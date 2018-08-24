Legals for the week of 8/24 - 8/30

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on November 26, 2007 by Clark V. Stewart and Daphne Martin Stewart, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, and recorded in Instrument # at 3284233 on November 27, 2007, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3305957 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 13, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number 54 in the 4th Addition to Monte Vista, Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 123, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 304 Kenwood Cir, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014405

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Aug 10, 17 & 24, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on March 15, 2006 by Katherine D. Robertson, Not Married, originally in favor of Chase Bank USA, N.A., and recorded in Instrument # Instrument #3245132 on April 19, 2006, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to U.S. Bank N.A. as trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2006-CH1 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-CH1 as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #3458441 and Instrument #3458442 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 14, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE, TO-WIT: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST AT AN EXISTING 1-INCH PIPE; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREE 55′ 09″ EAST ALONG THE SECTION LINE 1,350.42 FEET TO AN EXISTING AXLE BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE EAST 307.65 FEET TO AN EXISTING AXLE; THENCE SOUTH 0 DEG 04′ 27″ WEST 338.21 FEET TO THE NORTHERN BOUNDARY OF U. S. ALABAMA HIGHWAY NO. 278; THENCE NORTH 80 DEG 06′ 08″ WEST ALONG THE NORTHERN BOUNDARY OF SAID HIGHWAY 311.50 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH CAPPED RE-BAR; THENCE NORTH 00 DEG 04′ 11″ WEST 285.67 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. ADDRESS: 14020 HWY 278 WEST; ATTALLA, AL 35954 TAX MAP OR PARCEL ID NO.: 09-09-32-0-000-015.000

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 14020 West Hwy 278, Attalla, AL 35954.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. U.S. Bank N.A. as trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2006-CH1 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-CH1, and its successors and assigns Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-016032

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Aug 10, 17 & 24, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gary Lynn Mccollum And Wife And Patricia Ann Mccollum to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Funds Direct, its successors and assigns dated April 24, 2006; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3246019 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank, National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust in Instrument 3450779 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank, National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 17th day of September, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTA NUMBERS TWO AND THREE (2&3), IN BLOCK FOUR (4), OF J.H. MCCORMICKS’S SUBDIVISION, ATTALLA, ALABAMA, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “E”, PAGE 129.ALL SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA. COMMONLY KNONW AS: 315 TALLAPOOSA,ATTALLA,AL 35954 PARCEL NUMBER 16-05-21-0-001-019.000

Said property is commonly known as 315 Tallapoosa, Attalla, AL 35954.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Gary Lynn Mccollum and Patricia Ann Mccollum or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 977317

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Aug 10, 17 & 24, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on December 12, 2007 by Cathy Bryant, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc., and recorded in Instrument # at 3285212 on December 14, 2007, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3339691 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 17, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

LOTS NUMBER TWENTY THREE (23) AND TWENTY FOUR (24) IN BLOCK FOUR (4) IN WOODLAND PARK ADDITION TO GADSDEN (FORMERLY ALABAMA CITY), AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK “E”, PAGE 105, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 427 Madison Cir, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-016014

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Aug 10, 17 & 24, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on August 5, 2011 by Janice Davis and Levern Davis, wife and husband, as joint tenants, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, and recorded in Instrument # at 3353583 on August 10, 2011, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3415550 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 17, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 10 in Block 2 in the Second Addition to Half Acres, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 357, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 129 Malene Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-016015

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Aug 10, 17 & 24, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sandra Jackson, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as a nominee for Hometown Mortgage Services, Inc., on March 11, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument number, M-2005-1094; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association FKA The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. as Trustee for RAMP 2005-RS4; The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-RS4, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on September 6, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER FORTY (40) OF ROSELAND PLANTATION FIRST ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK K, PAGE 11, PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SAID PROPERTY LYING AND BEING IN RAINBOW CITY, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

A.P.N #: 31-20-02-10-0-001-010.028

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-RS4

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Aug 17, 24 & 31, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeanette Ford, A single woman, originally in favor of Trinity Mortgage Company of Dallas, on the 28th day of October, 1999, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book 1999 Page 305; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 27, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Twelve (12), Block 2, Goodyear Highlands, according to the Map or Plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 82 and 83, Probate Office, Etowah County, lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama. And also a 10 foot alley on the North side of Lot Number Twelve (12), Probate Office, Etowah County, lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1104 Vinson St, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC., Mortgagee/Transferee

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P.O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

434204

Aug 17, 24 & 31, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Devita F. Babb, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Federal Bank, on the 21st day of November, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3443056; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 25, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The South Seventy-Five (75) feet of Lot Numbers Eight (8) and Nine (9), in Block Number Four (4), in Smith First Addition to Alabama City, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Page 158 and 159, Probate Office and lying and being in Gadsden, formerly Alabama City, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 500 N. 30th St. , Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P.O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

426963

Aug 17, 24 & 31, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph Ogles, married man joined herein by his spouse, Keltsey J. Ogles, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, on the 19th day of August, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3438868; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 27, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the NW corner of the NW quarter of the NW quarter of Section 14, Township 10 South, Range 5 East in Etowah County, Alabama, thence running east along the North line of said forty a distance of 420 feet to the Point of Beginning for the parcel herein described; thence from the point of beginning run South 210 feet; thence run East 210 feet; thence run North 210 feet to the North line of said forty; thence run West 210 feet to the Point of Beginning and being further subject to any outstanding road and utility easement, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1130 Son Johnson Road, Boaz, AL 35956

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P.O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

438854

Aug 17, 24 & 31, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Heather Ann Ziller, a married woman, and husband, Michael C. Ziller, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, on the 31st day of May, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number 112550016; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 25, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Parcel One: Lot Number Twelve (12) in Dunaway Mountain Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book J, Page 32, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 113 McEntyre St, Rainbow City, AL 35906

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P.O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

432873

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the contract of the notice of interest / AFFIDAVIT OF NOTICE, DECLARATION, AND DEMAND,FAIR NOTICE AND WARNING OF COMMERCIAL GRACE NOTICE OF NON-JUDICIAL PROCEEDING (commercial lien) secured by that certain collateral executed by, Win South Credit Union., an Alabama limited liability company, to Target Management Holdings, on the 6th day of February, 2017, said Contract being an private administrative remedy in lue of collateral recorded instrument number 3435734 and 3436723 recorded at in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and, the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire collateral as stated in said contract secured by said foreclosure deed to be immediately due and payable, and said deed subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said contract, The following foreclosures deeds in conjunction with mortgage instrument along with property description.

The undersigned, Target Management Holdings, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or cash equivalent (upon prior approval of the Trust) in front of the Judicial Building door in Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 14th day of September, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Property Description

Instrument #3285881, Mortgage Book,

foreclosure deed instrument #D-2002 3464

Lots Numbers Seven (7), Eight (8), Seventeen (17), and Eighteen (18), in Block Number One (1), of Kirby’s Subdivision, being a re-arrangement of Lots Numbers Two (2) and Four (4), in Block Number Four (4), of the Hadley Fanns Addition, according to map or plat of said re-arrangement as re􀃔orded in Plat Book “D”, page 241, in the Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. (Commonly known as 415 Crawford Avenue, Gadstlen, Alabama).

Property Description

Document #M-2004-3982, Mortgage Book

Foreclosure deed instrument #D-2018 3466333

PARCEL ONE:

Commence at an existing pinch-pipe at the intersection of the South R/W of Chestnut Street(60′ R/W) with the West R/W of South 8th Street(40′ R/W)and run Westerly along said South R/W, 412.80 feet(M) 412.70 feet (R) to an existing bolt and the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue Westerly along said South R/W, 140.03 feet (M) 140.00 feet (R) to an existing bolt; thence deflect 81° 37′ 35′ (M) 82° 16′ oon (R) left leaving said South R/W and run Southwesterly, 263.31 feet (M) 263.10 feet (R) to an existing¾” pipe on the Easterly line of Lot #6, of the Metropolitan Subdivision, Unit Three, as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 251, Etowah County Probate Office; thence deflect 89° 42′ 06″ (M) 39° 35′ 00″ (R.) left and run Southeasterly, 69.24 feet (M) 70.00 feet (R) to an existing fence post on the West line of Lot #7, of said subdivision; thence deflect 90° 09′ 32″ (M) 90° 25′ 00″ (R) left and run Northeasterly along said West line of Lot #7, 108.28 feet (M) 108.10 feet (R) to an existing concrete monument; thence deflect 81° 00′ 16″ (M) 82° 15′ 00″ (R) right and run Easterly, 70.00 feet to a point; thence deflect 81° 11′ 31″ left and run Northeasterly, 165.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SW¼ of the SW¼, Section 4, T-12-S, R-6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 0.79 acre (more or less). The address being 842 and 846 Chestnut Street Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

PARCELTWO:

Beginning at the Southeast comer of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter Section 20, Township 12 South, Range 6 East; thence running Westerly along the South line of said forty for 955. 7 feet to a point in the Easterly right of way line of Sutton Bridge Road; thence running Northerly and along the Easterly line of said road for 206.43 feet to a point; said point being the point of beginning; thence running Easterly and parallel with the Southerly line of said forty for 883.8 feet to a point; thence deflecting to the left so as to fonn an interior angle of 62 degrees 0′ and running 194.92 feet to a point; thence deflect to the left 62 degrees 0′ and running parallel to the Southerly line of said forty for 822.4 feet to a point in the Easterly right of way line of Sutton Bridge Road; thence deflect to fae left and running along said Easterly line of said road for 175.0 feet to the point of beginning; lying in and being a portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter in Section 20, Township 12 South, Range 6 East Township of Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Description

Document #M-2005-0732, Mortgage Book

Foreclosure deed instrument #D-2015 3425093

Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Three (3) in Coosa Land Company’s North Tenth Street Addition, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 373, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, save and except all minemls, mineral and mining rights, privileges and interest in, under and upon the same. Commonly known as 1006 North 10th Street, Gadsden, Alabama).

Property Description

Document #M-2004-2918, Mortgage Book

foreclosure deed instrument # D-2015 3425090

Lot Number Two (2) and portions of Lot Number Four (4), in Block Eight (8), of Gadsden Land and Improvement Co., Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 23, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point 50 feet South 84 ° 18′ East, along a 12 foot alley from the Southwest corner of Lot No. 4 Block No. 8 of said subdivision; thence from said point of beginning continue along said alley South 84° 18′ East, 89.94 feet to the West R/W of South Eleventh Street; thence run North 10° 30′ East, 96.55 feet along said West R/W to the South R/W of Third A venue; thence run North 61 ° 1 O’ West, 107.64 feet along said South R/W to a point; thence run South 5° 18′ West, 138.5 feet to the point of beginning (commonly known as 1102 3rd Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama).

Property Description

Document #M-2004-2920, Mortgage Book

foreclosure deed instrument #D-2015 3425086

Lot No Twelve (12) in Block Number Nineteen (19) of the Gadsden Land & Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition to the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, said lot located on the north side of Eighth Avenue or Walnut Street between Eleventh and Twelfth Streets, in said City o:Gadsden. ALSO Lot Number Fourteen (14) in Block Number Nineteen (19) of the Gadsden Land and Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 23, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, (commonly known as 1121 Walnut Street, Gadsden, Alabama)..

Property Description

Document #M-2004-2917, Mortgage Book

foreclosure deed instrument #D-2015 3425091

West ½ of Lot 20 and the East 16.2/3 feet of Lot 22, Block 20, of Gadsden Land and Improvement Kyle Addition, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 23, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, (commonly known as 1136 Walnut Street, Gadsden, Alabama).

Property Description

Document #M-2004-2917, Mortgage Book

foreclosure deed instrument# D-2015 3425094

The West 33.4 feet of Lot 22 and the East 8.2 feet of Lot 24 in Block 20 of Gadsden Land & Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition to Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 23, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. (Commonly known as 1138 Walnut Street, Gadsden, Alabama).

Property Description

Document #M-2004-2921, Mortgage Book

foreclosure deed instrument #D-2015 3425085

Lot No 26 in Block No. 20 of the Gadsden Lund and Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition to Gadsden, Alabama, according lo the mup or plat thereof, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “A” page 23 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements thereon, save and except that certain portions of said town lot which was bcqueafaed to Mary Millican by C. L. Graham and property described in the deed recorded in Book 922 al page 69 in said probate office, it being the intention of this deed to convey to the grantee herein all of the remainder of said lot together with all improvements thereon ( commonly known as 1148 Walnut Street, Gadsden, Alabama).

Property Description

Document #M-2004-2919, Mortgage Book

foreclosure deed instrument #D-2015 3425089

Lot #4 and the West 12 feet of Lot #5 in Block #1 of the Pegram Addition No. 1 to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, as it is recorded in Plat Book “B”, on page 309 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama. LESS AND EXCEPT: Begin at the Northeast comer of Lot Number 6, Block Number 1 of the Pegram Addition Number 1 as recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 309 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and run Westerly along the North lines of Ll)t Number 6 and Lot Number 5 also being the South right of way line of Walnut Street, a distance of 90.82 feet; thence deflect 89° 12′ left and run a distance of 42.07 feet; thence deflect 88° 44 ‘left and nm a distance of 6. 77 feet; thence deflect 88° 11′ right and run a distance of 32.8S feet; thence deflect 90° 39′ right and run a distance of 8.65 feet thence deflect 90° 34′ left and run a distance of75.3 feet to a point on the South line ofLot Number 5; thence deflect 90° 20′ left and run Easterly along the South line of Lots Number 5 and 6 a distance of 69.S feet to the Southeast comel’ of said Lot Number 6; thence deflect 80° 47′ left and run Northeasterly along the East line of said Lot Number 6 also being the Northwesterly right of way line of 12th Street a distance of 152.3 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land being all of Lot Number 6 and a portion of Lot Number 5, Block Number 1 of the Pegram Addition Number 1 as recorded in Plat Book “B , page 309, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Commonly known as 1204 Walnut

Property Description

Instrument #3365738, Mortgage Book

foreclosure deed instrument #D-2015 3425095

Commence at a point being 75 feet Southwesterly of and perpendicular to the centerline of a service road on Project No. I-759-7(2), station 9 J +70, and run along the Southwesterly right-of-way line ofl-759 and along a curve to the right having a Delta =04°24’48”, Radius= 3894.72 feet a distance of299.92 feet measured along the chord of said curve having a chord bearing of North 65°09’00” West, said line also being the Northeasterly line of the McCord Communications, Inc. property as recorded in Deed Book 1492, Page 159, Etowah County Probate Office to the Northwest comer of said property marked by an existing ½” pipe and the point of beginning. From said point of beginning and leaving said right-of-way line run South 24°55’00” West a distance of263.4 l feet to an existing 1″ pipe on the 5 J 1 contour of the H. Neely Henry Reservoir, thence run in a Southwesterly and Northwesterly direction along the meanderings of said S 11 Contour a distance of 667 feet+/-to an existing 5/8″ rebar on the Southeast line of the Crosspoint Community Church property as recorded in Doc #D-2005-0263, Etowah County Probate Office; thence leaving said 51J Contour run North 17°Jl’45” East along said Southeast line a distance of 222.93 feet to an existing capped iron stamped PLS 17253 Kennedy on the Southwest right-of-way line ofl-759; thence run South 56°45’52” East along said right-of-way line and 75 feet Southwest of and perpendicular to the Centerline of said service road a distance of 327.39 feet to an existing½” rebar, thence run along said right-of-way line and along a curve to the left having a Delta= 04°02’42” Radius= 3894.72 feet a distance of274.9J feet measured along the chord of said curve having a chord bearing of South 60°41 ’11” East to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land being a portion of Fractions #1 and #9, Section 18, T-12-S, R-8-E, lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and containing 3.94 acres more or less. (Commonly known as 2702 Wills Creek Road, Gadsden, Alabama).

Property Description

Document #M-2004-2916, Mortgage Book

foreclosure deed instrument #D-2015 3425087

Commence at the northwest corner of Third Avenue and Eleventh Street; thence run Northerly along the Westerly right of way line of Eleventh Street a distance of 124.91 feet to an existing iron pin, said point being the point of beginning; thence deflect 90° 03’ 58” left and run Westerly for a distance of 100.12 feet to an existing iron pin; thence deflect 90° 10’ 16’ right and run Northerly for a distance of 50.05 feet to an existing iron pin; thence deflect 89° 50’ 17” right and run easterly for a distance of 100.02 feet to an existing iron pin on the Westerly right of way line of Eleventh Street; thence deflect 90° 03’ 25” right and run Southerly along said right of way for a distance of 50.03 feet to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of Lots 2 and 4 in Block 6 of Kyle Survey of the Gadsden Land and Improvement Company’s Addition to the City of Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 23, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama (commonly known as 115 South 11th Street, Gadsden, Alabama).

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

TARGET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS

(Irrevocable Common Law Trust)

1000 North West Street suite 1200

Wilmington Delaware 19801

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by James Morgan and Haley Morgan to Herbert Rothrock and Belinda Rothrock, dated July 31, 2015, recorded as Instrument Number: 3421446, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on September 21, 2018, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

PARCEL ONE

Lot Number Nine (9) in Block Number Three (3) in First Addition to Monte Vista, according to the map or plat thereof as same appears of record in Plat Book “F”, Page 327, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO

Parcel “A” in Third Addition to Monte Vista, according to the plat or map thereof as same appears of record in Plat Book “G”, Page 69, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: August 22, 2018

HERBERT ROTHROCK and BELINDA ROTHROCK

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holder

Jonathan M. Welch, P.C.

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 543-1660

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 5, 2013 by Anthony D. Philpot a/k/a Anthony Philpot, Sr., a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Branch Banking and Trust Company, and recorded in Instrument # at 3386557 on June 5, 2013, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Branch Banking and Trust Company as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3397921 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 28, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

For the point of beginning to describe to the lot herein, start at the SE corner of the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4, and from thence run in a Westerly direction and along the S line of said forty a distance of 189 feet, then N 2º 30′ W a distance of 507.2 to a point in the Southerly line of the Tidmore Bend Public Road, thence N 73º 10′ and along the Southerly line of said road a distance of 60 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning, and from said point of beginning, continue N73º 10′ E and along the Southerly line of said road a distance of 100 feet, thence S 2º 30′ E a distance of 250 feet, thence S 73º 10′ W a distance of 100 feet, thence N 2º 30′ W a distance of 250 feet to the point of beginning and embracing portions of what is known as Lot number (4) of the Samson Green Lands, and being a portion of the SE 1/4 in Section 36, Township 11 S, Range 6 E of the Huntsville Meridian, In Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to the Alabama Power Company, together with all improvements located thereon.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1203 Tidmore Bend Rd, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Branch Banking and Trust Company, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 15-006845

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by TANGELIA MCELRATH to JAMES E. CHAMPION and BONNIE J. CHAMPION, dated December 20, 2017 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3460748; the undersigned mortgage owners, JAMES E. CHAMPION and BONNIE J. CHAMPION, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 27th day of September, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Nine (9) and Ten (10) in Block Number “K” as shown in Map Book “C”, Page 71 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and all being in said Etowah County, Alabama, and being in the J. C. Sizemore First Addition as recorded in above named Map Book “C”, Page 71.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

JAMES E. CHAMPION and BONNIE J. CHAMPION

Mortgage Owners

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ricky Kelley and wife, Kathryn Kelley to Evylon Creswell Green on the 16th day of June, 2003, said mortgage being recorded in Doc. #: M-2003-2948, recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and said mortgage subsequently assigned to Philpot ErgoSpace Design by instrument being recorded as Instrument #: 3401993, said Probate Office, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Lynn McCain, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 12th day of September, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract of land described as beginning at a point in the present Southeast line of the Birmingham-Chattanooga Highway, which said point is South 41 degrees East a distance of 476 feet to a point in the North line of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼), which is 76.5 feet East, measured along said North line from the Northwest corner of said forty and from said point of beginning, which is also identified by a rock and steel pin, run South 41 degrees East a distance of 90 feet; thence run South 45 degrees 51 minutes West and parallel with the Southeast line of said highway a distance of 54 feet; thence run North 41 degrees West a distance of 90 feet to the Southeast line of said highway; thence run North 45 degrees 51 minutes East and along the Southeast line of said highway a distance of 54 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) in Section Twenty-five (25), Township Eleven (11), South of Range Five (5), East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

PHILPOT ERGOSPACE DESIGN

Lynn McCain, Its Attorney

McCain Law Firm, P.C.

416 Broad Street

P.O. Box 1099

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 547-0023

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael L. Hunter and wife, Leslie T. Hunter, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the May 25, 2007, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3271972, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on September 17, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 16, Block 2, according to the map of survey of Leigh-Alan Subdivision, Third Addition, as the same appears of record in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “I”, Page 34.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

(fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Destin L. Ellison and Brannon Jadd Harold Ellison, wife and husband, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Federal Bank, on the 12th day of September, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3391833; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 27, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A parcel or tract of land lying in Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 4 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Southeast fourth of the Northeast fourth of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 4 East in Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 00 degrees East 235.0 feet to a point; thence South 88 degrees 15 minutes West 42.0 feet to a point on the Western right of way of Pleasant Hill Cut-off Road, said point being the True Point of Beginning for the property herein described; thence from the True Point of Beginning and leaving the Western right of way of said Pleasant Hill Cut-off Road, South 88 degrees 15 minutes West 600.0 feet to a point; thence North 03 degrees 02 minutes East 400.0 feet to a point; thence North 88 degrees 15 minutes East 485.0 feet to a point; thence South 03 degrees 02 minutes West 110.0 feet to a point; thence North 88 degrees 15 minutes East 115.0 feet to a point on the Westerly right of way of said Pleasant Hill Cut-off Road; thence along the Western right of way of said Pleasant Hill Cut-off Road, South 03 degrees 02 minutes West 290.0 feet to the True Point of Beginning.

The hereinabove described property being one and the same as described in mortgage recorded at Instrument Number 3391833, deed recorded at Instrument Number 3391832, deed recorded at Instrument Number 3321143, deed recorded at Book 2001, Page 136, deed recorded at Book 2001, Page 30, and deed recorded at Book 2001, Page 24 in the Office of the Judge of Probate in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 690 Pleasant Hill Cutoff Road, Boaz, AL 35956

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P.O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

439299

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jackie Dupree Husband And Lindsey Dupree Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, it’s successors and assigns dated March 5, 2013; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3382303, as modified by that certain Modification Agreement as Instrument No. 3450108 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION in Instrument 3395959 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 15th day of October, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Ten (10) in Block Number One (1) of Wildwood Hills Subdivision, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “G”, Page 87, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 117 Wildhaven Circle, Gadsden, AL 35901.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Jackie Dupree and Lindsey Dupree or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 92618

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Austin W. Dunn, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 13th day of September, 2007, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3279652; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated February 20, 2018 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3464612. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 11, 2018, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The South 1/2 of Lot 51 and all of Lots 52 and 53, Block 4 of Mountainview Park, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 176-177, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2613

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated August 30, 2017, executed by Andrew Lee Alverson, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Renasant Bank, which mortgage was recorded on September 5, 2017, in Instrument number 3455945, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Renasant Bank, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 31, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lot Number 5, in Wildflower Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book I, Page 165, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Renasant Bank

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

August 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

JOANNA NEAL appointed Personal Representatives on 08/06/2018 Estate of ALMA LOIS PHILLIPS PRUITT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 17, 24 & 31, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

JENNIE CONDIT AND PATSY SNYDER appointed Personal Representatives on 08/07/2018 Estate of BETTY RUTH AMBERSON MORGAN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 17, 24 & 31, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

JERRY KEITH CHEAVES appointed Personal Representatives on 08/03/2018 Estate of VIRGINIA NAN CHAFFIN CHEAVES, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 17, 24 & 31, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

PAMELA YOUNG AND KATHY BOWEN appointed Personal Representative on 07/26/2018 Estate of KATHERINE HICKS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 10, 17 & 24, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

MONICA JONES KERLEY appointed Personal Representatives on 07/24/2018 Estate of JAMES WELLINGTON KERLEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 17, 24 & 31, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

LISA MILWOOD appointed Personal Representative on 07/30/2018 Estate of JASON D. MILWOOD deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 10, 17 & 24, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

GREGORY LAUIL THOMPSON appointed Personal Representative on 07/26/2018 Estate of MICHAEL ANDREW THOMPSON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 10, 17 & 24, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

BETH MICHELE BROOKS AND MELIA SHANNON WEST appointed Personal Representatives on 08/02/2018 Estate of JERRY RONALD STANLEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 17, 24 & 31, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JOSEPH SAXON appointed Personal Representative on 08/14/2018 Estate of SALLIE BIBB RALLS HALLMARK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JUDY NELSON appointed Personal Representative on 08/17/2018 Estate of DORORTHY J. WILLIAMSON DAVIS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JOHN T. MCCARTNEY appointed Personal Representative on 08/10/2018 Estate of CECELIA AKRIDGE LASSETER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

FILE CLAIM

CHARLOTTE I. TUCKER appointed Personal Representative on 08/09/2018 Estate of AUDREY E. IRWIN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JOHN T. MCCARTNEY appointed Personal Representative on 08/10/2018 Estate of MICHAEL GRANT LASSETER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

FILE CLAIM

DEANNA TURNER appointed Personal Representative on 08/10/2018 Estate of PEGGY ELAINE SPURLOCK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

FILE CLAIM

MILDRED M. ALRED appointed Personal Representative on 07/25/2018 Estate of JACK L. ALRED, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JAMES COBY appointed Personal Representative on 08/15/2018 Estate of FRANK ROBERT COBY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

FILE CLAIM

PATRICIA GILLEY appointed Personal Representative on 08/09/2018 Estate of JAMIE SCOTT BARRON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JERRY & JOYCE JENKINS, 264 SNEAD LANE, ALTOONA, ALABAMA 35952, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 4, 2018 at 12 noon, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1401 GARFIELD AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOTS 19 & 20 BLK 15 SOUTH GADSDEN ADDT PLAT B-314 GADSDEN

SEC 8 TWP 12S R 6E BK 1108 PG 575 BK 1108 PG 573

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, SCOTT RUSSELL & DORIS KNOWLES, 1307 RIVER STREET, GADSDEN ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 4, 2018 at 12 noon, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1307 RIVER STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 5 WILLIAM CHANDLER RE-SUR PLAT B-13 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $316.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SUE ANN ALTMAN, 458 BECKY ALLEN CIRCLE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, SPENCER R. GRAY, 1341 HOKE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 4, 2018 at 12 noon, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 810 MAPLE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM NE COR LT 1 BLK 6 RILEY ADD BK HH-555 TH W 60 ALONG S ROW OF MAPLE ST TO POB TH W 55 ALONG ROW TH S 61.28 TH E 60.7 TH N 62.52 TO POB BEING PT LT 1 BLK 6 RILEY ADD BK HH-555 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JERRY HUMPHREY, 507 JONES STREET, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTMEBER 4, 2018 at 12 noon, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 401 WILSON STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 12 BLK 8 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B 117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to VITALINO ALEGRIA ROLDAN, 3014 DODD STREET, GADSDEN ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 4, 2018 at 12 noon, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 313 RICHARDSON STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 6 BLK 39 GARDEN CITY SUB #2 PLAT C-410-411 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES H. CLINE, c/o BEN CLINE 998 ROCKY HOLLOW CUTOFF ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 4, 2018 at 12 noon, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 27 MARSTON AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 134 PARCEL #2 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F 53 GADSDEN

SEC 31 TWP 11S R 6E 1256-105 1624-310 1725-245 D-1997-1548

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36521, PAMELA CONRY, 9 MARSTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 4, 2018 at 12 noon, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 9 MARSTON AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 87 CONE MILLS PARCEL #3 PLAT F-55 GADSDEN 31-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CAJETAN LICCIARDI, 317 BOLD SPRINGS ROAD, MONROE, GA 30655, BILLY & LINDA GATTIS, 111 MCENTYRE STREET, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 4, 2018 at 12 noon, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3421 GEORGIA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 21 BLK 4 MRS NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C 218-219 GADSDEN SEC 1 TWP 12S R 5E BK 1135 PG 661 BK 1152 PG 469 1306-711 2011-32 D-98-3526 T/S-1998-106 TAX DEED D-2003-0799

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

PUBLIC NOTICE

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Rural Development

Water Works and Sewer Board of the Town of Sardis City

Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact

AGENCY: Rural Utility Service, USDA

ACTION: Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact.

SUMMARY: The Rural Utility Service (RUS) has made a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) with respect to a request for possible financing assistance to Water Works and Sewer Board of the Town of Sardis City for the construction of the Wastewater Treatment Facilities Upgrade in Etowah County Alabama.

FURTHER INFORMATION: To obtain copies of the EA and FONSI, or for further information, contact: Andrew L. Wackerle, Jr., Area Director, RUS, 1413-C Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway, Anniston, Alabama 36207, 256-676-3838, Andrew.Wackerle@al.usda.gov.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The proposed project is to construct gravity sewer lines to intercept wastewater that currently is treated by another system and divert it to a pump station for transport to a new wastewater treatment system. The treated effluent is proposed to be discharged underground in an effluent disposal field. The proposed treatment facility and effluent disposal field would be north of the end of Hood Drive. Alternatives considered by RUS and Water Works and Sewer Board of the Town of Sardis City included no action and discharging treated effluent to surface water. The alternatives are discussed in the EA. The RUS has reviewed and approved the EA for the proposed project.

The availability of the EA for public review was announced via notice in the Gadsden Messenger on June 29, 2018. A 14- day comment period was announced in the newspaper notices. The EA was also available for public review at the USDA Rural Development office. No comments were received.

Based on its EA, commitments made by Water Works and Sewer Board of the Town of Sardis City, and public comments received, RUS has concluded that the project would have no significant impact (or no impacts) to water quality, wetlands, floodplains, land use, aesthetics, transportation, or human health and safety.

The proposed project will have no adverse effect on resources listed or eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. The Agency has also concluded that the proposed project is not likely to affect federally listed threatened and endangered species or designated critical habitat thereof. The proposed project would not disproportionately affect minority and/or low income populations.

No other potential significant impacts resulting from the proposed project have been identified. Therefore, RUS has determined that this FONSI fulfills its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act, as amended (42 U.S.C. 4321 et seq.), the Council on Environmental Quality Regulations (40 CFR §§ 1500-1508), and USDA Rural Development’s Environmental Policies and Procedures (7 CFR Part 1970) for its action related to the project.

RUS is satisfied that the environmental impacts of the proposed project have been adequately addressed. RUS’s federal action would not result in significant impacts to the quality of the human environment, and as such it will not prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for its action related to the proposed project.

August 24, 2018

August 31, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-10123

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

PATRICK MARION MADDEN, DECEASED

To: Any Heirs of Patrick Marion Madden

Please take note that a petition for letters testamentary regarding the above-referenced estate has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) name below and that the 26th day of September, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. has been set for a hearing on the same in the Probate Court of Etowah County. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this petition you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner(s) named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court, Etowah County, Alabama as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Christopher P. Word

Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 8241

Gadsden, AL 35902

Petitioner:

Teresa Jean Barnard

DONE AND ORDERED THIS 9TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Aug 17, 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-10115

IN THE MATTER OF WILLIAM KENNETH SCHOONMAKER

To: Donna Schoonmaker, Kim Schoonmaker and Lisa Smith:

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR FINAL HEARING IN THE MATTER OF WILLIAM KENNETH SCHOONMAKER

You will please take notice that a Ptition for Guardianship and Conservatorship of WILLIAM KENNETH SCHOONMAKER, was filed in the Probate Court of Etowah County by Petitioner, Margie Schoonmaker, and that the 18th day of September, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. was appointed a day and time for final hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Matthew P. Skelton

P.O. Drawer 287

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 546-1656

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 17, 24 & 31, 2018

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EMMA PRUITT ARIETA, DECEASED

CASE NUMBER S-9227

TO: The Heirs at law of Emma Pruitt Arieta, know and unknown and any other party or entity claiming an interest in the Estate of Emma Pruitt Arieta

Please take notice that a Petition to Determine Entitlement to the assets of the Estate and Direction as to Distribution of the Assets of the Estate of Emma Pruitt Arieta, was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate and further that the 6th day of September, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Motion thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition if you so choose.

Done this the 8th day of August, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 17, 24 & 31, 2018

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of the Estate of: R.E. CHRISTIAN, Deceased

Case No.: S-10117

TO: John Cody Young, Whereabouts unknown

ORDER FIXING DAY FOR HEARING ON PROBATE OF WILL

This day came RAYMOND ERICK CHRISTIAN and filed his petition in writing and under oath, praying for an order of this Court, admitting to probate an instrument purporting to be the last will and testament of R.E. Christian, deceased.

It is Ordered, Adjudged and Decreed by the Court that the 18th day of September, 2018, at 11:00 o’clock a.m., be, and the same hereby is fixed by the Court as the day and time for the hearing on the said petition.

Witness my hand this the 6th day of August, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 17, 24 & 31, 2018

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV2018-152WHR

TINA HUDGINS DOOLEY, PLAINTIFF,

VS

JACKIE ALAN GIBBS, SR., DEFENDANT

ORDER OF PUBLICATION NOTICE OF SUMMONS

Jackie Alan Gibbs, Sr., whose last known address and place of residence was Owens Crossroad, Madison County, Alabama,

And whose present address and place of residence cannot be located after diligent search.

You are notified that the above styled action seeking to reform a deed in which you were on of the grantors was filed against you in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama and that by reason of an order for service by publication, you are commanded and required to file with the Clerk of this court to answer to the complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgement will be entered against you.

Dated this the 15th day of August, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Aug 17, 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the City of Rainbow City for construction of Project No. 1701C-2017 Street Resurfacing Project in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 8/3/2018 and ending on 8/24/2018. All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period.

Aug 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2018

PUBLICATION OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

IN THE MATTER OF: THE ADOPTION OF:

A CHILD BORN TO: JENNIFER JOHNELLE SHACK

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

A CHILD BORN TO JENNIFER JOHNELLE SHACK, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of a child born to Jennifer Johnelle Shack, Natural Mother, set to be heard on September 25, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. was filed on the 24th day of July, 2018, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent ot the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is April 25, 2013.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Attorney Shaun Malone, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

Done this the 27th day of July, 2018

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

Shaun Malone

Malone Law Firm

924 Third Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-9992

Aug 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2018

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF:

BARRY SHANNON BROOKS AND TRACY CHARMAINE BROOKS

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN FATHER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child born to Darrian Sloan Brooks, natural mother, whose father is not conclusively known, is set to be heard on the 25th day of September, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Said Petition was filed on June 28, 2018, and it appears there is no putative father. Minor child’s birth date is January 12, 2018.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with John T. Robertson, IV, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902

Attorney for the Petitioner:

John T. Robertson, IV

2401 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 459-4548

This the 26th day of July, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Aug 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2018

NOTICE OF PETITION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: N.B.J.

CASE NO.: JU-16-000342.02 WHC

NOTICE OF PETITION SEEKING TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

PETITIONER: LINDA D. WELLS AND STEPHEN J. WELLS

NOTICE TO: BENJAMIN KENT JONES

You are hereby given notice that a Petition as been filed in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama requesting that your parental rights be terminated with regard to N.B.J., a minor child born on January 25, 2016. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file and answer with the Clerk of the Etowah County Juvenile Court and the Petitioners Attorney, John D. McCord, 808 Chestnut Street, Suite # 2, Gadsden, Alabama, 35901, within fourteen (14) days from the date of last publication of this notice or judgment by default may be entered against you. You are further notified of your right to have an attorney represent you, and if you can not afford to hire an attorney, one will be appointed by the court to represent you in this proceeding. a hearing has been set at September 20, 2018 at 1:30 p.m., before Hon. Will Clay at the Etowah County Judicial Building in Gadsden, Alabama. You may appear and contest the Petition if you choose.

Done this 27th July, 2018.

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 9/21/18.

2003 FORD F-350; VIN # 1FDWF36FX3EB11079

Brad Hobbs

160 Lokey Street

Leesburg, AL 35983

(256) 557-5783

Aug 17 & 24, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 9/21/18.

1997 DODGE RAM 3500; VIN # 3B7MF33D1VM530529

Brad Hobbs

1601 Lokey Street

Leesburg, AL 35983

(321)223-6266

Aug 17 & 24, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 9/21/18.

1997 CHEVROLET K1500; VIN 3 1GCEK19R2VE214425

2005 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER; VIN # 1GNET16S656169432

2002 FORD F-150; VIN # 1FTRF17242NA76782

2000 LANDROVER DISCOVERY; VIN # SALTY1243YA254487

Jimmy’s Towing

1727 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)458-2007

Aug 17 & 24, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 9/21/18.

2005 TIM 1TD; VIN # 1TDH422295B105813

Grizzard Truck and Trailer, LLC

605 S. Brindlee Mountain Parkway

Arab, AL 35016

(256)590-1535

Aug 17 & 24, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 9/21/18.

1989 CHEVROLET G20; VIN # 2GCEG25K7K4139961

Tommy Tow’s

927 5th Avenue N.E.

Attalla, AL 35954

Aug 17 & 24, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 9/21/18.

2009 NISSAN ALTIMA; VIN # 1N4AL21E69N504317

2007 HARLEY DAVIDSON FXDWG; VIN # 1HD1GP4157K335893

2001 BMW X5; VIN # WBAFA53591LM86817

1999 FORD F-150; VIN # 1FTZX1728XNA56880

1998 GMC SIERRA; VIN # 2GTEK19R4W1522036

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256)613-8499

Aug 17 & 24, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 9/21/18.

2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE; VIN # 1G1PC5SH0G7167328

2015 CHEVROLET MALIBU; VIN # 1G11B5SL0FF126098

2012 FORD FUSION; VIN # 3FAHP0JG1CR196552

Graham Body Shop

2224 E. Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35903

(256)492-5211

Aug 17 & 24, 2018