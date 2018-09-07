Southern Cooking: Crusty Pound Cake, Wet Chocolate Cake and Quick and Easy Sour Cream Pound Cake

Let’s eat some more cake this week!

Crusty Pound Cake

2 cups sugar

1 cup Crisco

6 eggs

2 cups cake flour

1/4 cup frozen

orange juice

1 tablespoon vanilla

Cream sugar and Crisco. Add eggs, beating well after each. Add flour, orange juic and vanilla. Put in a greased and floured tube pan. Place in a cold oven and bake at 325 degrees for one hour and 15 minutes.

Andy’s Note: I know all of you remember this pound cake. This recipe is in a lot of older cookbooks and the most important equipment that you need for a pound cake is a great mixer. Sometimes, this is called a Baptist Pound Cake.

Wet Chocolate Cake with Sour Cream Coconut Icing

2 cups self-rising flour

2 cups sugar

1 stick margarine

1/2 cup Crisco oil

1 cup water

3 tablespoons cocoa

2 eggs

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Pinch of salt

Icing:

8 ounce sour cream

2 cups sugar

12 ounces frozen

coconut, thawed

8 ounces Cool Whip

Combine two cups self-rising flour and two cups sugar in a large bowl. In a saucepan, bring one stick of margarine, half a cup of oil, one cup water and three tablespoons cocoa to a boil. Pour this hot liquid over flour and sugar. Mix with mixer. Add two eggs, half a cup of buttermilk, one teaspoon vanilla and a pinch of salt. Mix. Pour into a greased 9 x 13-inch pan. Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees. This cake will be very moist.

For icing, beat sugar and sour cream until sugar dissolves. Add thawed coconut. Stir well and add Cool Whip.

Andy’s Note: Yes, this is a chocolate cake with a coconut frosting and it is delicious! Oh, and it is so pretty when it is cut into squares and served on a dainty little China plate. No paper plates for this precious cake! Of course, this cake has to be refrigerated. The pretty white topping and the chocolate cake on the bottom deserves a red cherry on each square. So good, and you must try!

Quick and Easy Sour Cream Pound Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

1/2 cup sugar

3/4 cup Crisco oil

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

8 ounces sour cream

Mix all ingredients together in mixer. Pour into a greased bundt cake pan and bake at 350 degrees for one hour or less. Start checking with a toothpick after 40 minutes.

Andy’s Note: This is the best little cake that you will ever make when you are in a hurry. I do not know what I would have done without this recipe. Top with fresh fruit, a lemon glaze, strawberries for a shortcake, or throw on a delicious chocolate fudge icing. If you have never baked a cake, let this one be your first.

God is great. God is good. Let us thank him for our food.

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.