State Farm Bank, F.S.B., its successors and assigns dated March 24, 2006; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3243905 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to State Farm Bank, F.S.B. in Instrument 3462459 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, State Farm Bank, F.S.B., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 20th day of August, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain parcel of land situate in Etowah County, Alabama, being described as follows: To reach a point of beginning: Commence at the Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter Section 11, Township 12 South, Range 7 East; thence deflect left from the East boundary line of said Quarter 100°22’14” and run Southwesterly a distance of 340.45 feet to a point on the Southwesterly right of way line of Alfords Bend Road and the point of beginning; thence deflect left 17°30’16” and run Southwesterly a distance of 346.84 feet to a point; thence deflect left 57°04’13” and run Southerly a distance of 11.20 feet to a point; thence deflect left 90°18’ and run Northeasterly a distance of 418.01 feet to a point on the South right of way line of Alfords Bend Road; thence deflect left 122°24’47” and run Northwesterly and along the South right of way line a distance of 234.80 feet to the point of beginning, said tract embracing a portion of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, Section 11, Township 12 South, Range 7 East, lying East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Hokes Bluff, Alabama. Being the same property as conveyed from Tracy D. Robinson and Lisa Bishop Robinson to Mary Gwen Kifer, as described in Book 1997 Page 168, Dated 06/13/1997, Recorded 06/17/1997 in ETOWAH County Records. Tax ID: 14-01-11-0-001-087.007

Said property is commonly known as 2550 Alford Bend Rd, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Mary Gwen Kifer or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

STATE FARM BANK, F.S.B.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 937318

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

July 27, Aug 3 & 10, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on March 20, 2015 by Dustin Hill and Karmon HIll aka Hilary Karman Hill, as husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc solely as nominee for Crescent Mortgage Company, and recorded in Instrument Number at 3415505 on March 25, 2015, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 17, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Commence at an existing square rod at the Northwest comer of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 26, T-10-S, R-5-East of the Huntsville Meridian and run South 88°01’07” E, along the North line thereof, 358.26 feet to an existing “PK” nail; thence run S 46°58’07” E, leaving said North line, 34.44 feet to a point of intersection on the Southeasterly R/W of Hallmark Road (60′ R/W) with the South R/W of Tidwell Road (60′ R/W) and the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence run S 86°34’41” E, along said R/W, 560.20 feet to a point; thence run S 11°18’02” E, leaving said South R/W, 657.94 feet to an existing ½” pipe; thence run N 87°18′ 09″ W, 837.89 feet to a point on the centerline of Cox Gap Road (50′ R/W); thence run N 55°43′ 27″ W, along said centerline, 145.20 feet to a point; thence run N 45°17′ 27″ W, along said centerline, 150.00 feet to a point on the West line of said 1/4; thence run N 00°41’28” W, leaving said centerline and along said West line, 148.48 feet to a point on said Southeasterly R/W; thence run N 54°02′ 17″ E, along said R/W, 98.28 feet to a point; thence run S 35°36’15” E, leaving said R/W 224.68 feet to a point; thence run N 73°01’36” E, 238.33 feet to a point; thence run N 27°47′ 55″ W, 315.92 feet to a point on said Southeasterly R/W; thence run N 47°19’17” E, along said R/W, 119.80 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 26, T-10-S, R-5-E, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 11.39 acres (more or less), excluding R/W of Cox Gap Road.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4830 Cox Gap Rd, Boaz, AL 35956. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-015897

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

July 27, Aug 3 & 10, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Danny Clark Husband And Janice Clark Wife to CIS Financial Services Inc. dated October 26, 2007; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3282727 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC in Instrument 3388095 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 20th day of August, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers 1 to 26, both inclusive, in Block Number 8, according to Map Number 1 of the Tarpley Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “D”, page 109, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and being in Etowah County, Alabama. The above-described real property includes a 2007 Southern Mobile Home, Serial No. DESAL3192A/B, permanently affixed to said land.

Said property is commonly known as 2400 McClain Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Danny Clark and Janice Clark or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 932918

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

July 27, Aug 3 & 10, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Sharron Thompson to Louis and Freida Hernandez, dated December 28, 2015, recorded as Instrument Number: 3427914, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on August 17, 2018, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Three (3), Forman Homesites Addition as recorded in Plat Book E, Page 158, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Attalla, Alabama.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute

liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: July 25, 2018

LOUIS AND FREIDA HERNANDEZ

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holder

Jonathan M. Welch, P.C.

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 543-1660

July 27, Aug 3 & 10, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Vicki Whittaker, an unmarried woman to Mortgage Electronic Regirtation Systems, Inc. (MERS) acting solely as nominee for Lender, Mortgageamerica, Inc. and Lender’s successors and assigns dated July 23, 2008, and Recorded in Instrument No. 3298873 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Arvest Central Mortgage Company by instrument recorded in Instrument No. 3470442 of said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on September 11, 2018, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Avenue Gadsden, AL 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

A LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBEDAS BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO. 4 AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 241.6 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 130 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 241.6 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 130 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF LOT NUMBER FOUR (4), IN SAM COATS ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “C” PAGE 327, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMNETS LOCATED THEREON.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Arvest Central Mortgage Company

Mortgagee

Beth McFadden Rouse

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

Aug 3, 10 & 17

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on November 26, 2007 by Clark V. Stewart and Daphne Martin Stewart, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, and recorded in Instrument # at 3284233 on November 27, 2007, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3305957 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 13, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number 54 in the 4th Addition to Monte Vista, Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 123, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 304 Kenwood Cir, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014405

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Aug 10, 17 & 24, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by SAMMY SATCHER AND BARBARA CORELLA to JOHNNY E. POTTS AND DONNA G. POTTS dated July 10, 2014 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3404323; the undersigned mortgage owners, JOHNNY E. POTTS AND DONNA G. POTTS, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 29th day of August, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at the Southeast corner of Lot 1, Block 3, Kyle’s Clean Home Addition to Alabama City; thence West and along the South line of said Lot 1 a distance of 55 feet; thence deflect 90° to the right and run in a Northerly direction parallel to the East line of Lots 1 and 2 a distance of 100 feet to a point in the North line of Lot 2; thence deflect 90° to the right and run in an Easterly direction and along the North line of Lot 2 a distance of 5 feet; thence 90° to the left and run in a Northerly direction parallel to the East line of Lot 3 a distance of 20 feet to a point; thence deflect 90° to the right and run in an Easterly direction and parallel with the South line of Lot 1 a distance of 50 feet to a point in the East line of Lot 3; thence Southerly and along the East line of Lots 3, 2, and 1, to the point of beginning a portion of Lots 1,2, and 3 in Kyle’s Cheap Home Addition to Alabama City, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 189, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

JOHNNY E. POTTS AND DONNA G. POTTS

Mortgage Owners

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Wilma McRath, a single woman, originally in favor of CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC, on the 26th day of April, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3245675; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 13, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Eight (8) in Block Number Two (2) in Mountain Brook Addition, according to Map recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 199, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 738 Sunnyvale Dr , Gadsden, AL 35901

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

429109

Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Phillip N. Dobbs and Lori Lynn Millican Dobbs to WinSouth Credit Union on the 8th day of April, 2013, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3383819 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 30th day of August, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot Number 9 in Block Number 5 in the Glenn Addition and from thence run in a Southeasterly direction and along the Northeast line of said Lot Number 9 a distance of 50 feet to the Northeast corner thereof; thence in a Southerly direction and along the East line of said Lot Number 9 a distance of 112.1 feet; thence in a Westerly direction and in a direct line to a point in the Westerly line of said Lot Number 9, which said point is 58.7 feet Northerly measured along said West line from the Southwest corner thereof; thence in a Northeasterly direction and along the East line of Lot Number 9 to the point of beginning and embracing portions of Lot Number 9 in Block Number 5 in the Glenn Addition to Attalla, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page “0”, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

CODY D. ROBINSON

Brunson, Robinson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.A.

P.O. Box 1189

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-1189

Phone 256-546-9205

Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Xavier D. Curry Husband And Alexandria P. Curry Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated June 30, 2015; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3420225 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Ditech Financial LLC in Instrument 3454205 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Ditech Financial LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 17th day of September, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Ten (10) in Block Number “J”, Unit Three (3) of Cherokee Estates, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 161, in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 909 E Tomahawk Trail, Gadsden, AL 35903.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Xavier D. Curry and Alexandria P. Curry or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 937117

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stephen Eric Clark, a married man, and Crissa Clark, his wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc., on the 30th day of January, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3397514; partial release recorded at Instrument Number 3469204; the undersigned Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 11, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel I: Begin at a point on the East line of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 1, which is 150 feet South of the Northeast Corner of said Forty; thence South and along the East line of said Forty 250 feet; thence deflect 95 degrees 02 minutes to the right for a distance of 368.2 feet to a point in the center line of a drive; thence deflect 113 degrees 16 minutes to the right and run along said center line, 60.55 feet; thence deflect 25 degrees 51 minutes to the left and run along said center line 108.35 feet to a point in the Southeast right of way line of the new Green Valley Road Project, SACP 241-B; thence Northeast and along said Southeast right of way line 136.84 feet; thence deflect to the right and run in an Easterly direction 220.19 feet to the Point of Beginning; embracing a portion of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 in Section 1, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama;

Less and Except: To reach the Point of Beginning, Commence at a point on the East line of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 1, which is 150 feet South of the Northeast Corner of said Forty; thence South and along the East line of said Forty 250 feet; thence deflect 95 degrees 02 minutes to the right for a distance of 368.2 feet to a point in the center line of a drive; thence deflect 113 degrees 16 minutes to the right and run along said center line 60.55 feet; thence deflect 25 degrees 51 minutes to the left and run along said center line 108.35 feet to a point in the Southeast right of way line of the new Green Valley Road, Project SACP 241-B; thence Northeast and along said Southeast right of way 45.45 feet to the Point of Beginning; from the Point of Beginning, deflect 39 degrees 40 minutes to the right for a distance of 161.18 feet; thence deflect 96 degrees 05 minutes to the left for a distance of 60 feet; thence deflect 84 degrees 58 minutes to the left and run in a Westerly direction, parallel to the North line of said Forty, 84.52 feet to a point in the Southeast line of said road; thence Southwesterly and along the Southeast line of said road, 91.39 feet to the Point of Beginning; embracing a portion of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 in Section 1, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 603 Scott Dr , Glencoe, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Quicken Loans Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

429205

Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Civil No. 31-CV-2018-900204.00

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN

DEVELOPMENT, HAZEL LOUISE LYONS aka

HAZEL LYONS, HAZEL LYONS AS

EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF JAN LYONS,

DECEASED, CHRISTI LYONS,

JANET HAMPTON, and DEBRA MITCHELL,

Defendants

To: Debra Mitchell

Last Known Address:

1620 Straight Lane

Flower Mound, Texas 75028

You are hereby notified that Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. filed a Complaint for Reformation and Declaratory Judgment, or, in the Alternative, Equitable Lien or Constructive Trust (“Complaint”) on March 9, 2018 in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama against Debra Mitchell (“Defendant”). Numerous attempts to serve and otherwise locate the Defendant have been unsuccessful.

This notice is to run for four consecutive weeks. You are hereby notified that you must answer the Complaint by the 24th day of September, 2018, which is 30 days from the last date of publication, or default judgment may be entered against you for not answering.

DONE this 11th day of July, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Etowah County Circuit Court

July 27, Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

WALTER CLIFTON THWEATT appointed Personal Representatives on 07/10/2018 Estate of PATSY RUTH THWEATT deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

RODNEY KENNEDY appointed Personal Representatives on 07/11/2018 Estate of JACQUELYN MICHELLE KENNEDY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

ALMA PIKE ALFORD appointed Personal Representatives on 07/11/2018 Estate of DONALD CLAYTON ALFORD deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

ANN ARNOLD NICHOLS appointed Personal Representatives on 07/06/2018 Estate of INA JEAN ARNOLD deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

MARGARET U. BAKER appointed Personal Representatives on 07/11/2018 Estate of JERRY E. BAKER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

JACOB MILLICAN appointed Personal Representatives on 05/31/2018 Estate of CHARLES GARY EVANS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

PHYLLIS WILLIAMS appointed Personal Representatives on 07/09/2018 Estate of JIMMY LEE WILLIAMS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

WILLIAM H. PALMER appointed Personal Representative on 07/25/2018 Estate of EDNA C. SESSIONS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

JAMES MCKINNEY appointed Personal Representative on 07/26/2018 Estate of CHRISTOPHER SHANE MCKINNEY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

ROBERT MCELROY JR. appointed Personal Representative on 07/25/2018 Estate of SIDNEY LYNN MCELROY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

DON VAUGHN appointed Personal Representative on 07/13/2018 Estate of WILLIAM O. HUMPHREY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

JEFFERSON GERTRUDE LATHAM appointed Personal Representative on 07/05/2018 Estate of WHITT L. LATHAM deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

PATRICK C. JELLISON appointed Personal Representative on 07/18/2018 Estate of CHARLES E. JELLISON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

DONNA BUSSEY CARNES appointed Personal Representative on 07/25/2018 Estate of GREGORY LYNN CARNES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

ELISE DEMARIS CROWE appointed Personal Representative on 07/26/2018 Estate of CHARLES W. CROWE deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

JEFF CARNES appointed Personal Representative on 07/20/2018 Estate of RITA CARNES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, 520 WILLOW CREEK ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY AUGUST 14, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2401 EWING AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG INT SE ROW OF EWING AVE & NE ROW OF WESTLAKE DR TH SE

1135S ALONG WESTLAKE DR TH NE 505 TH N 340S TO SW ROW OF EAST LAKE DR TH NW 860S ALONG ROW TH SW 369.7 TH NW 151.4 TO

SE ROW OF EWING AVE TH SW 105S ALONG ROW TO POB BEING

13.2 AC(C) PT LT 1A HOOKS LAKE ADD PLAT B-295 GADSDEN 25-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ALAN BRENT JONES, P.O. BOX 1188, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY AUGUST 14, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2308 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 10 BLK 33 ALFORDS 2ND ADD PLAT A-308 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEANETTE CHANDLER, 901 S. 12TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY AUGUST 14, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1220 ETOWAH AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 17 BLK 12 INTERURBAN LAND CO 1ST ADD PLAT B-206 GAD 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BERTHA GADSON & ETALS, 522 WEST 5TH STREET, CHILLICOTHE, OH 45501, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY AUGUST 14, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 920 AVENUE E in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 10 BLK 27 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 GADSDEN SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E

BK 727 PG 465 BK 1389 PG 263

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBERT P. & DOROTHY E. PRICE, 408 AVALON LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY AUGUST 14, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 408 AVALON LANE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 12 BLK H OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 35-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Any person or business making a claim to any funds in the McCain Law Firm, P.C. real estate trust account located at Cadence Bank should contact McCain Law Firm, P.C., 416 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 by August 24, 2018, or said claim will be forfeited and the funds will be disposed of under the Alabama Uniform Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act.

Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ERNESTO MARSHALL JOHNSON, deceased

CASE NO.: S-2881

Notice to: All creditors, heirs or distributes and all other persons interested in the Estate of Ernesto Marshall Johnson, deceased.

You will hereby take notice that Ernesto R. Johnson, as Administrator of the Estate of Ernesto Marshall Johnson filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on or about the 12th day of July 2018.

You are hereby notified that a hearing on the Petitioner’s Report of Insolvency will be held at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse on the 22nd day of August, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. when the Report of Insolvency will be considered, and you may show cause, if any, why the Report of Insolvency should be denied.

This the 23rd day of July, 2018 at Gadsden, Alabama.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 3, 10 & 17, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the City of Rainbow City for construction of Project No. 1701C-2017 Street Resurfacing Project in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 8/3/2018 and ending on 8/24/2018. All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period.

Aug 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. STPAA-0205(509) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 7/20/2018 and ending on 08/10/2018.

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period.

July 20, 27, Aug 3 & 10, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF SAID COUNTY

CASE NO: A-1347

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF: SEAN ALLEN BARKLEY

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of the child born to Allison Franklin Barkley (Natural Mother), set to be heard on September 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. was filed on the 9th day of July, 2018, alleging that the identity of the natural father of the minor child is unknown and that his whereabouts are unknown and have not been disclosed to this Court. Minor Child’s date of birth is January 20, 2010.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Dani V. Bone, whose name and address is shown below, and) with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Done this the 12th day of July, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Dani V. Bone

1031 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1005

July 20, 27, Aug 3 & 10, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS AND

PRE-QUALIFICATION TO BID

PROJECT

OPEN-END AGREEMENT FOR MISC. PROJECTS, PACKAGE G –

BEVILL CENTER ALTERATIONS FOR PRECISION MACHINING

GADSDEN, ALABAMA

OWNER

GADSDEN STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Project #17005.7

Sealed proposals for the above referenced project will be received by Gadsden State Community College, on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. local time, in the Conference Room located in the Bevill Center (401 Korner Street Gadsden, Alabama), at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. ONLY CONTRACTORS WHO HAVE BEEN PRE-QUALIFIED and have a representative present at a MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE scheduled for Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. local time at the location indicated above will be eligible to bid.

Only general contractors who have completed the pre-qualification process and are certified as qualified will be eligible to bid. Qualification and approval criteria may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request and is intended to identify responsible and competent general contractors relative to the requirements of the project. Completed applications for pre-qualification must be received by the Architect by Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. local time. No further requests will be considered after this date and time.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in pre-qualification applications or abandon the pre-qualification process in whole or in part, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

The project consists of an approximately 1,755 s.f. building addition at the Bevill Center located on Gadsden State Community College’s East Broad Campus. The construction will include slab on grade, CMU walls, sloped metal bar joists, modified bitumen roofing, hollow metal doors/frames, exterior/interior painting, rubber base, lay-in acoustical ceiling tile, and plastic laminate countertops. In addition, a new mechanical system, limited plumbing, compressed air piping, and electrical lighting and power will be included. Site work will be required for the new addition as well as a new entrance drive and handicap parking.

The estimated cost of the project is approx. $450,000.00-$480,000.00. Interested companies should request a Pre-Qualification Application from Ms. Stephanie Vaughn or Ms. April Cain:

Aho Architects, LLC

265 Riverchase Parkway East, Suite 204

Hoover, Alabama 35244

205-983-6000 phone; 205-983-6001 fax

projects@ahoarch.com

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Gadsden State Community College in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Once the pre-qualification process is complete, The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations: the office of Aho Architects, LLC, (265 Riverchase Parkway East, Suite 204, Hoover, Alabama 35244, Phone: 205-983-6000, Fax: 205-983-6001, E-Mail: projects@ahoarch.com) and at Alabama Graphics, Dodge Data & Analytics, Associated General Contractors (iSqFt), and CMD Group.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from Alabama Graphics, 2801 5th Avenue South, 205-252-8505, contact: Debbie Covarrubias, upon deposit of $150 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first 2 sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Gadsden State Community College

(Owner)

Aho Architects, LLC

(Architect)

Aug 3, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: S-10079

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEONARD RYALS, DECEASED

TO: DAVID RYALS, address unknown

You are hereby notified that a certain paper in writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Leonard Ryals, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are further notified to be and appear before this Court on the 28th day of August, 2018, at 11:00 o’clock, when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testatment of Leonard Ryals, deeased, should b=not be admitted to probate and record in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 12th day of July, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

NOTICE OF

DIVORCE ACTION

MEGAN ANN GREEN, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer CHARLES TODD PEPPER’S Complaint for Divorce and other relief by August 4, 2018 or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Case No. DR-2018-900222, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

July 10, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

July 13, 20, 27, August 3, 2018.

PUBLICATION OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

IN THE MATTER OF: THE ADOPTION OF:

A CHILD BORN TO: JENNIFER JOHNELLE SHACK

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

A CHILD BORN TO JENNIFER JOHNELLE SHACK, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of a child born to Jennifer Johnelle Shack, Natural Mother, set to be heard on September 25, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. was filed on the 24th day of July, 2018, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent ot the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is April 25, 2013.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Attorney Shaun Malone, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

Done this the 27th day of July, 2018

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

Shaun Malone

Malone Law Firm

924 Third Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-9992

Aug 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2018

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF:

BARRY SHANNON BROOKS AND TRACY CHARMAINE BROOKS

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN FATHER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child born to Darrian Sloan Brooks, natural mother, whose father is not conclusively known, is set to be heard on the 25th day of September, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Said Petition was filed on June 28, 2018, and it appears there is no putative father. Minor child’s birth date is January 12, 2018.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with John T. Robertson, IV, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902

Attorney for the Petitioner:

John T. Robertson, IV

2401 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 459-4548

This the 26th day of July, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Aug 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2018

NOTICE OF PETITION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: N.B.J.

CASE NO.: JU-16-000342.02 WHC

NOTICE OF PETITION SEEKING TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

PETITIONER: LINDA D. WELLS AND STEPHEN J. WELLS

NOTICE TO: BENJAMIN KENT JONES

You are hereby given notice that a Petition as been filed in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama requesting that your parental rights be terminated with regard to N.B.J., a minor child born on January 25, 2016. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file and answer with the Clerk of the Etowah County Juvenile Court and the Petitioners Attorney, John D. McCord, 808 Chestnut Street, Suite # 2, Gadsden, Alabama, 35901, within fourteen (14) days from the date of last publication of this notice or judgment by default may be entered against you. You are further notified of your right to have an attorney represent you, and if you can not afford to hire an attorney, one will be appointed by the court to represent you in this proceeding. a hearing has been set at September 20, 2018 at 1:30 p.m., before Hon. Will Clay at the Etowah County Judicial Building in Gadsden, Alabama. You may appear and contest the Petition if you choose.

Done this 27th July, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson

District of Juvenile Court Clerk

Aug 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2018

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900496-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

$7,003.00 U.S. Currency

In Re: Chauncey Edwin Kynard

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 17th day of September, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 6th day of July, 2018

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

July 20, 27 & Aug 3, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

Southside Storage, 1476 Hwy 77, will sell at auction the contents of these units on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 10:00 am.

Ryan Mayo – U9

2234 Whorton Bend Rd, Gadsden, AL 35901

Alex Freeman – U26

724 Merit Springs Rd, Gadsden, AL 35901

Allison Mostella – U146

2216 Railroad Ave. Apt A, Gadsden, AL 35904

July 27 & Aug 3, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 9/03/18.

2010 MERCEDES ML350; VIN # 4JGBB5GB7AA573024

Narhari Patel

1612 W. Grand Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 295-2126

July 27 & Aug 3, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 9/10/18.

2005 ACUR TSX; VIN # JH4CL96865C017041

Clubview Services

1900 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, AL 35901

Aug 3 & 10, 2018