Hokes Bluff, Etowah remain at No. 2 in Sept. 19 ASWA football poll

Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Central-Phenix City 4-0 339
2. Hewitt-Trussville 3-1 276
3. Thompson 3-1 218
4. Auburn 4-0 214
5. Hoover 2-2 195
6. McGill-Toolen 3-1 162
7. Mountain Brook 4-0 111
8. Vestavia Hills 3-0 80
9. Lee-Montgomery 3-1 53
10. Austin 3-1 28
Others receiving votes: Sparkman (3-0) 15, Theodore (3-1) 8, Bob Jones (2-2) 4, James Clemens (2-2) 4, Prattville (2-1) 2, Spain Park (1-3) 1.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Wetumpka 4-0 329
2. Oxford 4-0 271
3. Pinson Valley 3-1 259
4. Spanish Fort 3-1 192
5. Saraland 4-0 176
6. Clay-Chalkville 3-1 145
7. Hartselle 4-0 141
8. Homewood 3-1 86
9. Jackson-Olin 4-0 66
10. St. Paul’s 3-1 13
Others receiving votes: Hueytown (2-1) 6, McAdory (4-0) 6, Muscle Shoals (2-2) 5, Carver-Montgomery (4-0) 3, Opelika (1-3) 3, Carver-Birmingham (3-0) 2, Paul Bryant (4-0) 2, Stanhope Elmore (3-1) 2, Athens (2-1) 1, Gardendale (3-1) 1, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2-2) 1.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Briarwood 3-0 354
2. Etowah 4-0 272
3. Vigor 3-0 243
4. Jackson 3-0 197
5. Demopolis 3-1 150
6. Sylacauga 4-0 142
7. Tallassee 3-1 124
8. Carroll-Ozark 2-1 70
9. Madison Aca. 3-1 62
10. Greenville 3-1 29
Others receiving votes: Boaz (4-0) 24, Wenonah (1-1) 17, Ramsay (3-1) 8, Russellville (3-0) 8, Citronelle (3-0) 5, Faith-Mobile (2-1) 2, Mortimer Jordan (3-1) 2, Madison County (1-3) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. UMS-Wright 4-0 357
2. Hokes Bluff 3-0 265
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen 3-1 220
4. Fayette County 3-1 183
5. Catholic-Mont. 3-1 162
6. Brooks 3-1 139
7. Jacksonville 4-0 129
8. American Chr. 3-0 105
9. Andalusia 2-2 63
10. North Jackson 3-0 34
Others receiving votes: Headland (4-0) 17, Montevallo (4-0) 12, Good Hope (4-0) 10, Dale County (2-2) 5, Clarke County (1-2) 3, St. John Paul II (4-0) 3, Williamson (2-1) 2, Anniston (2-1) 1.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Saks 4-0 309
2. Piedmont 3-0 301
3. Thomasville 3-0 208
4. Randolph County 2-1 203
5. Mobile Chr. 2-1 196
6. Winfield 4-0 149
7. Fultondale 2-1 103
8. T.R. Miller 3-0 91
9. Gordo 2-2 47
10. Providence Chr. 4-0 29
Others receiving votes: Westminster-Huntsville (4-0) 27, Beulah (4-0) 11, Midfield (3-0) 6, Pike Road (4-0) 6, Flomaton (3-0) 5, St. James (3-1) 5, Weaver (3-0) 5, Wicksburg (1-2) 4, Susan Moore (4-0) 3, Oakman (1-2) 2.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 3-0 357
2. Luverne 3-0 257
3. Reeltown 4-0 230
4. Ohatchee 3-0 214
5. Thorsby 4-0 165
6. Leroy 2-1 164
7. Cedar Bluff 3-0 109
8. Goshen 2-1 73
9. LaFayette 1-2 31
10. Abbeville 3-0 30
Others receiving votes: Addison (3-1) 19, Ranburne (3-0) 16, Cold Springs (4-0) 12, Cottage Hill (3-0) 9, Collinsville (3-1) 8, Ariton (2-2) 5, Colbert County (3-1) 4, Aliceville (2-1) 3, Tharptown (1-2) 3, Geneva County (2-2) 1.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Lanett 3-1 336
2. Linden 3-0 279
3. Marengo 4-0 215
4. Brantley 3-0 179
5. Maplesville 2-1 154
6. South Lamar 3-0 143
7. Elba 3-0 123
8. St. Luke’s 3-1 75
9. Pickens County 2-1 72
10. Sweet Water 1-2 40
Others receiving votes: Georgiana (3-1) 29, Falk-ville (4-0) 22, Isabella (3-0) 14, R.A. Hubbard (4-0) 13, Mars Hill Bible (3-0) 11, Wadley (2-1) 2, Donoho (3-1) 1, Marion County (4-0) 1, Spring Garden (2-1) 1.
Hokes Bluff, Etowah remain at No. 2 in Sept. 19 ASWA football poll
