Love Center director wins Hometown Hero Award

By Sarrah Peters

News Editor

On Wednesday, August 15, Modern Woodmen representative Morgan Lavender presented Love Center Director Ruth Adcock with a Hometown Hero Award.

“The Hometown Hero Award recognizes people in the community that go above and beyond when they don’t always get noticed in the spotlight,” said Lavender. “But people are noticing, so we want to honor you for all the work that you’ve done at the Love Center.”

Adcock received $100 to donate to the charity of her choice, which, of course, she donated to the Love Center.

“We just want to make sure you know how much we appreciate you,” said Lavender. “God sees everything that you’re doing, even though some of us don’t.”

The Love Center Board of Directors has been hard at work raising more funds for the center’s mission: to provide housing to those in need. To do this, the board has several upcoming fundraisers.

A Chick-fil-A Spirit Night to benefit the Love Center will be held on August 23. A percentage of all sales between 5 to 8 p.m. will be given to the center. Modern Woodmen will match $500 of what is raised.

The Love Center is selling tickets for the Charity Sale at Belk’s on Saturday, August 25 from 6 – 10 a.m. The tickets are $5, and all ticket sales will go to benefit the Love Center. The cost of the ticket will be reimbursed on the day of the sale, with $5 off the first purchase.

The Love Center is also planning a large fundraiser called Community Feud, inspired by the game show Family Feud. Leadership teams will be formed comprised of local agency or business employees who will face off against one another. Community Feud will be held on November 15 from at 6 p.m. at The Venue, the City of Gadsden’s new event venue located in the former K-Mart building.

Community Feud will include several sponsorship levels. Gold sponsors will receive participation in the game for four to five players, a table with eight tickets and promotion in the program and event publicity for $1000. Silver sponsors will receive a table with eight tickets and promotion and event publicity for $500. Friends sponsors will receive a table with eight tickets for $300. Individual tickets are $35.

The Love Center has been remaining at or near capacity, offering about 25 people shelter at a time. Residents are allowed to stay for up to six months. In 2017, the center served about 150 people, which amounts to almost 8,000 nights of shelter. The center also assists residents with help obtaining jobs, health care and housing.

For those wishing to donate to the Love Center, it is currently in need of toilet paper, paper towels, body wash, shampoo, meat, canned meat, end tables and five dressers or Chester drawers. Monetary donations are accepted through the its Facebook page Love Center Gadsden, which allows transactions using PayPal.

For more information about the Love Center, its upcoming fundraisers or donations, call 256-546-8831 or e-mail lovecenter12@gmail.com.