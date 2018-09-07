Legals for the week of 9/7/2018 to 9/13/2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Heather Ann Ziller, a married woman, and husband, Michael C. Ziller, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, on the 31st day of May, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number 112550016; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 25, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Parcel One: Lot Number Twelve (12) in Dunaway Mountain Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book J, Page 32, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 113 McEntyre St, Rainbow City, AL 35906

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

432873

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

__________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the contract of the notice of interest / AFFIDAVIT OF NOTICE, DECLARATION, AND DEMAND,FAIR NOTICE AND WARNING OF COMMERCIAL GRACE NOTICE OF NON-JUDICIAL PROCEEDING (commercial lien) secured by that certain collateral executed by, Win South Credit Union., an Alabama limited liability company, to Target Management Holdings, on the 6th day of February, 2017, said Contract being an private administrative remedy in lue of collateral recorded instrument number 3435734 and 3436723 recorded at in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and, the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire collateral as stated in said contract secured by said foreclosure deed to be immediately due and payable, and said deed subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said contract, The following foreclosures deeds in conjunction with mortgage instrument along with property description.

The undersigned, Target Management Holdings, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or cash equivalent (upon prior approval of the Trust) in front of the Judicial Building door in Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 14th day of September, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Property Description

Instrument #3285881, Mortgage Book,

foreclosure deed instrument #D-2002 3464

Lots Numbers Seven (7), Eight (8), Seventeen (17), and Eighteen (18), in Block Number One (1), of Kirby’s Subdivision, being a re-arrangement of Lots Numbers Two (2) and Four (4), in Block Number Four (4), of the Hadley Fanns Addition, according to map or plat of said re-arrangement as re􀃔orded in Plat Book “D”, page 241, in the Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. (Commonly known as 415 Crawford Avenue, Gadstlen, Alabama).

Property Description

Document #M-2004-3982, Mortgage Book

Foreclosure deed instrument #D-2018 3466333

PARCEL ONE:

Commence at an existing pinch-pipe at the intersection of the South R/W of Chestnut Street(60′ R/W) with the West R/W of South 8th Street(40′ R/W)and run Westerly along said South R/W, 412.80 feet(M) 412.70 feet (R) to an existing bolt and the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue Westerly along said South R/W, 140.03 feet (M) 140.00 feet (R) to an existing bolt; thence deflect 81° 37′ 35′ (M) 82° 16′ oon (R) left leaving said South R/W and run Southwesterly, 263.31 feet (M) 263.10 feet (R) to an existing¾” pipe on the Easterly line of Lot #6, of the Metropolitan Subdivision, Unit Three, as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 251, Etowah County Probate Office; thence deflect 89° 42′ 06″ (M) 39° 35′ 00″ (R.) left and run Southeasterly, 69.24 feet (M) 70.00 feet (R) to an existing fence post on the West line of Lot #7, of said subdivision; thence deflect 90° 09′ 32″ (M) 90° 25′ 00″ (R) left and run Northeasterly along said West line of Lot #7, 108.28 feet (M) 108.10 feet (R) to an existing concrete monument; thence deflect 81° 00′ 16″ (M) 82° 15′ 00″ (R) right and run Easterly, 70.00 feet to a point; thence deflect 81° 11′ 31″ left and run Northeasterly, 165.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SW¼ of the SW¼, Section 4, T-12-S, R-6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 0.79 acre (more or less). The address being 842 and 846 Chestnut Street Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

PARCELTWO:

Beginning at the Southeast comer of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter Section 20, Township 12 South, Range 6 East; thence running Westerly along the South line of said forty for 955. 7 feet to a point in the Easterly right of way line of Sutton Bridge Road; thence running Northerly and along the Easterly line of said road for 206.43 feet to a point; said point being the point of beginning; thence running Easterly and parallel with the Southerly line of said forty for 883.8 feet to a point; thence deflecting to the left so as to fonn an interior angle of 62 degrees 0′ and running 194.92 feet to a point; thence deflect to the left 62 degrees 0′ and running parallel to the Southerly line of said forty for 822.4 feet to a point in the Easterly right of way line of Sutton Bridge Road; thence deflect to fae left and running along said Easterly line of said road for 175.0 feet to the point of beginning; lying in and being a portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter in Section 20, Township 12 South, Range 6 East Township of Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Description

Document #M-2005-0732, Mortgage Book

Foreclosure deed instrument #D-2015 3425093

Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Three (3) in Coosa Land Company’s North Tenth Street Addition, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 373, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, save and except all minemls, mineral and mining rights, privileges and interest in, under and upon the same. Commonly known as 1006 North 10th Street, Gadsden, Alabama).

Property Description

Document #M-2004-2918, Mortgage Book

foreclosure deed instrument # D-2015 3425090

Lot Number Two (2) and portions of Lot Number Four (4), in Block Eight (8), of Gadsden Land and Improvement Co., Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 23, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point 50 feet South 84 ° 18′ East, along a 12 foot alley from the Southwest corner of Lot No. 4 Block No. 8 of said subdivision; thence from said point of beginning continue along said alley South 84° 18′ East, 89.94 feet to the West R/W of South Eleventh Street; thence run North 10° 30′ East, 96.55 feet along said West R/W to the South R/W of Third A venue; thence run North 61 ° 1 O’ West, 107.64 feet along said South R/W to a point; thence run South 5° 18′ West, 138.5 feet to the point of beginning (commonly known as 1102 3rd Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama).

Property Description

Document #M-2004-2920, Mortgage Book

foreclosure deed instrument #D-2015 3425086

Lot No Twelve (12) in Block Number Nineteen (19) of the Gadsden Land & Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition to the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, said lot located on the north side of Eighth Avenue or Walnut Street between Eleventh and Twelfth Streets, in said City o:Gadsden. ALSO Lot Number Fourteen (14) in Block Number Nineteen (19) of the Gadsden Land and Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 23, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, (commonly known as 1121 Walnut Street, Gadsden, Alabama)..

Property Description

Document #M-2004-2917, Mortgage Book

foreclosure deed instrument #D-2015 3425091

West ½ of Lot 20 and the East 16.2/3 feet of Lot 22, Block 20, of Gadsden Land and Improvement Kyle Addition, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 23, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, (commonly known as 1136 Walnut Street, Gadsden, Alabama).

Property Description

Document #M-2004-2917, Mortgage Book

foreclosure deed instrument# D-2015 3425094

The West 33.4 feet of Lot 22 and the East 8.2 feet of Lot 24 in Block 20 of Gadsden Land & Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition to Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 23, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. (Commonly known as 1138 Walnut Street, Gadsden, Alabama).

Property Description

Document #M-2004-2921, Mortgage Book

foreclosure deed instrument #D-2015 3425085

Lot No 26 in Block No. 20 of the Gadsden Lund and Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition to Gadsden, Alabama, according lo the mup or plat thereof, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “A” page 23 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements thereon, save and except that certain portions of said town lot which was bcqueafaed to Mary Millican by C. L. Graham and property described in the deed recorded in Book 922 al page 69 in said probate office, it being the intention of this deed to convey to the grantee herein all of the remainder of said lot together with all improvements thereon ( commonly known as 1148 Walnut Street, Gadsden, Alabama).

Property Description

Document #M-2004-2919, Mortgage Book

foreclosure deed instrument #D-2015 3425089

Lot #4 and the West 12 feet of Lot #5 in Block #1 of the Pegram Addition No. 1 to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, as it is recorded in Plat Book “B”, on page 309 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama. LESS AND EXCEPT: Begin at the Northeast comer of Lot Number 6, Block Number 1 of the Pegram Addition Number 1 as recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 309 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and run Westerly along the North lines of Ll)t Number 6 and Lot Number 5 also being the South right of way line of Walnut Street, a distance of 90.82 feet; thence deflect 89° 12′ left and run a distance of 42.07 feet; thence deflect 88° 44 ‘left and nm a distance of 6. 77 feet; thence deflect 88° 11′ right and run a distance of 32.8S feet; thence deflect 90° 39′ right and run a distance of 8.65 feet thence deflect 90° 34′ left and run a distance of75.3 feet to a point on the South line ofLot Number 5; thence deflect 90° 20′ left and run Easterly along the South line of Lots Number 5 and 6 a distance of 69.S feet to the Southeast comel’ of said Lot Number 6; thence deflect 80° 47′ left and run Northeasterly along the East line of said Lot Number 6 also being the Northwesterly right of way line of 12th Street a distance of 152.3 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land being all of Lot Number 6 and a portion of Lot Number 5, Block Number 1 of the Pegram Addition Number 1 as recorded in Plat Book “B , page 309, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Commonly known as 1204 Walnut

Property Description

Instrument #3365738, Mortgage Book

foreclosure deed instrument #D-2015 3425095

Commence at a point being 75 feet Southwesterly of and perpendicular to the centerline of a service road on Project No. I-759-7(2), station 9 J +70, and run along the Southwesterly right-of-way line ofl-759 and along a curve to the right having a Delta =04°24’48”, Radius= 3894.72 feet a distance of299.92 feet measured along the chord of said curve having a chord bearing of North 65°09’00” West, said line also being the Northeasterly line of the McCord Communications, Inc. property as recorded in Deed Book 1492, Page 159, Etowah County Probate Office to the Northwest comer of said property marked by an existing ½” pipe and the point of beginning. From said point of beginning and leaving said right-of-way line run South 24°55’00” West a distance of263.4 l feet to an existing 1″ pipe on the 5 J 1 contour of the H. Neely Henry Reservoir, thence run in a Southwesterly and Northwesterly direction along the meanderings of said S 11 Contour a distance of 667 feet+/-to an existing 5/8″ rebar on the Southeast line of the Crosspoint Community Church property as recorded in Doc #D-2005-0263, Etowah County Probate Office; thence leaving said 51J Contour run North 17°Jl’45” East along said Southeast line a distance of 222.93 feet to an existing capped iron stamped PLS 17253 Kennedy on the Southwest right-of-way line ofl-759; thence run South 56°45’52” East along said right-of-way line and 75 feet Southwest of and perpendicular to the Centerline of said service road a distance of 327.39 feet to an existing½” rebar, thence run along said right-of-way line and along a curve to the left having a Delta= 04°02’42” Radius= 3894.72 feet a distance of274.9J feet measured along the chord of said curve having a chord bearing of South 60°41 ’11” East to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land being a portion of Fractions #1 and #9, Section 18, T-12-S, R-8-E, lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and containing 3.94 acres more or less. (Commonly known as 2702 Wills Creek Road, Gadsden, Alabama).

Property Description

Document #M-2004-2916, Mortgage Book

foreclosure deed instrument #D-2015 3425087

Commence at the northwest corner of Third Avenue and Eleventh Street; thence run Northerly along the Westerly right of way line of Eleventh Street a distance of 124.91 feet to an existing iron pin, said point being the point of beginning; thence deflect 90° 03’ 58” left and run Westerly for a distance of 100.12 feet to an existing iron pin; thence deflect 90° 10’ 16’ right and run Northerly for a distance of 50.05 feet to an existing iron pin; thence deflect 89° 50’ 17” right and run easterly for a distance of 100.02 feet to an existing iron pin on the Westerly right of way line of Eleventh Street; thence deflect 90° 03’ 25” right and run Southerly along said right of way for a distance of 50.03 feet to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of Lots 2 and 4 in Block 6 of Kyle Survey of the Gadsden Land and Improvement Company’s Addition to the City of Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 23, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama (commonly known as 115 South 11th Street, Gadsden, Alabama).

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

TARGET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS

(Irrevocable Common Law Trust)

1000 North West Street suite 1200

Wilmington Delaware 19801

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

_________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by James Morgan and Haley Morgan to Herbert Rothrock and Belinda Rothrock, dated July 31, 2015, recorded as Instrument Number: 3421446, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on September 21, 2018, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

PARCEL ONE

Lot Number Nine (9) in Block Number Three (3) in First Addition to Monte Vista, according to the map or plat thereof as same appears of record in Plat Book “F”, Page 327, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO

Parcel “A” in Third Addition to Monte Vista, according to the plat or map thereof as same appears of record in Plat Book “G”, Page 69, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: August 22, 2018

HERBERT ROTHROCK and BELINDA ROTHROCK

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holder

Jonathan M. Welch, P.C.

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 543-1660

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 5, 2013 by Anthony D. Philpot a/k/a Anthony Philpot, Sr., a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Branch Banking and Trust Company, and recorded in Instrument # at 3386557 on June 5, 2013, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Branch Banking and Trust Company as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3397921 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 28, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

For the point of beginning to describe to the lot herein, start at the SE corner of the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4, and from thence run in a Westerly direction and along the S line of said forty a distance of 189 feet, then N 2º 30′ W a distance of 507.2 to a point in the Southerly line of the Tidmore Bend Public Road, thence N 73º 10′ and along the Southerly line of said road a distance of 60 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning, and from said point of beginning, continue N73º 10′ E and along the Southerly line of said road a distance of 100 feet, thence S 2º 30′ E a distance of 250 feet, thence S 73º 10′ W a distance of 100 feet, thence N 2º 30′ W a distance of 250 feet to the point of beginning and embracing portions of what is known as Lot number (4) of the Samson Green Lands, and being a portion of the SE 1/4 in Section 36, Township 11 S, Range 6 E of the Huntsville Meridian, In Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to the Alabama Power Company, together with all improvements located thereon.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1203 Tidmore Bend Rd, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Branch Banking and Trust Company, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 15-006845

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

__________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by TANGELIA MCELRATH to JAMES E. CHAMPION and BONNIE J. CHAMPION, dated December 20, 2017 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3460748; the undersigned mortgage owners, JAMES E. CHAMPION and BONNIE J. CHAMPION, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 27th day of September, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Nine (9) and Ten (10) in Block Number “K” as shown in Map Book “C”, Page 71 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and all being in said Etowah County, Alabama, and being in the J. C. Sizemore First Addition as recorded in above named Map Book “C”, Page 71.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

JAMES E. CHAMPION and BONNIE J. CHAMPION

Mortgage Owners

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

__________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ricky Kelley and wife, Kathryn Kelley to Evylon Creswell Green on the 16th day of June, 2003, said mortgage being recorded in Doc. #: M-2003-2948, recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and said mortgage subsequently assigned to Philpot ErgoSpace Design by instrument being recorded as Instrument #: 3401993, said Probate Office, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Lynn McCain, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 12th day of September, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract of land described as beginning at a point in the present Southeast line of the Birmingham-Chattanooga Highway, which said point is South 41 degrees East a distance of 476 feet to a point in the North line of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼), which is 76.5 feet East, measured along said North line from the Northwest corner of said forty and from said point of beginning, which is also identified by a rock and steel pin, run South 41 degrees East a distance of 90 feet; thence run South 45 degrees 51 minutes West and parallel with the Southeast line of said highway a distance of 54 feet; thence run North 41 degrees West a distance of 90 feet to the Southeast line of said highway; thence run North 45 degrees 51 minutes East and along the Southeast line of said highway a distance of 54 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) in Section Twenty-five (25), Township Eleven (11), South of Range Five (5), East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

PHILPOT ERGOSPACE DESIGN

Lynn McCain, Its Attorney

McCain Law Firm, P.C.

416 Broad Street

O. Box 1099

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 547-0023

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael L. Hunter and wife, Leslie T. Hunter, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the May 25, 2007, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3271972, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on September 17, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 16, Block 2, according to the map of survey of Leigh-Alan Subdivision, Third Addition, as the same appears of record in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “I”, Page 34.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

(fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

__________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Destin L. Ellison and Brannon Jadd Harold Ellison, wife and husband, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Federal Bank, on the 12th day of September, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3391833; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 27, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A parcel or tract of land lying in Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 4 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Southeast fourth of the Northeast fourth of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 4 East in Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 00 degrees East 235.0 feet to a point; thence South 88 degrees 15 minutes West 42.0 feet to a point on the Western right of way of Pleasant Hill Cut-off Road, said point being the True Point of Beginning for the property herein described; thence from the True Point of Beginning and leaving the Western right of way of said Pleasant Hill Cut-off Road, South 88 degrees 15 minutes West 600.0 feet to a point; thence North 03 degrees 02 minutes East 400.0 feet to a point; thence North 88 degrees 15 minutes East 485.0 feet to a point; thence South 03 degrees 02 minutes West 110.0 feet to a point; thence North 88 degrees 15 minutes East 115.0 feet to a point on the Westerly right of way of said Pleasant Hill Cut-off Road; thence along the Western right of way of said Pleasant Hill Cut-off Road, South 03 degrees 02 minutes West 290.0 feet to the True Point of Beginning.

The hereinabove described property being one and the same as described in mortgage recorded at Instrument Number 3391833, deed recorded at Instrument Number 3391832, deed recorded at Instrument Number 3321143, deed recorded at Book 2001, Page 136, deed recorded at Book 2001, Page 30, and deed recorded at Book 2001, Page 24 in the Office of the Judge of Probate in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 690 Pleasant Hill Cutoff Road, Boaz, AL 35956

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

439299

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jackie Dupree Husband And Lindsey Dupree Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, it’s successors and assigns dated March 5, 2013; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3382303, as modified by that certain Modification Agreement as Instrument No. 3450108 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION in Instrument 3395959 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 15th day of October, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Ten (10) in Block Number One (1) of Wildwood Hills Subdivision, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “G”, Page 87, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 117 Wildhaven Circle, Gadsden, AL 35901.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Jackie Dupree and Lindsey Dupree or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 92618

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Austin W. Dunn, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 13th day of September, 2007, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3279652; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated February 20, 2018 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3464612. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 11, 2018, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The South 1/2 of Lot 51 and all of Lots 52 and 53, Block 4 of Mountainview Park, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 176-177, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2613

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated August 30, 2017, executed by Andrew Lee Alverson, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Renasant Bank, which mortgage was recorded on September 5, 2017, in Instrument number 3455945, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Renasant Bank, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 31, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lot Number 5, in Wildflower Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book I, Page 165, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Renasant Bank

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

August 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

__________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated August 18, 1983, executed by Phyllis Dianne Owens, an unmarried woman, to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, which mortgage was recorded on August 18, 1983, in Book 1392, Page 347, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 2, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel #1

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the southeast corner of the NW1/4 of SW1/4; thence run south 89 degrees 00 minutes west, along the south line thereof, 418.00 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning, continue south 89 degrees 00 minutes west, along said south line of NW1/4 of SW1/4, 209.00 feet to a point; thence run north 02 degrees 53 minutes west, 209.00 feet to a point; thence run north 89 degrees 00 minutes east, 209.00 feet to a point; thence run south 02 degrees 53 minutes east, 209.00 feet to the point of beginning; containing 1.00 acre, and embracing portions of said NW1/4 of SW1/4, Section 16, Township 11 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel #2

An access easement described as beginning at the southeast corner of the NW1/4 of SW1/4; thence from said point of beginning run south 89 degrees 00 minutes west, along the south line thereof, 418.00 feet to a point; thence run north 02 degrees 53 minutes west, 20.01 feet to a point; thence run north 89 degrees 00 minutes east, 418.00 feet, more or less, to a point in the east line of aforesaid NW1/4 of SW1/4; thence run southerly, along said east line, 20.01 feet to the point of beginning; containing 0.19 acres; and embracing portions of aforesaid NW1/4 of SW1/4 , in Section 16, Township 11 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. Said property is subject to rights of Alabama Power Company as shown in Book 5-V, page 380, and Book 3-X, page 436, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture

Mortgagee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Aug 31, Sept 7 & 14, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lawson Moore, and his wife and Barbara Moore, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for America’s Wholesale Lender, on the 27th day of February, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Doc # M-2003-0942; the undersigned Citibank, N.A., as owner trustee of New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2014-3, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 11, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Ten (10) in Block Number Four (4) in the James H. Pruett Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book D, Page 135, Probate Office and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 3504 Madison Avenue , Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Citibank, N.A., as owner trustee of New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2014-3, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

422450

Aug 31, Sept 7 & 14, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by those certain real estate mortgage executed by Bride of Christ Worship Center, Inc., to The Exchange Bank of Alabama on the 24th day of September, 2010, recorded as Instrument Number 3338832, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; Said Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such defaults continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the powers of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest and best bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on September 28, 2018, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lots 7 and 8 and the northeast 45.00 feet of Lots 5 and 6 and that portion of the annulled alley lying between Lots 5 and 6 and 7 and 8 in Block 16 and Lot 1 and the southeast 38.00 feet of Lot 2, in Block 19 of the Rearrangeement of a portion of the Attalla Iron & Steel Company’s Addition to Attalla. Said portion to be known as Stowers’ Addition to Attalla as recorded in Plat Book B, Pages 292 and 293, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

(Tax parcel numbers 31-16-02-03-3-000-093.000, 31-16-02-03-3-000-094.000, 31-16-02-03-3-000-099.000, 31-16-02-03-3-000-100.000, and 31-16-02-03-3-000-101.000)

Property address: 416 6th Avenue, SW, Attalla, AL 35954

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the mortgage, and said foreclosure sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Liens and/or special assessments, if any, and all other liens, restrictions or encumbrances on record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA

TURNBACH, WARREN, LLOYD, FREDERICK & SMITH, P.C.

O. Box 129/200 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0129

(256) 543-3664

Aug 31, Sept 7 & 14, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated January 20, 1984, executed by Karla C Pierce, an unmarried woman, to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, which mortgage was recorded on January 20, 1984, in Book 1400, Page 649, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and subsequently assumed by William E. Berry notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 2, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Five (5) in Ford’s Valley Half Acres, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book J, page 35, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture

Mortgagee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Aug 31, Sept 7 & Sept 14, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Fred A. Bedwell and Rebecca L. Bedwell, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on the 30th day of March, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 3347695; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 11, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Sixty-six (66), Sixty-eight (68) and Seventy (70) in Block Number One (1) of Mary Martin Lay’s Glenfield Subdivision to Glencoe, Alabama, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 101 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 416 Paxton Ave, Gadsden, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

273828

Aug 31, Sept 7 & 14, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated April 3, 1992, executed by Ruth Barksdale and son, Keith Barksdale, to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, which mortgage was recorded on April 3, 1992, in Book 1920, Page 77, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 2, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that part of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 33, Township 11, Range 3 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama; more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the NW comer of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, of Section 33; thence run a tie line South 01 degree 49 minutes West 234.39 feet to the true point of beginning; thence from the true point of beginning continue South 01 degree 49 minutes West 115.00 feet; thence South 88 degrees 03 minutes East 458.55 feet to a road; thence along the West margin of said road North 22 degrees 51 minutes East 123.21 feet; thence leaving said road North 88 degrees 04 minutes West 502.78 feet to the point of beginning, said property containing 1.26 acres, more or less, and being a part of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 33, Township 11, Range 3 East of the Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture

Mortgagee

Robert J. Wermuth/jmm

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Aug 31, Sept 7 & 14, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain real estate mortgage executed by William Allen Ragan and Lisa Ragan, husband and wife, to The Exchange Bank of Alabama on the 18th day of August, 2008, recorded as Instrument Number 3299865, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; Said Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such defaults continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the powers of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest and best bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on October 5, 2018, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lots 37 and 38, Block 8, Riverside Gardens Addition #1, Section 16, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book F, Page 179, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the mortgage, and said foreclosure sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Liens and/or special assessments, if any, and all other liens, restrictions or encumbrances on record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

O. Box 129/200 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0129

(256) 543-3664

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lillian P. Ingram, a single woman, originally in favor of CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC, on the 26th day of May, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3332736; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 11, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 9 in Block Number 4 in Glendale Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats E, Page 53, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1002 Wainwright Av, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

412995

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gerald Poe and Patricia Poe to Mortgage electronic Registration Systems ,Inc. (MERS) acting solely as nominee for Lender, Village Capital & Investment, LLC, and Lender’s successors and assigns dated July 13, 2012, and Recorded in Instrument No. 3370481 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment, LLC by instrument recorded in Instrument No. 3457569 notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on October 25, 2018, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Avenue Gadsden, AL 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

BEGINNING AT THE BUMPER JACK MARKING THE SW CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 SW 1/4 OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, THENCE NORTH 0 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 41 SECONDS E 390.78′ ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY TO A 1/2′ CAPPED (CW-497-LC), THENCE LEAVING SAID FORTY LINE S 89 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 0 SECONDS E 555.07′ TO A 1/2′ REBAR CAPPED (CA-497-LS), THENCE SOUTH 21 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 0 SECONDS W 311.20′ TO A 1/2′ REBAR CAPPED (CA-497-LS) ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY, THENCE N 89 DEGREES 32 SECONDS 0 SECONDS W 399.86′ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 4.28 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

TOGETHER WITH THE ACCESS EASEMENT AND EGRESS AS SHOWN IN DOCUMENT NUMBER 3290029 PAGE 4.

TOGETHER WITH THE MANFACTURED HOME SITUATED THEREON WHICH IS AFFIXED TO THE AFOREMENTIONED REAL PROPERTY AND INCORPORATED HEREIN. SAID MANFACTURED HOME IS IDENTIFIED AS FOLLOWS: YEAR/MAKE/MODEL: 1995 SOUT

SERIAL/VIN NUMBER(S): DSHAL22637B

MORE CORRECTLY DESCRIBED AS:

BEGINNING AT THE BUMPER JACK MARKING THE SW CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 SW 1/4 OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, THENCE NORTH 0 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 41 SECONDS E 390.78′ ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY TO A 1/2′ REBAR CAPPED (CA-497-LS), THENCE LEAVING SAID FORTY LINE S 89 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 0 SECONDS E 555.07′ TO A 1/2′ REBAR CAPPED (CA-497-LS), THENCE SOUTH 21 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 0 SECONDS W 420.00′ TO A 1/2′ REBAR CAPPED (CA-497-LS) THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 0 SECONDS W 399.86′ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 4.28 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

TOGETHER WITH THE ACCESS EASEMENT AND EGRESS AS SHOWN IN DOCUMENT NUMBER 3290029 PAGE 4.

TOGETHER WITH THE MANFACTURED HOME SITUATED THEREON WHICH IS AFFIXED TO THE AFOREMENTIONED REAL PROPERTY AND INCORPORATED HEREIN. SAID MANFACTURED HOME IS IDENTIFIED AS FOLLOWS: YEAR/MAKE/MODEL: 1995 SOUT

SERIAL/VIN NUMBER(S): DSHAL22637B

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Village Capital & Investment, LLC

Mortgagee

Beth McFadden Rouse

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

Sept 7, 14 & 21, 2018

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF DEFAULT

CONSENT TO JUDGMENT

AHMOSE AMEXEMEL

Filed in Etowah County Probate Court

Instrument Numbers:

3464365

3464363

3464370

3464362

3464364

3464367

3464366

3464369

3472783

Aug 31, Sept 7 & 14, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF COPYRIGHT AND TRADEMARK

AHMOSE AMEXEMEL

Filed in Etowah County Probate Court

Instrument Numbers:

3472950

Sept 7, 14 & 21, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF COPYRIGHT AND TRADEMARK

TARGET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS

Filed in Etowah County Probate Court

Instrument Numbers:

3472949

Sept 7, 14 & 21, 2018

_________

FILE CLAIM

JOSEPH SAXON appointed Personal Representative on 08/14/2018 Estate of SALLIE BIBB RALLS HALLMARK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIM

JUDY NELSON appointed Personal Representative on 08/17/2018 Estate of DORORTHY J. WILLIAMSON DAVIS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

_________

FILE CLAIM

JOHN T. MCCARTNEY appointed Personal Representative on 08/10/2018 Estate of CECELIA AKRIDGE LASSETER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

_________

FILE CLAIM

CHARLOTTE I. TUCKER appointed Personal Representative on 08/09/2018 Estate of AUDREY E. IRWIN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

________

FILE CLAIM

JOHN T. MCCARTNEY appointed Personal Representative on 08/10/2018 Estate of MICHAEL GRANT LASSETER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

_________

FILE CLAIM

DEANNA TURNER appointed Personal Representative on 08/10/2018 Estate of PEGGY ELAINE SPURLOCK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

_________

FILE CLAIM

MILDRED M. ALRED appointed Personal Representative on 07/25/2018 Estate of JACK L. ALRED, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

________

FILE CLAIM

JAMES COBY appointed Personal Representative on 08/15/2018 Estate of FRANK ROBERT COBY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

PATRICIA GILLEY appointed Personal Representative on 08/09/2018 Estate of JAMIE SCOTT BARRON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

DEBRA JEAN BRIDGES appointed Personal Representative on 08/16/2018 Estate of JAMES R. WILLIAMSON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

RICKEY JAMES UMPHREY appointed Personal Representative on 08/15/2018 Estate of LOLA BEATRICE UMPHREY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

BILLY WATKINS appointed Personal Representative on 08/21/2018 Estate of CHRISTINE WATKINS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

JOSEPH GORDON MASHBURN appointed Personal Representative on 08/14/2018 Estate of JOSEPH D. MASHBURN deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

SHARON JONES MAYO appointed Personal Representative on 08/15/2018 Estate of CHARLES O. JONES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

SAUNDRA ELAINE CARNES appointed Personal Representative on 08/21/2018 Estate of CHARLES RAY CARNES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

JUDY NELSON appointed Personal Representative on 08/17/2018 Estate of DOROTHY J. WILLIAMSON DAVIS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

RESOLUTION

R-360-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

129 E. WALNUT STREET in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 6 in Block 1 of Broadview Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 371 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to JERRY VAN CLINE and wife EDITH SUE CLINE, 4264 Lister Ferry Road, Rainbow City, AL.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on August 29, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

RESOLUTION

R-361-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1601 ROBERTS STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 16 and 17, Block 2, of Lincoln Heights as recorded in Plat Book D, Pages 34 and 35 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to ANTHONY HALEY, 1717 Kansas Street, Gadsden, AL, subject to a mortgage in of REGIONS, 200 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on August 29, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

RESOLUTION

R-362-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1807 MT. ZION AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Seventeen (17) in Block Number One (1) in Edgewood Addition according to map recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 247, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, AL, rights of redemption of JOEL T. SMITH and/or his heirs if deceased, subject to a mortgage in favor of SOUTHTRUST BANK OF ETOWAH COUNTY, N.A., P.O. Box 1860, Gadsden, AL.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on August 29, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOYCE MARTIN & STANLEY FRENCH, P.O. BOX 8414, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 18, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2400 NOCCALULA ROAD in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

PT LTS 1,2,16, & 17 BLK 3 J H BOY SITZ SUB PLAT C-39 BEG SE COR LT 1 TH SW ALONG S LINE 240′ TH NW 150′ TO N LINE LT 16 TH NE 247′ TO NE COR LT 1 TH SE 150′ TO POB 29-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PATRICIA J. & MICHAEL DAIL c/o PATRICIA DAIL, 2020 EWING AVE. GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 18, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2313 NORRIS AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

PT S 1/2 LT 13 BLK 33 ALFORDS ADD #2 PLAT A-308-310 GOVT LT7 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $196.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to AGATHA M. HAMME, c/o JUDY HAMME, 707 HILL AVENUE, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905, AGATHA HAMME, c/o ERICA SKIDMORE 160 BRIDLEWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 18, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2305 NOCCALULA ROAD in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT A BLK 1 PLAT C-39 J H (BOY) SITZ SUB GADSDEN SEC 29 TWP 11S R 6E

BK 4Y PG 148 WILL – 1985

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GARY ALEXANDER, 500 TIDMORE BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 18, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2214 NORRIS AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 9 BLK 2 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-201 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FNA, ALABAMA LLC, 120 N. LASALLE STREET, SUITE 1220, CHICAGO, IL 60602, KEVIN EDGE, c/o EDGE FAMILY PROPERTIES, LLC, 93 RIVERMONT ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 18, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1908 NOCCALULA ROAD in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 11 BLK 3 MITCHELL PARK PLAT F-87 GADSDEN 29-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KRISTI BUTLER REED, 304 WALDROP ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 18, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 712 NUCKOLLS STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

SW 150′ OF LOT 7 BLK 7 NOWLIN ADD PLAT B 20-21 GADSDEN SEC 11 TWP 12S R 6E BK 1120 PG 31 D-2002-0851

Should be assessed with a lien of $316.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, JUSTIN SHANE JENKINS, 9116 US HWY 278 EAST, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 18, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 504 PEARL STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 6 BLK 5 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-141 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHN THOMAS RIALS, P.O. BOX 883, ANNISTON, ALABAMA 36202, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 18, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 309 NOCCALULA DRIVE District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 16-19 BLK 2 NOCCALULA PARK SUPP PLAT D-209 29-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $196.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RONALD EDWARD JENKINS, 324 S. MAIN STREET, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35957, CELESTA ANJELA & DIAMOND RHODES, 205 NEW YORK AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 18, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 205 NEW YORK AVENUE District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 28 BLK 1 SALLIE ANDREWS SILAS REARR OF LTS 6-8 & 13 BLK 4

HADLEY FARMS PLAT D-65 GADSDEN 13-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FNA, NP, LLC, 120 LASALLE STREET SUITE 1220, CHICAGO, IL 60602, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 18, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 207 NEW YORK AVENUE District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 27 BLK 1 SALIIE ANDREWS SILAS REARR OF LTS 6-8 & 13 BLK4

HADLEY FARMS PLAT D-65 13-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

_________

PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Attalla will hold public hearings to discuss remedies for nuisance/abatement cases that will come before the Attalla City Council on August 20, 2018 at City Hall, at 5:00pm, located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, Alabama. The following addresses will be discussed:

626 Rothrock Avenue

715 Owens Avenue

101 Neely Street

906 Piedmont Avenue

503 Cleburne Street

512 9th Avenue S.W.

111 Hughes Avenue

220 Walker Drive

511 Gains Street

109 Lester Street

Aug 31, Sept 7 & 14, 2018

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-10123

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

PATRICK MARION MADDEN, DECEASED

To: Any Heirs of Patrick Marion Madden

Please take note that a petition for letters testamentary regarding the above-referenced estate has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) name below and that the 26th day of September, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. has been set for a hearing on the same in the Probate Court of Etowah County. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this petition you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner(s) named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court, Etowah County, Alabama as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Christopher P. Word

Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 8241

Gadsden, AL 35902

Petitioner:

Teresa Jean Barnard

DONE AND ORDERED THIS 9TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Aug 17, 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV2018-152WHR

TINA HUDGINS DOOLEY, PLAINTIFF,

VS

JACKIE ALAN GIBBS, SR., DEFENDANT

ORDER OF PUBLICATION NOTICE OF SUMMONS

Jackie Alan Gibbs, Sr., whose last known address and place of residence was Owens Crossroad, Madison County, Alabama,

And whose present address and place of residence cannot be located after diligent search.

You are notified that the above styled action seeking to reform a deed in which you were on of the grantors was filed against you in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama and that by reason of an order for service by publication, you are commanded and required to file with the Clerk of this court to answer to the complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgement will be entered against you.

Dated this the 15th day of August, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Aug 17, 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-2018-900271-GCD

HANNAH LEIGH BREWER, PLAINTIFF

VS.

ANDREW HANK STABLER, DEFENDANT

Andrew Hank Stabler, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights, by seeking relief by October 29, 2018, or thereafter a judgemtn of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case No. DR-2018-900271-GCD. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 South 8th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901, 256-543-7610.

Sept 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Off Campus Storage at 10 am September 21, 2018 at 480 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL 35903

Constance Smith #44 Roslyn Jones #59 Kenneth Battles #62 Barbara Marlin #128 Brandon Wiley #147 Trude Sims #154 James Sanders #162 Martha Kidd #170

Aug 31 & Sept 7, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/12/18.

2016 FORD FIESTA; VIN 3 3FADP4EJ1GM112258

Tommy Tow’s

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 490-3715

Aug 31 & Sept 7, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/12/18.

1990 DODGE SPIRIT; VIN # 1B3XA46K2LF726358

One Stop Automotive

112 21st Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

Aug 31 & Sept 7, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/12/18.

1996 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE; VIN 3 1J4GZ58S0TC190404

2002 FORD MUSTAND; VIN # 1FAFP40442F162302

Maximum Diesel & Automotive Service

2000 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 553-2346

Aug 31 & Sept 7, 2018

_________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/12/18.

1998 TOYOTA COROLLA; VIN # 1NXBR18E4WZ101642

1994 TOYOTA HALFTON PICKUP; VIN # 4TARN01P3RZ255931

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256 613-8499

Aug 31 & Sept 7, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/12/18.

2008 MOPED; VIN # LWGTCKP968C00340

2006 TOYOTA COROLLA; VIN # 1NXBR32E16Z608454

2001 LINCOLN TOWN CAR; VIN # 1LNHM81W61Y738148

2002 TOYOTA CAMRY; VIN # 4T1BE32K92U082893

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

Aug 31 & Sept 7, 2018

_________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/12/18.

1997 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS; VIN # 2MELM75W1VX729364

Dale Aaron

820 Rosewood Lane

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)399-6954

Aug 31 & Sept 7, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/12/18.

1996 FORD EXPLORER; VIN # 1FMDU32X2TUD85779

2004 SUZUKI FORENZA; VIN # KL5JD52Z84K993703

2003 GMC YUKON; VIN # 1GKEC13Z53R312669

2004 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500; VIN # 1GCEC14T04Z270385

2007 HYUNDAI TIBURON; VIN # KMHHN66FX7U260178

2002 FORD MUSTANG; VIN # 1FAFP45X72F231485

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

Sept 7 & 14, 2018

AUCTION NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following described vehicles were taken into custody by Autow’s Towing to wit:

2000FORD EXPLORER; VIN # 1FMYU70X4YUA00273

2001 NISSAN QUEST; VIN # 4N2XN11T3XD811645

TOWED ON: 5/22/2018 FROM JET PEP, REECE CITY

2000 LINCOLN TOWN CAR; VIN # 1LNHM81W2YY890955

TOWED ON: 5/22/2018 FROM WALKER ST., GADSDEN

2012 FORD FOCUS; VIN # 1FAHP3K22CL368302

TOWED ON: 6/9/2018 FROM CLEVELAND AVE., ATTALLA

1999 CHEVROLET MALIBU; VIN # 2G1WL52M2X9269009

TOWED ON 6/19/2018 FROM CLEVELAND AVE., ATTALLA

2000 FORD EXPLORER; VIN # 1FMZU73X4YZA14760

TOWED ON 6/20/2018 FROM LEETH GAP RD, BOAZ

2001 CADILLAC DEVILLE; VIN # 1G6KD54Y21U208422

TOWED ON 5/24/2018 FROM MEIGHAN BLVD., GADSDEN

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE ROAD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 11/10/2018 at 10:00 am. The seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call Autow’s Towing at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the sale date.

Sept 7 & 14, 2018

AUCTION NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following described vehicles were taken into custody by Autow’s Towing to wit:

2007 FORD FUSION; VIN# 3FAHP08177R160288

TOWED ON 7/16/18 FROM: MADISON AVE. GADSDEN

1990 CHEVROLET CAPRICE; VIN# 1G1BL54E1LA154033

TOWED ON: 7/20/18 FROM: NOCCALULA PKWY, GADSDEN

2001 CHEVROLET S-10; VIN# 1GCCS14541K153537

TOWED ON 7/28/18 FROM: BOAZ, AL

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE ROAD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 11/17/2018 at 10:00 am. The seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call Autow’s Towing at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the sale date.

Sept 7 & 14, 2018