Titans’ winless streak at four games after loss to Austin

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Gadsden City fell to 0-4, 0-2 on the season following a 31-10 loss to Austin High last Friday (Sept. 14) at GCHS.

Although the Titans out-gained the Black Bears in total offense, 213 yards to 194, the Titans were totally out-manned.

“At times we played well, and we moved the football up and down the field,” said Gadsden City head coach Bart Sessions. “We’ve just to continue to work and improve. I’ve got a lot to be proud of with these guys.”

Austin took a 10-0 lead on Kulyn Hubbard’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Cody Sorrels and Zachary Morrison’s 39-yard field goal.

The GCHS offense finally broke through with a 13-play drive capped by Carlos Flores’ 29-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

The Black Bears pulled a razzle-dazzle play to start the second half, successfully covering an onside kick at the Titan 46-yard line. It only took the visitors from Decatur just five plays to increase their lead to 17-3.

Austin added a pair of fourth quarter scores on a short 40-yard, four-play drive and a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown to take a commanding 31-3 lead with 9:52 to go in the contest.

Jamontez Woods scored the Titans’ only touchdown with 8:04 left on a 41-yard run. Woods finished with 105 yards rushing on 12 carries.

“We just have to find consistency in what we are doing,” said Sessions. “That is the key for us to get better.”

The Titans continue region play this Friday (Sept. 21) with a visit to Bob Jones in Madison.