Britton’s huge game propels Conquerors past Appalachian

Dartavious finished with over 400 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns in the Conquerors’ 45-22 win over Appalachian.

The junior halfback rushed for 262 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, caught four passes for 104 yards and two TDs and returned a kickoff for 40 yards.

Caiden Lipscomb was 16 of 31 in passing with 258 yards and five touchdowns, while Caleb Cates had six receptions for 97 yards and three touchdowns.

Coosa Christian opens its Class 1A, Region 7 schedule this Friday at R.A. Hubbard.