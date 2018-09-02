Sardis opens with road win at Sylvania

Courtesy of Fort Payne Times Journal

The Sardis High football team kicked off its inaugural Class 5A season by beating Class 3A Sylvania, 27-3, on Friday, Aug. 31, at Sylvania.

The Rams, who advanced to the 3A state playoff quarterfinals a year ago, had won two straight games against Sardis.

Both teams were scoreless through one quarter, and Sardis didn’t find the end zone until about eight minutes into the second quarter.

Quarterback Trent Presley led the Lions down the field and set up his 7-yard rushing touchdown with 4:11 to go in the half. Presley attempted a two-point conversion but was unsuccessful. The Lions led 6-0 heading into the break.

Sardis tacked on another score at the 8:53 mark in the third. Quarterback Jay Owens carried the ball 17 yards for the score and Drew Vaughn converted a two-point try for the Lions, making it 14-0.

Sylvania got on the board late in the game on a field goal. The Rams drove to the Sardis 5-yard line, where kicker Christian Andrade converted on a 22-yard field goal to bring the Rams within reach with 7:57 left.

Three minutes later, however, Sardis scored again, this time on an 8-yard run from running back Justin Fuller. The extra-point attempt from Trey Salers was good and Sardis led 21-3.

Two minutes later, Sardis got its final score of the game when Temon Wilson ran the ball in from 8 yards out.

Presley picked off two passes and Brandon Noblitt had one interception, all in the first half. Logan Edwards made a second-half interception.

The Lions open region play by hosting Southside on Sept. 7.