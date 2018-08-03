New school year starting now but should be starting later

Rep. Craig Ford

Remember when school didn’t start until after Labor Day? In a matter of days, students all across Alabama will start a new school year, and we’ll only be one week into the month of August!

Instead of spending the last few weeks of August working summer jobs or on family vacations, teachers and students are preparing to head back to school.

Why? It wasn’t always this way.

In 2012, the state legislature passed a School Start Date bill that mandated a longer summer break for our public schools. It was a bill that had broad bipartisan support. Supporters argued that extending the summer break would benefit families, students, employers, Alabama’s tourism industry and even the government. But the legislature failed to renew it, and the state did not get to feel the maximum benefits of the law.

Shortening summer vacation to only two months hurts Alabama families. Kids no longer get to spend August playing, going to camp or doing some last minute reading. Families miss out on important and quality vacation time together, and with both of my kids now grown and out of the house, I can tell you those family vacations are precious while they last.

For teachers and other educators, the summer months are the only time they can do any professional development work, such as taking classes for an advanced degree or participating in training programs that help them learn more effective methods for teaching various subjects.

Older students, and even some teachers, use those summer months to work summer jobs that help them learn important skills and make some extra money that some families rely on. A study by the Association of American Educators revealed one in five teachers work a second job.

An Alabama teacher I recently spoke with said if he had a full summer to work, he wouldn’t need to moonlight during the school year and could keep his focus solely on his classroom. A longer summer vacation would provide students and teachers with a greater opportunity to earn money du-ring the summer and reduce the amount of work they need during the school year, allowing school to be their main concern.

The latest reports show that pushing back the school start date would generate an estimated $300 million dollars annually in additional revenue and create about 4,500 full-time jobs across the state. More money spent in Alabama means more money to better fund public education.

A shorter summer break is hurting education by depriving schools of funding they would otherwise be getting, and hurting Alabama’s economy by cutting into the business our tourism industry is losing in the month of August.

On top of that, the state of Alabama must spend more money when school starts in early to mid-August. Part of that is due to higher air conditioning bills. Many schools turn their air conditioners off or set them on a higher temperature during the summer, which they obviously can’t do once students and educators return to school. Additionally, starting school earlier in-creases other expenditures that we otherwise wouldn’t be spending, such as gas and maintenance for school buses.

But what about the argument that starting school earlier is better for student’s memory and academic performance?

According to former Texas Education Commissioner Robert Scott, “Early start dates do not translate into academic excellence. Academic excellence is a combination of four factors: sound public policy, talented teachers, involved parents and motivated students.”

I couldn’t agree more. And just because school is not in session doesn’t mean we can’t still have programs like summer reading to help maintain kids’ knowledge and learning skills. In fact, I would like to see us expand these programs to include more math and science work. Perhaps we should even make participation in these programs a requirement for enrolling into the next grade level.

When the Flexible School Calendar Act of 2012 was passed, it focused on what was best for students and teachers. The act pushed back the school year to late-August and offered a 12-week summer vacation. The bill was supported by teachers and parents alike. It didn’t force schools to start at a particular time, but did guarantee a full summer break. Unfortunately, it wasn’t re-authorized by the Alabama legislature.

So as everyone heads back to school this month, I wish you all luck. May this be a great year to be a student in Alabama! My hope is that this time next year, our students are enjoying a longer and fuller summer if the state legislature will renew the Flexible School Calendar Act.

Craig Ford represents Gadsden and Etowah County in the Alabama House of Representatives. He currently is running for the State Senate in District 10 as an Independent.