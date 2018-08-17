Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Lemon Blueberry Pie, Strawberry Pie and Coconut-Caramel Pies

Let’s cool off this August week with some cool pies!

Lemon Blueberry Pie

1 9-inch graham cracker crust or baked pastry shell

3 egg yolks

1 can Eagle Brand

sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup real lemon juice

1 1/2 teaspoon grated

lemon rind

drop of yellow

food coloring

1 21-ounce can blueberry filling and topping, chilled

Cool Whip or

whipped topping

In a medium bowl, beat egg yolks and stir in condensed milk, real lemon, rind and food coloring. Pour into a prepared crust. Bake eight minutes at 350 degrees. Cool. Chill. Top with blueberry filling and garnish with whipped topping.

Andy’s Note: I love this pie! It is so good served really cold and even on a cold plate. So pretty and of course, so easy. I can see using a strawberry filling, if you would like.

Strawberry Pie

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons lemon jello

A little red food coloring

Strawberries

Cool Whip or

whipped topping

Mix sugar, water and cornstarch in double boiler. Cook until thick and clear. Add two tablespoons lemon jello and a little red food coloring to make it bright red. Let cool while preparing berries and crust. Bake crust, let cool. Spread small amount of glaze in bottom of crust. Place strawberries in pie crust and cover with rest of glaze. Refrigerate several hours. Top with Cool Whip.

Andy’s Note: You can use as many strawberries as you like. You have to always make this pie as soon as strawberries are in season. This pie is also very easy and very good.

Coconut-Caramel Pies

3/4 stick margarine

1 (7-ounce) package

of coconut

1 cup chopped pecans

1 can sweetened

condensed milk

1 (8-ounce) cream

cheese, softened

1 (16-ounce) Cool Whip

1 (12-ounce) jar

caramel topping

2 deep-dish

baked pie shells

Melt margarine in large skillet. Add coconut and pecans; stir until coconut is toasted. In a bowl, combine cream cheese and milk; beat with mixer until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Place about one-fourth of cream cheese mixture in each pie shell. Top with one-fourth coconut/pecan mixture. Drizzle with one-fourth of caramel topping. Repeat layers in both pies, ending with topping. Freeze and serve frozen.

Andy’s Note: You must make these pies. They are absolutely delicious and so perfect to serve during the hot summer months. I love to open my freezer and see these wonderful pies when I am desperate for a quick dessert.

Stay cool!

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.