Conquerors, Patriots, Warriors, Bulldogs come up short

Coosa Christian lost to R.A. Hubbard, 40-7, in the Conquerors’ Class 1A, Region opener last Friday (Sept. 7).

Coosa’s lone score came on Caiden Lipscomb’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Horne in the third quarter.

Lipscomb completed 9 of 31 passes for 114 yards, while Carston Lipscomb had three receptions for 37 yards.

Dartavious Britton rushed for 38 yards on 13 carries. He also caught three passes.

Karter Roberts had seven tackles, followed by Caiden Lipscomb with six and Horne with five.

The Conquerors have an open date this Friday (Sept. 14) before hosting Decatur Heritage on Sept. 21.

West End lost to Cleveland, 60-27, in the Patriots’ Class 2A, Region 6 opener last Friday (Sept. 7) at Cleveland.

For the Patriots (0-3, 0-1), Jacob Jones was 22-of-45 in passing for 329 yards and three touchdowns.

Jeremiah Roberson had nine receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns, while Eli Pearce caught seven passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Michael Patton had six tackles and two sacks, while Pearce and Kaleb Arledge each had an interception.

West End hosts region and rival Westbrook Christian this Friday (Sept. 14)

Westbrook Christian lost to Vinemont, 15-13, last Friday (Sept. 7) at Vinemont.

Jackson Cox threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Warriors (2-1), both to P.J. Wells.

Westbrook begins its Class 2A, Region 6 schedule this Friday (Sept. 14) at West End.

Gaston fell to Ranburne, 42-0, last Friday (Sept. 7) in Class 2A, Region 6 action. The Bulldogs host Sylvania this Friday (Sept. 14) in non-region action.