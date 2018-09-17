Second-ranked Hokes Bluff thumps Oneonta

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Will Clemons (7) runs into Oneonta’s Andrew McAlpine during the Eagles’ 49-7 victory in high school football on Sept. 14. (Alex Chaney)

Darrian Meads rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns in Hokes Bluff’s 49-7 victory over Oneonta in Class 4A, Region 6 action on Sept. 14 at Hokes Bluff.

Meads found the end zone three times in the first two quarters as the No. 2 Eagles (3-0, 2-0) rolled to a 35-0 lead at halftime.

Ashton Gulledge threw for a touchdown and ran for another. Carson Eubanks recovered a fumble, had an interception and caught a touchdown pass.

Hokes Bluff continues region play this Friday (Sept. 21) with a visit to Anniston.