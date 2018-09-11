Local players recognized by AHSAA

Several area players were recognized in AHSAA prep football spotlight for the week of Sept. 7.

Etowah senior receiver Emil Smith returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown and caught touchdowns passes of 3 and 21 yards in the Blue Devils’ 52-7 win over Crossville.

West End senior quarterback Jacob Jones (pictured above) was 21-of-43 in passing for 310 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots’ 60-27 loss to Cleveland. Jeremiah Roberson had nine receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns, while Eli Pearce has seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Hokes Bluff junior halfback Darrian Meads rushed 16 times for 227 yards and touchdowns of 14 and 97 yards as the Eagles downed White Plains, 34-8.

Southside senior halfback Kenneth Bothwell, Jr., scored on the first play of the contest on 75-yard pass reception and scored the winning touchdown on a 4-yard run with a minute left in the fourth quarter to lift the Panthers to a 14-10 win over Sardis. He finished with four receptions for 100 yards and 77 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Photo by Sherry Abercrombie