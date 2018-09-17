Inspiration from God’s Word - God’s faithfulness to His children

I love the book of Deuteronomy. If you ever need reassurance of who God is in your life, read this book! In the first chapter alone, we see so many characteristics of God’s faithfulness to care and protect His children. Deuteronomy 1: 29-33 (NIV) says, “But I said to you, ‘Don’t be shocked or afraid of them! The Lord your God is going ahead of you. He will fight for you, just as you saw him do in Egypt. And you saw how the Lord your God cared for you all along the way as you traveled through the wilderness, just as a father cares for his child. Now he has brought you to this place. But even after all he did, you refused to trust the Lord your God, who goes before you looking for the best places to camp, guiding you with a pillar of fire by night and a pillar of cloud by day.”

Here are just a few examples of how God cares for you as His child.

God is going ahead of you (verse 30). Have you ever been in a room when there is an unexpected power outage and it becomes pitch dark? It’s so dark that you can’t even see your hand in front of you? Or, have you ever been in a place in life when you have no idea what your next step should be? The good news is that your Heavenly Father is in front of you, clearing the path so you can see and knowing what your next step will be. There is no darkness or unknowns with our God!

God will fight for you (verse 30). We know from Scripture that the enemy has one goal, and that is to steal, kill and destroy us each day. Whether you see the attacks of the enemy over your life and the life of your family, one thing you can depend on is that God is fighting on your behalf. All day long, and even in your sleep, God is fighting to defend and protect you from the attacks of the enemy!

God cares for His child (verse 31). What in your life do you care about or care for? When a person “cares” for something, her or she protects it, feeds it, provides for it, thinks about it, wants to spend time with it and makes it a priority in his or her life. This is how the King of the Universe feels about you! You are His priority and He wants to spend time with you, provide for you and protect you! The God of this universe cares for you!

God wants the best for you (verse 33). This verse tells us that God went ahead of the children of Israel, “looking for the best place to camp.” I love how Scripture says the “best” place. It doesn’t say that God was looking for a mediocre place or a step down from the best. Instead, it says He was looking for the best place! God wants the very best for you as His child. Even when His children mess up and don’t get things right, He is still going before you and looking for the best that He can find, just for you!

So, Lord, as we walk through the day to day trials of life, I pray we always remember that you are the one that goes before us, fights on our behalf, cares for us and always waiting to give us your very best. Thank you for being a God that is crazy in love with each of us!

If you would like for me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com and I would love to pray for you.