Westbrook scores early and often against Ragland

Photo: Westbrook Christian quarterback Jackson Cox looks (left) for an open receiver as Derek Graham provides blocking during the Warriors’ 28-6 victory over Ragland last Friday (Aug. 31) Rainbow City. (Mike Goodson/Messenger)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Westbrook Christian played as close to a perfect half of football that can be played in a 28-6 victory over Ragland last Friday (Aug. 31) Rainbow City.

The Warriors had the ball for three possessions in first half and scored touchdowns on all three drives. Westbook ran 28 plays in the first half while gaining 216 yards. The Warriors gained 311 in total offense while holding Ragland to only 175 yards.

“It feels good to be 2-0 at this point,” said Westbrook head coach Brian Mintz. “The kids have all bought into the program and they are working hard. We’re not an overly-talented group but this is a group of hard workers.”

Westbrook took the opening kickoff and put together a nine-play, 57-yard scoring drive. John Ross Morgan scored on a 15-yard run up the middle and the Warriors led 7-0 with 6:30 to go in the opening quarter.

Morgan added his second touchdown of the game when he hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Cox to put Westbrook up 14-0 with 7:55 to go in the first half.

Westbrook took over with 1:33 to go in the half and appeared content to run out the clock when the roof fell in on the Purple Devils.

Hunter Grimes broke loose on a 50-yard run to get the ball inside the red zone, and a pass interference penalty on Ragland gave the Warriors a free play from the Purple Devil 9-yard line with no time left. Jackson Cox found P.J. Wells for a 9-yard touchdown pass and Westbrook led 21-0 at halftime.

Ragland scored its lone touchdown in the third quarter as Ladarious Spikes ran one yard for a touchdown to cut the Westbrook lead to 21-7 with 2:29 to go in the third quarter.

Grimes closed out the scoring with a 20-yard run late in the game.

Grimes finished with 127 rushing yards on 16 carries, while Morgan added 23 yards on seven attempts.

Cox was 9 for 15 in passing for 94 yards, while Wells had four receptions for 34 yards.

Defensively, Will Vice had six tackles, followed by Michael Lake Haygood, Carson Wiggins and John Reese Bellew with five each. Bellew also recovered a fumble, while Jackson Luttrell had a sack.

Westbrook travels to Vincent this Friday (Sept. 7)