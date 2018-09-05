Blue Devils, Eagles ranked in Sept. 5 ASWA football poll

Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Thompson 2-0 326
2. Hoover 1-1 269
3. Central-Phenix City 2-0 252
4. McGill-Toolen 2-0 224
5. Bob Jones 2-0 169
6. Auburn 2-0 148
7. Hewitt-Trussville 1-1 134
8. Lee-Montgomery 2-0 88
9. Mountain Brook 2-0 37
10. Spain Park 1-1 20
Others receiving votes: Enterprise (2-0) 14, Prattville (2-0) 12, Austin (1-1) 6, Sparkman (1-0) 3, Vestavia Hills (1-0) 3, James Clemens (0-2) 2, Oak Mountain (1-0) 2, Grissom (2-0) 1.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Wetumpka 2-0 333
2. Oxford 2-0 254
3. Pinson Valley 1-1 240
4. Clay-Chalkville 2-0 236
5. Spanish Fort 1-1 178
6. Saraland 2-0 156
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 1-1 89
8. Hartselle 2-0 62
9. Homewood 1-1 31
10. Benjamin Russell 2-0 28
Others receiving votes: Pelham (2-0) 19, Muscle Shoals (1-1) 15, Opelika (0-2) 15, Jackson-Olin (2-0) 12, Eufaula (1-1) 10, Bessemer City (2-0) 9, Daphne (1-1) 6, Baldwin County (2-0) 5, St. Paul’s (1-1) 5, Selma (1-0) 4, Athens (1-0) 2, Calera (0-2) 1.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Briarwood Chr. 1-0 354
2. Etowah 2-0 271
3. Vigor 1-0 235
4. Carroll-Ozark 2-0 201
5. Wenonah 0-0 163
6. Tallassee 2-0 155
7. Jackson 1-0 125
8. Demopolis 1-1 81
9. St. Clair County 1-1 32
10. Sylacauga 2-0 29
Others receiving votes: Madison Aca. (1-1) 12, Pleasant Grove (2-0) 10, Satsuma (2-0) 10, Alexandria (1-1) 9, Ramsay (1-1) 8, Charles Henderson (0-1) 3, Greenville (1-1) 3, Boaz (2-0) 2, Citronelle (2-0) 2, Dora (1-1) 2, Hamilton (1-0) 1, Parker (1-0) 1, Scottsboro (1-0) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. UMS-Wright 2-0 360
2. Hokes Bluff 1-0 266
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen 1-1 217
4. Dale County 2-0 175
5. Andalusia 1-1 174
6. Fayette County 1-1 112
7. (tie) Brooks 1-1 88
7. (tie) Catholic-Mont. 1-1 88
9. Jacksonville 2-0 51
10. American Chr. 2-0 47
Others receiving votes: Cherokee County (1-0) 34, Clarke County (0-1) 25, W.S. Neal (0-1) 21, North Jackson (1-0) 15, Headland (2-0) 6, Williamson (1-0) 6, Childersburg (2-0) 5, Good Hope (2-0) 4, Montevallo (2-0) 4, Escambia County (1-0) 3, Rogers (2-0) 3, Deshler (0-2) 2, Leeds (1-1) 2, Northside (2-0) 2.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Randolph County 1-0 335
2. Saks 2-0 265
3. Piedmont 1-0 209
4. Mobile Chr. 1-1 190
5. Thomasville 1-0 184
6. Gordo 1-1 164
7. Wicksburg 1-0 105
8. Fultondale 0-1 88
9. Winfield 2-0 42
10. T.R. Miller 1-0 37
Others receiving votes: Pike County (0-1) 18, Bayside Aca. (2-0) 12, Oakman (0-1) 9, Flomaton (2-0) 8, Westminster-Huntsville (2-0) 7, Holly Pond (2-0) 6, Walter Wellborn (2-0) 6, Clements (2-0) 5, Providence Chr. (2-0) 5, Weaver (1-0) 4, Beulah (2-0) 3, St. James (1-1) 3, Sylvania (0-1) 3, Pike Road (2-0) 1, Pleasant Valley (1-0) 1.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 1-0 357
2. Luverne 1-0 253
3. Reeltown 2-0 224
4. Ohatchee 1-0 193
5. Leroy 0-1 190
6. Ariton 1-1 143
7. Thorsby 2-0 118
8. LaFayette 0-1 80
9. Goshen 0-1 33
10. Cedar Bluff 1-0 27
Others receiving votes: North Sand Mountain (1-0) 25, Collinsville (2-0) 18, Abbeville (1-0) 9, Sulligent (1-1) 9, Addison (1-1) 8, Red Bay (2-0) 6, Westbrook Chr. (2-0) 6, Cleveland (1-0) 3, Aliceville (0-1) 2, Cold Springs (2-0) 2, Southeastern-Blount (2-0) 2, Cottage Hill (1-0) 1, Ranburne (1-0) 1.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Lanett 1-1 324
2. Maplesville 1-0 262
3. Sweet Water 0-1 224
4. Linden 1-0 191
5. Marengo 2-0 173
6. Brantley 1-0 154
7. South Lamar 1-0 117
8. Elba 1-0 90
9. Pickens County 0-1 54
10. Georgiana 1-1 38
Others receiving votes: Falkville (2-0) 24, St. Luke’s (1-1) 21, Isabella (1-0) 13, Millry (1-0) 6, Holy Spirit (2-0) 4, Marion Co. (2-0) 4, Mars Hill Bible (1-0) 4, R.A. Hubbard (2-0) 3, Wadley (1-0) 3, Lynn (1-0) 1.
Blue Devils, Eagles ranked in Sept. 5 ASWA football poll
