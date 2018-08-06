Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in ASWA preseason football poll

Listed below is the Alabama Sports Writers Association 2018 preseason high school football rankings including first place votes, 2016 record and total poll points.

Class 7A

1. Hoover (27); 11-3; 358

2. Thompson (3); 12-1; 258

3. Central-Phenix City (1); 11-1; 241

4. McGill-Toolen; 13-1; 219

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 11-1; 214

6. Bob Jones; 7-4; 124

7. Auburn; 10-2; 123

8. Spain Park; 6-5; 60

9. Austin*; 12-1; 57

10. James Clemens; 3-7; 53

Others receiving votes: Lee-Montgomery (7-4) 27, Jeff Davis (5-6) 17, Sparkman (7-4) 6, Enterprise (2-8) 4, Fairhope (8-3) 2, Gadsden City (3-7) 2, Mountain Brook (8-4) 1, Theodore (6-5) 1.

*Austin played in 6A last season.

Class 6A

1. Pinson Valley (31); 15-0; 372

2. Wetumpka; 13-2; 246

3. Spanish Fort; 11-2; 224

4. Oxford; 12-1; 173

5. Clay-Chalkville; 11-3; 172

6. Opelika; 9-4; 104

7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 10-4; 94

8. Saraland; 8-4; 71

9. Eufaula*; 9-3; 49

10. Homewood; 10-2; 48

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (9-3) 46, St. Paul’s* (14-1) 46, Hueytown (5-6) 36, Daphne (8-3) 27, Park Crossing (10-2) 18, Calera* (7-5) 17, Jackson-Olin (6-4) 17, Pelham (5-6) 6, Benjamin Russell (7-4) 1.

*Eufaula, St. Paul’s and Calera played in 5A last season.

Class 5A

1. Briarwood Christian (31); 14-1; 372

2. Etowah; 11-2; 256

3. Vigor; 9-4; 231

4. Carroll-Ozark; 11-1; 158

5. Demopolis; 11-3; 154

6. St. Clair County; 10-4; 152

7. Wenonah; 10-2; 138

8. Tallassee*; 10-2; 91

9. Jackson; 5-5; 48

10. Beauregard; 10-2; 41

Others receiving votes: Dora* (9-3) 39, Alexandria (8-3) 26, Madison Academy* (7-4) 26, Ramsay* (7-5) 16, Charles Henderson (6-5) 10, Munford* (9-2) 5, Bibb County* (11-2) 2, Central-Clay County (8-4) 2.

*Ramsay played in 6A last season. Tallassee, Dora, Madison Academy, Munford and Bibb Co. played in 4A.

Class 4A

1. UMS-Wright (30); 13-2; 369

2. Hillcrest-Evergreen* (1); 14-1; 246

3. Fayette County; 12-3; 234

4. Andalusia; 12-2; 197

5. Hokes Bluff; 10-3; 155

6. Catholic-Montgomery; 10-2; 125

7. Brooks*; 8-3; 107

8. W.S. Neal; 6-6; 91

9. Clarke County*; 11-3; 61

10. Dale County; 7-4; 56

Others receiving votes: Leeds (7-4) 52, Deshler (7-4) 36, Alabama Christian (10-3) 13, North Jackson (2-8) 13, West Morgan* (10-2) 6, Williamson* (7-4) 3, Jacksonville (8-4) 2, Handley (2-8) 1.

*Brooks and Williamson played in 5A last season. Hillcrest-Evergreen, Clarke Co. and West Morgan played in 3A.

Class 3A

1. Randolph County (15); 13-2; 295

2. Mobile Christian (10); 9-4; 289

3. Gordo (2); 10-2; 214

4. Fultondale (3); 11-1; 194

5. Piedmont; 12-2; 171

6. Saks* (1); 13-1; 155

7. Thomasville*; 7-4; 134

8. Pike County; 8-3; 87

9. Wicksburg; 10-2; 57

10. St. James*; 8-4; 52

Others receiving votes: Oakman (8-4) 51, Sylvania (11-2) 21, T.R. Miller (5-5) 20, Lauderdale County (6-5) 8, Westminster-Huntsville* (6-5) 8, Weaver (7-5) 7, Prattville Christian (3-8) 3, Plainview (9-2) 1.

*Saks, Thomasville, St. James and Westminster-Huntsville played in 4A last season.

Class 2A

1. Leroy (18); 12-3; 333

2. Fyffe (13); 12-1; 313

3. Luverne; 10-3; 220

4. Ariton; 10-2; 148

5. LaFayette; 9-3; 126

6. Reeltown; 7-5; 125

7. Ohatchee*; 8-3; 119

8. Goshen; 12-2; 118

9. Sulligent; 12-2; 60

10. Aliceville; 7-5; 48

Others receiving votes: Thorsby (8-3) 33, Abbeville (9-3) 26, Addison* (10-3) 23, North Sand Mountain* (8-3) 21, Cedar Bluff* (8-4) 18, Daleville* (6-5) 11, Vincent (5-5) 10, New Brockton (5-6) 6, Collinsville (4-6) 4, Houston County* (8-3) 4, J.U. Blacksher (6-5) 1.

*Ohatchee, North Sand Mountain and Daleville played in 3A last season. Addison, Cedar Bluff and Houston County played in 1A.

Class 1A

1. Lanett* (30); 15-0; 369

2. Sweet Water (1); 13-1; 260

3 (tie). Pickens County; 12-3; 199

3 (tie). St. Luke’s*; 10-2; 199

5. Linden; 7-4; 140

6. Maplesville; 11-1; 135

7. Brantley; 8-4; 118

8. South Lamar; 10-4; 95

9. Elba*; 8-3; 75

10. Marengo; 9-4; 47

Others receiving votes: Millry (5-6) 24, Falkville* (7-4) 18, Hackleburg (10-2) 16, Lynn (11-1) 16, Mars Hill Bible* (7-4) 15, Isabella (10-2) 12, Spring Garden (8-4) 11, Georgiana (11-1) 8, Decatur Heritage (8-3) 4, Florala (3-6) 4, Wadley (12-1) 2.

*Lanett, St. Luke’s, Elba, Falkville and Mars Hill Bible played in 2A last season.

ASWA voting panel:

Alec Etheredge, Shelby County Reporter

Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance

Ben Thomas, AL.com-Mobile

Caleb Turrentine, Wetumpka Herald

Chris McCarthy, The Messenger (Gadsden)

Cody Dowler, Fort Payne Times-Journal

Craig Thomas, Florence TimesDaily

Daniel Boyette, Huntsville Times

David Elwell, Decatur Daily

David Mundee, Dothan Eagle

J.J. Hicks, Gadsden Times

Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times

Jason Bowen, Jackson County Sentinel

Jeremy Smith, Freelance (Demopolis)

Joe Medley, Anniston Star

Joey Chandler, Tuscaloosa News

Johnathan Bentley, Daily Mountain Eagle

Josh Bean, AL.com

Josh Boutwell, Southeast Sun

Josh Dutton, Andalusia Star-News

Kyle Parmley, Starnes Publishing

LaVonte Young, Daily Home

Lee Peacock, Evergreen Courant

Lizi Arbogast, Alexander City Outlook

Matthew Puckett, Journal Record

Ross Wood, Clarke Co. Democrat

Scott Fields, Opelika-Auburn News

Shannon J. Allen, Sand Mountain Reporter

Shannon Fagan, Cherokee County Herald

Stacy Long, Montgomery Advertiser

Thomas Scott, Selma Times-Journal