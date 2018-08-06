Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in ASWA preseason football poll

Listed below is the Alabama Sports Writers Association 2018 preseason high school football rankings including first place votes, 2016 record and total poll points.
Class 7A
1. Hoover (27); 11-3; 358
2. Thompson (3); 12-1; 258
3. Central-Phenix City (1); 11-1; 241
4. McGill-Toolen; 13-1; 219
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 11-1; 214
6. Bob Jones; 7-4; 124
7. Auburn; 10-2; 123
8. Spain Park; 6-5; 60
9. Austin*; 12-1; 57
10. James Clemens; 3-7; 53
Others receiving votes: Lee-Montgomery (7-4) 27, Jeff Davis (5-6) 17, Sparkman (7-4) 6, Enterprise (2-8) 4, Fairhope (8-3) 2, Gadsden City (3-7) 2, Mountain Brook (8-4) 1, Theodore (6-5) 1.
*Austin played in 6A last season.
Class 6A
1. Pinson Valley (31); 15-0; 372
2. Wetumpka; 13-2; 246
3. Spanish Fort; 11-2; 224
4. Oxford; 12-1; 173
5. Clay-Chalkville; 11-3; 172
6. Opelika; 9-4; 104
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 10-4; 94
8. Saraland; 8-4; 71
9. Eufaula*; 9-3; 49
10. Homewood; 10-2; 48
Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (9-3) 46, St. Paul’s* (14-1) 46, Hueytown (5-6) 36, Daphne (8-3) 27, Park Crossing (10-2) 18, Calera* (7-5) 17, Jackson-Olin (6-4) 17, Pelham (5-6) 6, Benjamin Russell (7-4) 1.
*Eufaula, St. Paul’s and Calera played in 5A last season.
Class 5A
1. Briarwood Christian (31); 14-1; 372
2. Etowah; 11-2; 256
3. Vigor; 9-4; 231
4. Carroll-Ozark; 11-1; 158
5. Demopolis; 11-3; 154
6. St. Clair County; 10-4; 152
7. Wenonah; 10-2; 138
8. Tallassee*; 10-2; 91
9. Jackson; 5-5; 48
10. Beauregard; 10-2; 41
Others receiving votes: Dora* (9-3) 39, Alexandria (8-3) 26, Madison Academy* (7-4) 26, Ramsay* (7-5) 16, Charles Henderson (6-5) 10, Munford* (9-2) 5, Bibb County* (11-2) 2, Central-Clay County (8-4) 2.
*Ramsay played in 6A last season. Tallassee, Dora, Madison Academy, Munford and Bibb Co. played in 4A.
Class 4A
1. UMS-Wright (30); 13-2; 369
2. Hillcrest-Evergreen* (1); 14-1; 246
3. Fayette County; 12-3; 234
4. Andalusia; 12-2; 197
5. Hokes Bluff; 10-3; 155
6. Catholic-Montgomery; 10-2; 125
7. Brooks*; 8-3; 107
8. W.S. Neal; 6-6; 91
9. Clarke County*; 11-3; 61
10. Dale County; 7-4; 56
Others receiving votes: Leeds (7-4) 52, Deshler (7-4) 36, Alabama Christian (10-3) 13, North Jackson (2-8) 13, West Morgan* (10-2) 6, Williamson* (7-4) 3, Jacksonville (8-4) 2, Handley (2-8) 1.
*Brooks and Williamson played in 5A last season. Hillcrest-Evergreen, Clarke Co. and West Morgan played in 3A.
Class 3A
1. Randolph County (15); 13-2; 295
2. Mobile Christian (10); 9-4; 289
3. Gordo (2); 10-2; 214
4. Fultondale (3); 11-1; 194
5. Piedmont; 12-2; 171
6. Saks* (1); 13-1; 155
7. Thomasville*; 7-4; 134
8. Pike County; 8-3; 87
9. Wicksburg; 10-2; 57
10. St. James*; 8-4; 52
Others receiving votes: Oakman (8-4) 51, Sylvania (11-2) 21, T.R. Miller (5-5) 20, Lauderdale County (6-5) 8, Westminster-Huntsville* (6-5) 8, Weaver (7-5) 7, Prattville Christian (3-8) 3, Plainview (9-2) 1.
*Saks, Thomasville, St. James and Westminster-Huntsville played in 4A last season.
Class 2A
1. Leroy (18); 12-3; 333
2. Fyffe (13); 12-1; 313
3. Luverne; 10-3; 220
4. Ariton; 10-2; 148
5. LaFayette; 9-3; 126
6. Reeltown; 7-5; 125
7. Ohatchee*; 8-3; 119
8. Goshen; 12-2; 118
9. Sulligent; 12-2; 60
10. Aliceville; 7-5; 48
Others receiving votes: Thorsby (8-3) 33, Abbeville (9-3) 26, Addison* (10-3) 23, North Sand Mountain* (8-3) 21, Cedar Bluff* (8-4) 18, Daleville* (6-5) 11, Vincent (5-5) 10, New Brockton (5-6) 6, Collinsville (4-6) 4, Houston County* (8-3) 4, J.U. Blacksher (6-5) 1.
*Ohatchee, North Sand Mountain and Daleville played in 3A last season. Addison, Cedar Bluff and Houston County played in 1A.
Class 1A
1. Lanett* (30); 15-0; 369
2. Sweet Water (1); 13-1; 260
3 (tie). Pickens County; 12-3; 199
3 (tie). St. Luke’s*; 10-2; 199
5. Linden; 7-4; 140
6. Maplesville; 11-1; 135
7. Brantley; 8-4; 118
8. South Lamar; 10-4; 95
9. Elba*; 8-3; 75
10. Marengo; 9-4; 47
Others receiving votes: Millry (5-6) 24, Falkville* (7-4) 18, Hackleburg (10-2) 16, Lynn (11-1) 16, Mars Hill Bible* (7-4) 15, Isabella (10-2) 12, Spring Garden (8-4) 11, Georgiana (11-1) 8, Decatur Heritage (8-3) 4, Florala (3-6) 4, Wadley (12-1) 2.
*Lanett, St. Luke’s, Elba, Falkville and Mars Hill Bible played in 2A last season.
ASWA voting panel:
Alec Etheredge, Shelby County Reporter
Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance
Ben Thomas, AL.com-Mobile
Caleb Turrentine, Wetumpka Herald
Chris McCarthy, The Messenger (Gadsden)
Cody Dowler, Fort Payne Times-Journal
Craig Thomas, Florence TimesDaily
Daniel Boyette, Huntsville Times
David Elwell, Decatur Daily
David Mundee, Dothan Eagle
J.J. Hicks, Gadsden Times
Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times
Jason Bowen, Jackson County Sentinel
Jeremy Smith, Freelance (Demopolis)
Joe Medley, Anniston Star
Joey Chandler, Tuscaloosa News
Johnathan Bentley, Daily Mountain Eagle
Josh Bean, AL.com
Josh Boutwell, Southeast Sun
Josh Dutton, Andalusia Star-News
Kyle Parmley, Starnes Publishing
LaVonte Young, Daily Home
Lee Peacock, Evergreen Courant
Lizi Arbogast, Alexander City Outlook
Matthew Puckett, Journal Record
Ross Wood, Clarke Co. Democrat
Scott Fields, Opelika-Auburn News
Shannon J. Allen, Sand Mountain Reporter
Shannon Fagan, Cherokee County Herald
Stacy Long, Montgomery Advertiser
Thomas Scott, Selma Times-Journal