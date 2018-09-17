Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Cornbread Skillet Casserole and White Shoe Peg Corn Salad

This week, I am going to feature some of my family’s favorite dishes and some of these are not in my cookbook. My son, Mac, comes home from Birmingham every Saturday and I always cook something that I know he enjoys eating. He specifically asked me to make this dish for him which is very unusual for him to even make a request. We all love this dish and I wanted to share this favorite with all of you.

Cornbread Skillet Casserole

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1 cup self-rising cornmeal

1 teaspoon soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 17-ounce can cream style corn

1 cup milk

1/4 cup Crisco oil

1 1/2 pounds of ground chuck

2 cups extra sharp cheese, grated

1 large onion, chopped

2-4 jalapeno peppers, finely chopped (I use fresh peppers and I seed two peppers and leave the seeds in the third pepper.You will have to be the judge of how many you use).

Combine eggs, cornmeal, baking soda, salt, corn, milk and oil and set aside. Brown meat. Pour half of the cornmeal mixture into a greased large iron skillet. I use a 9 x 13-inch pan for this because it takes forever for it to get done in the middle. Sprinkle the cornmeal mixture with beef. Top with cheese, onion and peppers. Pour remaining cornmeal batter over top. Bake at 350 degrees for 50-55 minutes. Let it stand five minutes before serving.

Andy’s Note: This recipe looks so pretty in an iron skillet, but it takes so much longer for it to get done. With this dish, I served seasoned mashed potatoes, fried okra, sliced tomatoes, deviled eggs, fresh sliced peaches with Cool Whip and cold Southern tea!

White Shoe Peg Corn Salad

3 cans white

shoe peg corn, drained

1 bundle of green onions, chopped, stems included

Black pepper that is very visible

Salt to taste

Mayonnaise, just enough to hold together

Mix together and chill hours, if possible.

Andy’s Note: My daughter Mary Virginia loves this salad, and it is so easy for a working mother to fix and carry to a pot luck dinner. You know me – I aways have to add some things. Red tomato and a little bell pepper also adds a little more flavor. This salad is so good to serve with a steak and a baked potato. My entire family loves this and it really is a great addition to any meal.

Roll Tide and War Eagle!

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

