Area players recognized in AHSAA prep football spotlight

Photo: Coosa Christian’s Dartavious Britton (center) finished with over 400 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns in the Conquerors’ 45-22 win over Appalachian. (Courtesy of Gary Wells)

Several local players were recognized in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Football Spotlight for Week 1 of the 2018 football season.

Coosa Christian junior running back Dartavious Britton finished with over 400 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns in the Conquerors’ 45-22 win over Appalachian. The junior halfback rushed for 262 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, caught four passes for 104 yards and two TDs and returned a kickoff for 40 yards.

Coosa Christian senior quarterback Caiden Lipscomb was 16 of 31 in passing with 258 yards and five touchdowns. Teammate Caleb Cates had six receptions for 97 yards and three touchdowns.

Hokes Bluff junior halfback Darrian Meads rushed 25 times for 201 yards and touchdowns run of 29 and 50 yards in the Eagles’ 42-13 win over Southside. Senior defensive back Carson Eubanks had two interceptions, while senior receiver Braydon Hill caught three passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns, had an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown and forced a fumble.

Southside senior running back Kenneth Bothwell, Jr., rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the Panthers’ 42-13 loss to Hokes Bluff.

Etowah senior receiver Emil Smith returned a punted 52 yards for a touchdown and rushed for another score in the Blue Devils’ 19-0 win over Moody.

Sardis senior quarterback/defensive back Trent Presley had two interceptions and rushed for a touchdown in the Lions’ 27-3 win over Sylvania.