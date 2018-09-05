Blue Devils, Eagles ranked in Sept. 5 ASWA football poll

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Thompson 2-0 326

2. Hoover 1-1 269

3. Central-Phenix City 2-0 252

4. McGill-Toolen 2-0 224

5. Bob Jones 2-0 169

6. Auburn 2-0 148

7. Hewitt-Trussville 1-1 134

8. Lee-Montgomery 2-0 88

9. Mountain Brook 2-0 37

10. Spain Park 1-1 20

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (2-0) 14, Prattville (2-0) 12, Austin (1-1) 6, Sparkman (1-0) 3, Vestavia Hills (1-0) 3, James Clemens (0-2) 2, Oak Mountain (1-0) 2, Grissom (2-0) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Wetumpka 2-0 333

2. Oxford 2-0 254

3. Pinson Valley 1-1 240

4. Clay-Chalkville 2-0 236

5. Spanish Fort 1-1 178

6. Saraland 2-0 156

7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 1-1 89

8. Hartselle 2-0 62

9. Homewood 1-1 31

10. Benjamin Russell 2-0 28

Others receiving votes: Pelham (2-0) 19, Muscle Shoals (1-1) 15, Opelika (0-2) 15, Jackson-Olin (2-0) 12, Eufaula (1-1) 10, Bessemer City (2-0) 9, Daphne (1-1) 6, Baldwin County (2-0) 5, St. Paul’s (1-1) 5, Selma (1-0) 4, Athens (1-0) 2, Calera (0-2) 1.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Briarwood Chr. 1-0 354

2. Etowah 2-0 271

3. Vigor 1-0 235

4. Carroll-Ozark 2-0 201

5. Wenonah 0-0 163

6. Tallassee 2-0 155

7. Jackson 1-0 125

8. Demopolis 1-1 81

9. St. Clair County 1-1 32

10. Sylacauga 2-0 29

Others receiving votes: Madison Aca. (1-1) 12, Pleasant Grove (2-0) 10, Satsuma (2-0) 10, Alexandria (1-1) 9, Ramsay (1-1) 8, Charles Henderson (0-1) 3, Greenville (1-1) 3, Boaz (2-0) 2, Citronelle (2-0) 2, Dora (1-1) 2, Hamilton (1-0) 1, Parker (1-0) 1, Scottsboro (1-0) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 2-0 360

2. Hokes Bluff 1-0 266

3. Hillcrest-Evergreen 1-1 217

4. Dale County 2-0 175

5. Andalusia 1-1 174

6. Fayette County 1-1 112

7. (tie) Brooks 1-1 88

7. (tie) Catholic-Mont. 1-1 88

9. Jacksonville 2-0 51

10. American Chr. 2-0 47

Others receiving votes: Cherokee County (1-0) 34, Clarke County (0-1) 25, W.S. Neal (0-1) 21, North Jackson (1-0) 15, Headland (2-0) 6, Williamson (1-0) 6, Childersburg (2-0) 5, Good Hope (2-0) 4, Montevallo (2-0) 4, Escambia County (1-0) 3, Rogers (2-0) 3, Deshler (0-2) 2, Leeds (1-1) 2, Northside (2-0) 2.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Randolph County 1-0 335

2. Saks 2-0 265

3. Piedmont 1-0 209

4. Mobile Chr. 1-1 190

5. Thomasville 1-0 184

6. Gordo 1-1 164

7. Wicksburg 1-0 105

8. Fultondale 0-1 88

9. Winfield 2-0 42

10. T.R. Miller 1-0 37

Others receiving votes: Pike County (0-1) 18, Bayside Aca. (2-0) 12, Oakman (0-1) 9, Flomaton (2-0) 8, Westminster-Huntsville (2-0) 7, Holly Pond (2-0) 6, Walter Wellborn (2-0) 6, Clements (2-0) 5, Providence Chr. (2-0) 5, Weaver (1-0) 4, Beulah (2-0) 3, St. James (1-1) 3, Sylvania (0-1) 3, Pike Road (2-0) 1, Pleasant Valley (1-0) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 1-0 357

2. Luverne 1-0 253

3. Reeltown 2-0 224

4. Ohatchee 1-0 193

5. Leroy 0-1 190

6. Ariton 1-1 143

7. Thorsby 2-0 118

8. LaFayette 0-1 80

9. Goshen 0-1 33

10. Cedar Bluff 1-0 27

Others receiving votes: North Sand Mountain (1-0) 25, Collinsville (2-0) 18, Abbeville (1-0) 9, Sulligent (1-1) 9, Addison (1-1) 8, Red Bay (2-0) 6, Westbrook Chr. (2-0) 6, Cleveland (1-0) 3, Aliceville (0-1) 2, Cold Springs (2-0) 2, Southeastern-Blount (2-0) 2, Cottage Hill (1-0) 1, Ranburne (1-0) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Lanett 1-1 324

2. Maplesville 1-0 262

3. Sweet Water 0-1 224

4. Linden 1-0 191

5. Marengo 2-0 173

6. Brantley 1-0 154

7. South Lamar 1-0 117

8. Elba 1-0 90

9. Pickens County 0-1 54

10. Georgiana 1-1 38

Others receiving votes: Falkville (2-0) 24, St. Luke’s (1-1) 21, Isabella (1-0) 13, Millry (1-0) 6, Holy Spirit (2-0) 4, Marion Co. (2-0) 4, Mars Hill Bible (1-0) 4, R.A. Hubbard (2-0) 3, Wadley (1-0) 3, Lynn (1-0) 1.