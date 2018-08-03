People of Etowah - Debby Carden

Name: Debby Carden

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born in Gadsden and lived there until I was nine years old, and we then moved to Attalla. So I guess you would say Attalla is my hometown. I loved growing up here, and I am blessed to still have as some of my dearest friends today people I met when I was in fourth grade.”

What is your occupation?

“Director of Business & Economic Development/Marketing for the City of Attalla.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I had been in the food brokerage business in sales for over 30 years, which I loved but was ready to come off the road when I heard of the opening with the city. It sounded like something I would enjoy doing. I am a “people person” and love to talk, so it was a good fit. I am also blessed with a wonderful group of people to work with and a great boss in Mayor Larry Means.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“My family is the most important thing to me. Although I do not have children of my own, I have several nieces and nephews that I love dearly, as well as my fur babies Gigi, Andy and Bandit. Did I mention all two-legged and four-legged are spoiled rotten, but I would not have it any other way.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“It is very simple for me. I work, take care of my babies and my mother. I am truly blessed to have a large circle of dear friends that I enjoy spending time with.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I am a graduate of Etowah High School (Go Big Blue) and attended Gadsden State Community College.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I love spending time with family and friends and love to travel when time allows. I love the beach and being involved in things that help other people. Did I mention I love to shop? What girl doesn’t?”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“I guess it would be just being a good person. Someone that loves deeply doing for others and helping someone when I can.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“My mother of course, because she is the best. She is strong and taught me how important it is to be a good person. She is such a wonderful Christian role model. She loves the Lord and has taught me to do the same.”

To what do you credit your success?

“Success depends on how you measure it. Anything I have been successful in or with I have to give all the credit to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Without Him I would be nothing.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“I am a new member of the Board for the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center, I am on the committee for the Man vs Beast Rodeo, and involved with One Attalla.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“I love living here. You hear people say there is nothing to do here; well, they are not looking very hard. I love that there are so many things to offer to a wide variety of people. We should be proud of our community and what all it has to offer. So I guess I would say the little things that are actually the big things.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I would love to see the people in this community stop judging smaller towns here for not being what they think they should be.”

What are three words that describe you?

“This is hard (well this whole questionnaire is). I do not like talking about myself. But I guess I would say loving, loyal and honest.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“This will be a shock to a lot of people but I am actually rather quiet. I know there are those that are falling out right now but it is true. I am very outgoing but quiet when I am in a situation where I do not know very many people. As I get older I am learning to sit and observe more; you learn more that way.”

What is your favorite quote?

“Not a quote but a bible verse: Joshua 1:9.”

What is your hidden talent?

“I guess my decorating for parties, weddings, showers or whatever. I love to do that alongside my dear friend Sherry.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Oh, gosh, that is easy! Build your life with God as your foundation and all will fall into place.”

