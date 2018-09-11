Top-ranked Tigers dispatch Glencoe

Photo: Glencoe High’s Andrew Massaro (left) runs into Randolph County’s Dante Jordan (10) as Daniel Maye provides blocking during the Yellow Jackets’ 41-0 loss to Randolph County last Friday (Sept. 7). (Gary Wells)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Most people say that in order to improve in sports, you must play the best competition possible.

If that is the case, Glencoe High will get better in a hurry this season, as the Yellow Jackets will face the top three teams in the state, all in Class 3A, Region 6, before the season is over.

Last Friday (Sept. 7), top-rated Randolph County visited Glencoe and handed the hosts a 41-0 loss at Darnell-Wilson Field.

The Tigers rolled up 378 yards of total offense, including 321 rushing and 57 passing, to Glencoe’s 81 total yards, which all came on the ground.

Randolph County quarterback Damarcus Davis ran three yards for a touchdown with 5:57 left in the first quarter to open the scoring for Randolph County.

Davis then connected on a 32-yard touchdown pass to Atario Hester with 6:02 remaining in the first half, and Danté Jordan ran for two points to make the score 14-0.

Jordan scored on a two-yard run with 2:08 left as Randolph County took a 21-0 halftime lead.

Jordan returned the second half kickoff 90 yards as the visitors built their lead to 28-0. Randolph County added another third quarter score and one in the final period for the 41-0 win.

Glencoe head coach Brian Alred was not disappointed with his team’s performance against the top-rated Tigers.

“This was a tough game, but I’m proud of the way our kids played and we got better as the game went along. The guys fought for four quarters, and we eliminated key mental mistakes. We are getting better.”

Glencoe visits B.B. Comer this Friday (Sept. 14) in region action.