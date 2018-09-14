Legals for the week of 7/14 - 7/20

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated August 18, 1983, executed by Phyllis Dianne Owens, an unmarried woman, to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, which mortgage was recorded on August 18, 1983, in Book 1392, Page 347, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 2, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel #1

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the southeast corner of the NW1/4 of SW1/4; thence run south 89 degrees 00 minutes west, along the south line thereof, 418.00 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning, continue south 89 degrees 00 minutes west, along said south line of NW1/4 of SW1/4, 209.00 feet to a point; thence run north 02 degrees 53 minutes west, 209.00 feet to a point; thence run north 89 degrees 00 minutes east, 209.00 feet to a point; thence run south 02 degrees 53 minutes east, 209.00 feet to the point of beginning; containing 1.00 acre, and embracing portions of said NW1/4 of SW1/4, Section 16, Township 11 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel #2

An access easement described as beginning at the southeast corner of the NW1/4 of SW1/4; thence from said point of beginning run south 89 degrees 00 minutes west, along the south line thereof, 418.00 feet to a point; thence run north 02 degrees 53 minutes west, 20.01 feet to a point; thence run north 89 degrees 00 minutes east, 418.00 feet, more or less, to a point in the east line of aforesaid NW1/4 of SW1/4; thence run southerly, along said east line, 20.01 feet to the point of beginning; containing 0.19 acres; and embracing portions of aforesaid NW1/4 of SW1/4 , in Section 16, Township 11 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. Said property is subject to rights of Alabama Power Company as shown in Book 5-V, page 380, and Book 3-X, page 436, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture

Mortgagee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Aug 31, Sept 7 & 14, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lawson Moore, and his wife and Barbara Moore, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for America’s Wholesale Lender, on the 27th day of February, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Doc # M-2003-0942; the undersigned Citibank, N.A., as owner trustee of New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2014-3, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 11, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Ten (10) in Block Number Four (4) in the James H. Pruett Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book D, Page 135, Probate Office and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 3504 Madison Avenue , Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Citibank, N.A., as owner trustee of New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2014-3, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

422450

Aug 31, Sept 7 & 14, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by those certain real estate mortgage executed by Bride of Christ Worship Center, Inc., to The Exchange Bank of Alabama on the 24th day of September, 2010, recorded as Instrument Number 3338832, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; Said Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such defaults continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the powers of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest and best bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on September 28, 2018, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lots 7 and 8 and the northeast 45.00 feet of Lots 5 and 6 and that portion of the annulled alley lying between Lots 5 and 6 and 7 and 8 in Block 16 and Lot 1 and the southeast 38.00 feet of Lot 2, in Block 19 of the Rearrangeement of a portion of the Attalla Iron & Steel Company’s Addition to Attalla. Said portion to be known as Stowers’ Addition to Attalla as recorded in Plat Book B, Pages 292 and 293, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

(Tax parcel numbers 31-16-02-03-3-000-093.000, 31-16-02-03-3-000-094.000, 31-16-02-03-3-000-099.000, 31-16-02-03-3-000-100.000, and 31-16-02-03-3-000-101.000)

Property address: 416 6th Avenue, SW, Attalla, AL 35954

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the mortgage, and said foreclosure sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Liens and/or special assessments, if any, and all other liens, restrictions or encumbrances on record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA

TURNBACH, WARREN, LLOYD, FREDERICK & SMITH, P.C.

O. Box 129/200 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0129

(256) 543-3664

Aug 31, Sept 7 & 14, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated January 20, 1984, executed by Karla C Pierce, an unmarried woman, to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, which mortgage was recorded on January 20, 1984, in Book 1400, Page 649, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and subsequently assumed by William E. Berry notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 2, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Five (5) in Ford’s Valley Half Acres, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book J, page 35, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture

Mortgagee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Aug 31, Sept 7 & Sept 14, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Fred A. Bedwell and Rebecca L. Bedwell, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on the 30th day of March, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 3347695; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 11, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Sixty-six (66), Sixty-eight (68) and Seventy (70) in Block Number One (1) of Mary Martin Lay’s Glenfield Subdivision to Glencoe, Alabama, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 101 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 416 Paxton Ave, Gadsden, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

273828

Aug 31, Sept 7 & 14, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated April 3, 1992, executed by Ruth Barksdale and son, Keith Barksdale, to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, which mortgage was recorded on April 3, 1992, in Book 1920, Page 77, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 2, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that part of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 33, Township 11, Range 3 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama; more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the NW comer of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, of Section 33; thence run a tie line South 01 degree 49 minutes West 234.39 feet to the true point of beginning; thence from the true point of beginning continue South 01 degree 49 minutes West 115.00 feet; thence South 88 degrees 03 minutes East 458.55 feet to a road; thence along the West margin of said road North 22 degrees 51 minutes East 123.21 feet; thence leaving said road North 88 degrees 04 minutes West 502.78 feet to the point of beginning, said property containing 1.26 acres, more or less, and being a part of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 33, Township 11, Range 3 East of the Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture

Mortgagee

Robert J. Wermuth/jmm

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Aug 31, Sept 7 & 14, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain real estate mortgage executed by William Allen Ragan and Lisa Ragan, husband and wife, to The Exchange Bank of Alabama on the 18th day of August, 2008, recorded as Instrument Number 3299865, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; Said Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such defaults continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the powers of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest and best bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on October 5, 2018, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lots 37 and 38, Block 8, Riverside Gardens Addition #1, Section 16, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book F, Page 179, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the mortgage, and said foreclosure sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Liens and/or special assessments, if any, and all other liens, restrictions or encumbrances on record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

O. Box 129/200 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0129

(256) 543-3664

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lillian P. Ingram, a single woman, originally in favor of CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC, on the 26th day of May, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3332736; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 11, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 9 in Block Number 4 in Glendale Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats E, Page 53, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1002 Wainwright Av, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

412995

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gerald Poe and Patricia Poe to Mortgage electronic Registration Systems ,Inc. (MERS) acting solely as nominee for Lender, Village Capital & Investment, LLC, and Lender’s successors and assigns dated July 13, 2012, and Recorded in Instrument No. 3370481 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment, LLC by instrument recorded in Instrument No. 3457569 notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on October 25, 2018, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Avenue Gadsden, AL 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

BEGINNING AT THE BUMPER JACK MARKING THE SW CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 SW 1/4 OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, THENCE NORTH 0 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 41 SECONDS E 390.78′ ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY TO A 1/2′ CAPPED (CW-497-LC), THENCE LEAVING SAID FORTY LINE S 89 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 0 SECONDS E 555.07′ TO A 1/2′ REBAR CAPPED (CA-497-LS), THENCE SOUTH 21 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 0 SECONDS W 311.20′ TO A 1/2′ REBAR CAPPED (CA-497-LS) ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY, THENCE N 89 DEGREES 32 SECONDS 0 SECONDS W 399.86′ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 4.28 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

TOGETHER WITH THE ACCESS EASEMENT AND EGRESS AS SHOWN IN DOCUMENT NUMBER 3290029 PAGE 4.

TOGETHER WITH THE MANFACTURED HOME SITUATED THEREON WHICH IS AFFIXED TO THE AFOREMENTIONED REAL PROPERTY AND INCORPORATED HEREIN. SAID MANFACTURED HOME IS IDENTIFIED AS FOLLOWS: YEAR/MAKE/MODEL: 1995 SOUT

SERIAL/VIN NUMBER(S): DSHAL22637B

MORE CORRECTLY DESCRIBED AS:

BEGINNING AT THE BUMPER JACK MARKING THE SW CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 SW 1/4 OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, THENCE NORTH 0 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 41 SECONDS E 390.78′ ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY TO A 1/2′ REBAR CAPPED (CA-497-LS), THENCE LEAVING SAID FORTY LINE S 89 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 0 SECONDS E 555.07′ TO A 1/2′ REBAR CAPPED (CA-497-LS), THENCE SOUTH 21 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 0 SECONDS W 420.00′ TO A 1/2′ REBAR CAPPED (CA-497-LS) THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 0 SECONDS W 399.86′ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 4.28 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

TOGETHER WITH THE ACCESS EASEMENT AND EGRESS AS SHOWN IN DOCUMENT NUMBER 3290029 PAGE 4.

TOGETHER WITH THE MANFACTURED HOME SITUATED THEREON WHICH IS AFFIXED TO THE AFOREMENTIONED REAL PROPERTY AND INCORPORATED HEREIN. SAID MANFACTURED HOME IS IDENTIFIED AS FOLLOWS: YEAR/MAKE/MODEL: 1995 SOUT

SERIAL/VIN NUMBER(S): DSHAL22637B

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Village Capital & Investment, LLC

Mortgagee

Beth McFadden Rouse

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

Sept 7, 14 & 21, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Raymond F. Humphries, unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Acopia, LLC, on the 16th day of May, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3434127; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on December 6, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract of parcel of land described as beginning at the Northwest corner of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 and from thence run in a Southerly direction and along the West line of said Forty 390.45 feet to point in the Northwest line of the Old Georgia Public Road; thence in a Northeasterly direction and along the Northwest line of said road 100 feet to a point; thence in a Northeasterly direction in a direct line 125 feet to a point in a line 100 feet East of and parallel with the West line of said forty; thence in a Northerly direction and parallel with the West line of said Forty to a point in the North line thereof; thence in a Westerly direction and along the North line of said Forty 100 feet to the Point of Beginning; said description embracing a portion of the Southwest quarter of the Northwest quarter in Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 5 East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama..

Property street address for informational purposes: 2345 Clanton St Sw , Attalla, AL 35954

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC , Mortgagee/Transferee

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

439962

Sept 14, 21 & 28, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SHIRLEY JEAN SMOTHERS, 2802 LOOKOUT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 25, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2811 CAMBRON STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 33 THRU 35 BLK 1 MEADOWGROVE SUB PLAT C-395 GADSDEN

SEC 7 TWP 12S R 6E BK 345 PG 265 1372-125 1544-242 D-98-0789

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 14, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOYCE PINKARD, 908 CENTRAL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 25, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2116 NORRIS AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

N 100S OF E 9S LT 9 & N 100S OF LT 8 & W 15S LT 7 BLK 1 OAK PARK ADDITION PLAT B-201 GADSDEN 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 14, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ALBERT GREEN c/o KIMBERLY GREEN, 6767 E. 39TH #10B, DENVER, CO 80207, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 25, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1506 MEADOWBROOK AVE. District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION: LTS 10-11 BLK A GREEN PASTURES UNIT 1 C-261 GADSDEN SEC 3 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $316.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 14, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TWR AS CST FOR EB1EMIALA LLC , C/O ANDREW ADLER P.O. BOX 281, RYE, NY 10580, STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY,ALABAMA 36132, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 25, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1421 PARADISE AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 7-8 BLK E GREEN PASTURE SUB UNIT 2 C-276 GADSDEN 13-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $196.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 14, 2018 _________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARGIE LEE FRAZIER & ETALS, 26321 WEST HILLS, INKSTER, MI 48141, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 25,2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1004 PENNY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 7 ANNA KYLE ADD GADS SO 10′ L8 ANNA KYLE ADD GADS PLAT B-279 GADSDEN SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E BK 1123 PG 5

Should be assessed with a lien of $316.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 14, 2018 __________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to AIR 7 LLC, P.O. BOX 488, COLUMBIA, SC 29202,SNOWBIRD GLOBAL, LP, 919 ODELL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 25, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 919 ODELL AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 17 & S 30 LT 15 BLK B FOREST HILL ADD PLAT A-39 GADSDEN 9-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 14, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DIANA R. BURRIS, 411 NUNNALLY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 25, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 411 NUNNALLY AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 5-6 BLK 3 MAYFLOWER ADD PLAT D-37 24-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $196.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 14, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF DEFAULT

CONSENT TO JUDGMENT

AHMOSE AMEXEMEL

Filed in Etowah County Probate Court

Instrument Numbers:

3464365

3464363

3464370

3464362

3464364

3464367

3464366

3464369

3472783

Aug 31, Sept 7 & 14, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF COPYRIGHT AND TRADEMARK

AHMOSE AMEXEMEL

Filed in Etowah County Probate Court

Instrument Numbers:

3472950

Sept 7, 14 & 21, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF COPYRIGHT AND TRADEMARK

TARGET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS

Filed in Etowah County Probate Court

Instrument Numbers:

3472949

Sept 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JOSEPH SAXON appointed Personal Representative on 08/14/2018 Estate of SALLIE BIBB RALLS HALLMARK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JAMES COBY appointed Personal Representative on 08/15/2018 Estate of FRANK ROBERT COBY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

FILE CLAIM

PATRICIA GILLEY appointed Personal Representative on 08/09/2018 Estate of JAMIE SCOTT BARRON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Aug 24, 31 & Sept 7, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

DEBRA JEAN BRIDGES appointed Personal Representative on 08/16/2018 Estate of JAMES R. WILLIAMSON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

RICKEY JAMES UMPHREY appointed Personal Representative on 08/15/2018 Estate of LOLA BEATRICE UMPHREY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

BILLY WATKINS appointed Personal Representative on 08/21/2018 Estate of CHRISTINE WATKINS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

JOSEPH GORDON MASHBURN appointed Personal Representative on 08/14/2018 Estate of JOSEPH D. MASHBURN deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

SHARON JONES MAYO appointed Personal Representative on 08/15/2018 Estate of CHARLES O. JONES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

SAUNDRA ELAINE CARNES appointed Personal Representative on 08/21/2018 Estate of CHARLES RAY CARNES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

JUDY NELSON appointed Personal Representative on 08/17/2018 Estate of DOROTHY J. WILLIAMSON DAVIS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIM

RICKY A. JAMES appointed Personal Representatives on 07 /23/2018 Estate of JENNIE R. JAMES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 14, 21 & 28, 2018

FILE CLAIM

HELENE C. KITCHENS appointed Personal Representatives on 08/22/2018 Estate of NICKIE C. CASSIMUS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 14, 21 & 28, 2018

FILE CLAIM

ROBERT HATTER appointed Personal Representatives on 08/20/2018 Estate of WILLIAM ARTHUR HATTER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 14, 21 & 28, 2018

FILE CLAIM

PATRICIA COWART & ROBERT A. RYALS appointed Personal Representatives on 09/04/2018 Estate of LEONARD RYALS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 14, 21 & 28, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Etowah County Commission for construction of Project No. BID NO. FY 2014-2015-25 in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 14, 2018 and ending on October 5, 2018.

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period.

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of the Sewer and Water Improvements – The Venue At Coosa Landing for the City of Gadsden. This notice will appear for four (4) weeks, once weekly beginning on 9/14/2018 and ending on 10/4/2018. All claims should be filed with CDG Engineers & Associates, Inc. 224 Broad Street #201, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 or call 256-543-9431.

Jeff Bedwell, Owner

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 4, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

J & D Enterprises, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with City of Rainbow City for Street Resurfacing 2017 of Project No: 17007 in Rainbow City, Alabama. Engineers: JBW&T, Inc., Gadsden, AL. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 14, 2018 and ending on October 5, 2018. All claims should be filed at J & D Enterprises, LLC, P.O. Box 583, Gadsden, AL 35902 during this period.

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO.: CV-18-900521-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel; Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,660.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Justin Daryan Eastland

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of November, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 7th day of September, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO.: CV-18-900522-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel; Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$7,593.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Fernando Lourenco Miliner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of November, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 7th day of September, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Attalla will hold public hearings to discuss remedies for nuisance/abatement cases that will come before the Attalla City Council on August 20, 2018 at City Hall, at 5:00pm, located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, Alabama. The following addresses will be discussed:

626 Rothrock Avenue

715 Owens Avenue

101 Neely Street

906 Piedmont Avenue

503 Cleburne Street

512 9th Avenue S.W.

111 Hughes Avenue

220 Walker Drive

511 Gains Street

109 Lester Street

Aug 31, Sept 7 & 14, 2018

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-2018-900271-GCD

HANNAH LEIGH BREWER, PLAINTIFF

VS.

ANDREW HANK STABLER, DEFENDANT

Andrew Hank Stabler, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights, by seeking relief by October 29, 2018, or thereafter a judgemtn of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case No. DR-2018-900271-GCD. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 South 8th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901, 256-543-7610.

Sept 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/12/18.

1996 FORD EXPLORER; VIN # 1FMDU32X2TUD85779

2004 SUZUKI FORENZA; VIN # KL5JD52Z84K993703

2003 GMC YUKON; VIN # 1GKEC13Z53R312669

2004 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500; VIN # 1GCEC14T04Z270385

2007 HYUNDAI TIBURON; VIN # KMHHN66FX7U260178

2002 FORD MUSTANG; VIN # 1FAFP45X72F231485

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

Sept 7 & 14, 2018

AUCTION NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following described vehicles were taken into custody by Autow’s Towing to wit:

2000FORD EXPLORER; VIN # 1FMYU70X4YUA00273

2001 NISSAN QUEST; VIN # 4N2XN11T3XD811645

TOWED ON: 5/22/2018 FROM JET PEP, REECE CITY

2000 LINCOLN TOWN CAR; VIN # 1LNHM81W2YY890955

TOWED ON: 5/22/2018 FROM WALKER ST., GADSDEN

2012 FORD FOCUS; VIN # 1FAHP3K22CL368302

TOWED ON: 6/9/2018 FROM CLEVELAND AVE., ATTALLA

1999 CHEVROLET MALIBU; VIN # 2G1WL52M2X9269009

TOWED ON 6/19/2018 FROM CLEVELAND AVE., ATTALLA

2000 FORD EXPLORER; VIN # 1FMZU73X4YZA14760

TOWED ON 6/20/2018 FROM LEETH GAP RD, BOAZ

2001 CADILLAC DEVILLE; VIN # 1G6KD54Y21U208422

TOWED ON 5/24/2018 FROM MEIGHAN BLVD., GADSDEN

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE ROAD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 11/10/2018 at 10:00 am. The seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call Autow’s Towing at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the sale date.

Sept 7 & 14, 2018

AUCTION NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following described vehicles were taken into custody by Autow’s Towing to wit:

2007 FORD FUSION; VIN# 3FAHP08177R160288

TOWED ON 7/16/18 FROM: MADISON AVE. GADSDEN

1990 CHEVROLET CAPRICE; VIN# 1G1BL54E1LA154033

TOWED ON: 7/20/18 FROM: NOCCALULA PKWY, GADSDEN

2001 CHEVROLET S-10; VIN# 1GCCS14541K153537

TOWED ON 7/28/18 FROM: BOAZ, AL

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE ROAD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 11/17/2018 at 10:00 am. The seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call Autow’s Towing at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the sale date.

Sept 7 & 14, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/19/18.

2007 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX; VIN # 2G2WP552171185708

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

Sept 14 & 21, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/19/18.

2006 BMW 325I; VIN # WBAVB13536PT19905

One Stop Automotive

112 21st Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

Sept 14 & 21, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/19/18.

2008 CHEVROLET IMPALA; VIN # 2G1WB58K781313465

2010 KIA OPTIMA; VIN # KNAGG4A85A5449701

2005 HONDA ODYSSEY; VIN # 5FNRL38785B086359

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256 613-8499

Sept 14 & 21, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/19/18.

2007 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER; VIN # 3A4FY48B57T620950

Anniston’s Engine & Transmission

3002 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 691-8544

Sept 14 & 21, 2018