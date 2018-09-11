Blue Devils stomp Crossville, 57-0

Emil Smith (pictured above) caught touchdown passes of 3 and 21 yards and ran back a punt 48 yards for another score in the No. 2 Blue Devils’ 57-0 shutout over Crossville in the Blue Devils’ Class 5A, Region 6 opener last Friday (Sept. 7) at Crossville.

In two quarters of action, Brady Troup was 10 for 18 in passing for 177 yards with four touchdown passes for Etowah (3-0, 1-0), including one for Trent Davis for 72 yards and another to DeRickey Wright for 5 yards.

Jarren Wright had a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown, while Ny Ny Davis returned a punt 60 yards for a score. Eric Edge kicked a 40-yard field goal.

Etowah hosts Sardis in region play this Friday (Sept. 14).