Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in Sept. 12 ASWA football poll

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Hoover 2-1 351

2. Central-Phenix City 3-0 268

3. Thompson 2-1 229

4. Auburn 3-0 202

5. Hewitt-Trussville 2-1 168

6. McGill-Toolen 2-1 164

7. Lee-Montgomery 3-0 124

8. Mountain Brook 3-0 87

9. Bob Jones 2-1 41

10. Vestavia Hills 2-0 31

Others receiving votes: Prattville (2-0) 20, Austin (2-1) 11, Sparkman (2-0) 4, Theodore (2-1) 4, James Clemens (1-2) 2, Oak Mountain (1-1) 2, Spain Park (1-2) 2.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Wetumpka 3-0 331

2. Oxford 3-0 260

3. Pinson Valley 2-1 243

4. Clay-Chalkville 3-0 231

5. Spanish Fort 2-1 177

6. Saraland 3-0 162

7. Hartselle 3-0 111

8. Homewood 2-1 73

9. Jackson-Olin 3-0 31

10. Muscle Shoals 2-1 29

Others receiving votes: Hueytown (2-1) 10, Opelika (1-2) 10, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1-2) 9, Bessemer City (2-0) 7, St. Paul’s (2-1) 6, Decatur (2-1) 4, Eufaula (2-1) 4, Benjamin Russell (2-1) 3, McAdory (3-0) 3, Carver-Montgomery (3-0) 2, Stanhope Elmore (2-1) 2, Calera (0-3) 1, Paul Bryant (3-0) 1.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Briarwood Chr. 2-0 351

2. Etowah 3-0 274

3. Vigor 2-0 239

4. Carroll-Ozark 2-0 200

5. Wenonah 1-0 177

6. Jackson 2-0 147

7. Demopolis 2-1 109

8. Sylacauga 3-0 92

9. Tallassee 2-1 24

10. Madison Aca. 2-1 23

Others receiving votes: Greenville (2-1) 19, Boaz (3-0) 12, Pleasant Grove (2-1) 8, Ramsay (2-1) 7, Alexandria (1-1) 6, Scottsboro (2-0) 5, Charles Henderson (1-1) 3, Citronelle (2-0) 3, Hamilton (2-0) 3, Mortimer Jordan (2-1) 2, Valley (2-1) 2, Brewer (2-0) 1, Dora (1-2) 1, Faith-Mobile (2-1) 1, St. Clair County (1-2) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 3-0 360

2. Hokes Bluff 2-0 265

3. Hillcrest-Evergree 2-1 216

4. Fayette County 2-1 174

5. Catholic-Montgomery 2-1 171

6. Brooks 2-1 135

7. Jacksonville 3-0 119

8. American Chr. 2-0 75

9. Andalusia 1-2 65

10. Dale County 2-1 49

Others receiving votes: North Jackson (2-0) 26, Montevallo (3-0) 10, Good Hope (3-0) 9, Headland (3-0) 9, W.S. Neal (0-2) 6, Williamson (2-0) 6, Cherokee County (1-1) 4, Rogers (3-0) 4, Escambia County (2-0) 3, Clarke County (0-2) 2, St. John Paul II (3-0) 2

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Randolph County 2-0 338

2. Saks 3-0 271

3. Piedmont 2-0 223

4. Mobile Chr. 2-1 200

5. Thomasville 2-0 195

6. Winfield 3-0 136

7. Fultondale 1-1 112

8. T.R. Miller 2-0 84

9. Gordo 1-2 33

10. Wicksburg 1-1 22

Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (3-0) 16, Westminster-Huntsville (3-0) 16, Oakman (1-1) 10, Clements (2-0) 7, Flomaton (2-0) 7, Weaver (2-0) 7, Beulah (3-0) 6, Pike County (1-1) 6, Pike Road (3-0) 6, St. James (2-1) 6, Bayside Aca. (2-1) 3, Midfield (2-0) 3, Lamar County (2-1) 1, Susan Moore (3-0) 1, Walter Wellborn (2-1) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 2-0 357

2. Luverne 2-0 258

3. Reeltown 3-0 227

4. Ohatchee 2-0 210

5. Leroy 1-1 168

6. Thorsby 3-0 149

7. LaFayette 1-1 101

8. Cedar Bluff 2-0 70

9. Goshen 1-1 61

10. Collinsville 3-0 37

Others receiving votes: Red Bay (3-0) 17, Ariton (1-2) 13, Abbeville (2-0) 12, Addison (2-1) 7, Cold Springs (3-0) 7, Sulligent (2-1) 6, Cottage Hill Chr. (2-0) 5, Ranburne (2-0) 3, Geneva County (2-1) 2.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Lanett 2-1 337

2. Maplesville 2-0 255

3. Linden 2-0 215

4. Marengo 3-0 190

5. Brantley 2-0 166

6. South Lamar 2-0 130

7. Elba 2-0 117

8. Pickens County 1-1 70

9. Sweet Wate 0-2 56

10. St. Luke’s 2-0 54

Others receiving votes: Georgiana (2-1) 53, Falkville (3-0) 23, Isabella (2-0) 16, Millry (2-0) 6, Mars Hill Bible (2-0) 5, Ellwood (0-2) 4, Holy Spirit (3-0) 4, R.A. Hubbard (3-0) 3, Decatur Heritage (3-0) 2, Marion County (3-0) 2, Wadley (1-1) 2.