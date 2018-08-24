Rustick Bucket Vintage Market to offer shopping fun

By Sarrah Peters/News Editor

The Rustik Bucket Vintage Market will be held on Friday, September 21 and Saturday, September 22. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the market will be set up at Ferguson’s Wedding Venue and Courtyard located at 401 5th Avenue Northeast in downtown Attalla.

After Vanessa Durham, owner of The Cozy Nest, sold her physical store, which she owned for 18 years, Durham felt that a bigger market that offered a wide variety of items was the next big thing.

The market invites artisans from all over to sell their wares, which brings together a huge variety of unique items. Attendees will be able to browse through handmade pottery, jewelry, soaps, candles, furniture, farm style décor, hand-lettered signs, cottage style décor, fall and Christmas décor, vintage and repurposed furniture, antiques, clothing and more. T-shirts commemorating the Rustik Bucket Vintage Market will be available for purchase.

“It’s one-stop shopping basically,” said Durham. “You can find things for your home and your garden and yourself. It’s for everything. And you can eat!”

Food venders Local Joes, For Goodness Cake, Elizabeth’s Gourmet Creations, Farmhouse Bakery and more to provide barbeque, cookies, cakes, soups, dips, kettle corn, lemonade and more.

Durham invites everyone out to enjoy “food, fun and fellowship.”

The market’s location in historic downtown Attalla offers the perfect opportunity to make a day out of the event. Ten additional antique and specialty stores are within walking distance.

Tickets to attend the market are $10 for “early pickins” from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday. Early pickers get a free tote bag while supplies last. For “general pickins” from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and all day Saturday, tickets are $5. Tickets are available for pre-order. One ticket is good for both days. Children 12 and under get in free. Parking is free.

The market will be held rain or shine, since most venders will be located indoors.

Durham warns that the event might not be very stroller friendly, especially since the event has drawn large crowds of over 2500 attendees in the past.

The next market will be held in spring of 2019.

For more information, call Durham at 256-504-6144; visit The Cozy Nest’s Facebook or Instagram; or e-mail thecozynest2001@gmail.com.