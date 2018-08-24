People of Etowah - Chris Robinson

Name: Chris Robinson

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born at the Holy Name of Jesus Hospital in Gadsden, and have lived here my entire life.”

What is your occupation?

“I own a small business in Historic Downtown Gadsden on Broad Street called Blackstone Pub and Eatery, which is a gourmet-style pizza kitchen. We have been in business for 18 years.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I enjoy making good food and sharing it with others. Owning a restaurant allows me to do both of those things at the same time.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“My father Eddie Robinson retired from Goodyear, and my mother Sarah Robinson retired from Riverview Regional Medial Center. My brother Charles (Chuck) Robinson is an investment banker for Regions Bank in the Calhoun County area. He and his wife Carrie and their three children (Callie, Charly and Cort) live in Hokes Bluff. My wife of 15 years, Christi, works for Alabama Teachers Credit Union and attends Birmingham School of Law. She and I have three pets (Sydney, Weber and Scout).”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I am a runner. Besides the obvious health benefits, going for a long run helps me keep my head clear. Christi and I also have a superstar group of friends who we travel with, cook with and generally enjoy life with.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“I am particularly proud of my business, Blackstone Pub and Eatery, and the purposeful changes that I have made over the years to make it a spot that our community can enjoy. Also, I am blessed to have survived cancer – twice. But besides all of this, I am thankful to be surrounded by people who make me a better and stronger person. I consider that to be an accomplishment in itself.”

To what do you credit your success?

“I credit my success to my strong work ethic, my determination to analyze and stay ahead of the game and (again) the team of individuals I surround myself with.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“I am a member of the United Way Board of Directors and was the United Way Day of Action Chair two years in a row. I am president of the Gadsden Public Library Foundation. I am a Kiwanis Club Satellite member; a charter member of the United Way Young Leaders Society until it transitioned into Hype; a member of the Gadsden Sportsman’s Club; and a member of the Gadsden Runners Club.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“I love the growing fitness element of our community. The biking and running trails of the Black Creek Trails system at Noccalula Falls have been an incredible benefit to those who want to stay active. When I see people driving in their cars with bicycles and kayaks strapped to the back, it makes me happy. We have a downtown area that continually improves, and I am so glad that my business is part of downtown Gadsden.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I am running for City Council District 7 for the very purpose of serving as a catalyst for change. My platform can be found on my Facebook page (Chris Robinson for Council District 7) in the “Our Story” section. I would most like to see cooperation and partnership between all levels of local government in our community. Additionally, I would like to see a focus on bicycle lanes in our city, pedestrian crossovers to help connect our neighborhoods, and the enforcement of litter laws.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Three words: motivated, determined and reliable.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“I’m an incessant and unapologetic neat freak. Seriously!”

What is your favorite quote?

“I changed by not changing at all.” – Eddie Vedder

