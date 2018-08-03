Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Tomato Pie, Stir Fry Garden Vegetables and Rice Pudding Deluxe

Tomatoes, tomatoes and tomatoes! They are everywhere!

Tomato Pie

9-inch deep dish pie crust

3 medium tomatoes,

peeled and sliced thinly

6 strips bacon,

fried and crumbled

1 cup cheese (cheddar,

Monterey Jack,

or Swiss) grated

1 cup mayonnaise

Bake frozen pie crust five to seven minutes. Place tomato slices in bottom of pie shell and top with crumbled bacon. Combine cheese and mayonnaise. Pour over tomatoes. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.

Andy’s Note: This recipe was given to me by a co-worker at Gaston School many years ago. It was a huge success many years ago at a family reunion. You can make two pies or press the pie shells in a 9×13-inch pan baking dish to make one large pie. Sometimes I add green onions finely chopped. This is so good, easy and different. You must try!

Stir Fry Garden

Vegetables

4 cups shredded

cabbage, or cut

2 green bell peppers,

thinly sliced

2 large onions, thinly sliced

2 large tomatoes, or

more, cut into wedges

3 tablespoons oil

2 teaspoons sugar

Salt and black

pepper to taste

Combine vegetables, toss lightly. Heat oil in skillet. Add vegetables and sprinkle with sugar, salt and pepper. Cover and cook for 10 minutes over medium heat. Stirring at least twice during cooking.

Andy’s Note: I love harvesting vegetables from my garden and cooking something as tasty as this dish. It is a great reward for all of the hard work.

Rice Pudding Deluxe

4 cups cooked rice

1 cup coconut

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

flavoring

4 eggs

1 flat can crushed

pineapple

Mix ingredients well. Pour into a greased dish and bake at 350 degrees until light brown. Serve warm or cold.

Andy’s Note: This recipe came from the great southern state of South Carolina and it is different and good. Don’t you just love recipes that are different? Must try this one. Accept your limitations…

All of us can’t be great…

Someone has to be

on the sidewalk

clapping as the

parade passes by.

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.