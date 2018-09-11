Hokes Bluff dismantles White Plains

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Austin Gulledge (left) fights off a White Plains defender during the Eagles’ 34-8 victory last Friday (Sept. 14). (Alex Chaney)

Hokes Bluff opened its Class 4A, Region 6 schedule last Friday (Sept. 14) with a 34-8 victory over White Plains.

Darrian Meads rushed 16 times for 227 yards and two touchdowns for the No. 2 Eagles (2-0, 1-0), while Austin Gulledge threw for a touchdown and ran for another.

Carson Eubanks had a 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Hokes Bluff resumes region play this Friday (Sept. 14) at home against Oneonta.