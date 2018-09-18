Local players featured in Week 3 Prep Spotlight

Photo by Travis Greene

Several area football players were recognized in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for Week 3 of the 2018 season.

Etowah junior DeRickey Wright (pictured above at left) accounted for 26 points and four touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 36-0 win over Sardis. Wright returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown, scored a touchdown on 52-yard fumble recovery, scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and scored on a 62-yard interception return for a touchdown. He also passed for a two-point conversion.

Westbrook Christian senior running back Hunter Grimes rushed for 311 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries in the Warriors’ 62-35 win over West End-Walnut Grove.

West End senior quarterback Jacob Jones completed 19 of 40 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns in the Patriots’ 62-35 loss to Westbrook Christian.

West End sophomore receiver Eli Pearce caught eight passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ 62-35 loss to Westbrook Christian.

Hokes Bluff junior running back Darrian Meads rushed 16 times for 204 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 49-7 win over Oneonta.