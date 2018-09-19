Hokes Bluff, Etowah remain at No. 2 in Sept. 19 ASWA football poll

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Central-Phenix City 4-0 339

2. Hewitt-Trussville 3-1 276

3. Thompson 3-1 218

4. Auburn 4-0 214

5. Hoover 2-2 195

6. McGill-Toolen 3-1 162

7. Mountain Brook 4-0 111

8. Vestavia Hills 3-0 80

9. Lee-Montgomery 3-1 53

10. Austin 3-1 28

Others receiving votes: Sparkman (3-0) 15, Theodore (3-1) 8, Bob Jones (2-2) 4, James Clemens (2-2) 4, Prattville (2-1) 2, Spain Park (1-3) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Wetumpka 4-0 329

2. Oxford 4-0 271

3. Pinson Valley 3-1 259

4. Spanish Fort 3-1 192

5. Saraland 4-0 176

6. Clay-Chalkville 3-1 145

7. Hartselle 4-0 141

8. Homewood 3-1 86

9. Jackson-Olin 4-0 66

10. St. Paul’s 3-1 13

Others receiving votes: Hueytown (2-1) 6, McAdory (4-0) 6, Muscle Shoals (2-2) 5, Carver-Montgomery (4-0) 3, Opelika (1-3) 3, Carver-Birmingham (3-0) 2, Paul Bryant (4-0) 2, Stanhope Elmore (3-1) 2, Athens (2-1) 1, Gardendale (3-1) 1, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2-2) 1.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Briarwood 3-0 354

2. Etowah 4-0 272

3. Vigor 3-0 243

4. Jackson 3-0 197

5. Demopolis 3-1 150

6. Sylacauga 4-0 142

7. Tallassee 3-1 124

8. Carroll-Ozark 2-1 70

9. Madison Aca. 3-1 62

10. Greenville 3-1 29

Others receiving votes: Boaz (4-0) 24, Wenonah (1-1) 17, Ramsay (3-1) 8, Russellville (3-0) 8, Citronelle (3-0) 5, Faith-Mobile (2-1) 2, Mortimer Jordan (3-1) 2, Madison County (1-3) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 4-0 357

2. Hokes Bluff 3-0 265

3. Hillcrest-Evergreen 3-1 220

4. Fayette County 3-1 183

5. Catholic-Mont. 3-1 162

6. Brooks 3-1 139

7. Jacksonville 4-0 129

8. American Chr. 3-0 105

9. Andalusia 2-2 63

10. North Jackson 3-0 34

Others receiving votes: Headland (4-0) 17, Montevallo (4-0) 12, Good Hope (4-0) 10, Dale County (2-2) 5, Clarke County (1-2) 3, St. John Paul II (4-0) 3, Williamson (2-1) 2, Anniston (2-1) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Saks 4-0 309

2. Piedmont 3-0 301

3. Thomasville 3-0 208

4. Randolph County 2-1 203

5. Mobile Chr. 2-1 196

6. Winfield 4-0 149

7. Fultondale 2-1 103

8. T.R. Miller 3-0 91

9. Gordo 2-2 47

10. Providence Chr. 4-0 29

Others receiving votes: Westminster-Huntsville (4-0) 27, Beulah (4-0) 11, Midfield (3-0) 6, Pike Road (4-0) 6, Flomaton (3-0) 5, St. James (3-1) 5, Weaver (3-0) 5, Wicksburg (1-2) 4, Susan Moore (4-0) 3, Oakman (1-2) 2.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 3-0 357

2. Luverne 3-0 257

3. Reeltown 4-0 230

4. Ohatchee 3-0 214

5. Thorsby 4-0 165

6. Leroy 2-1 164

7. Cedar Bluff 3-0 109

8. Goshen 2-1 73

9. LaFayette 1-2 31

10. Abbeville 3-0 30

Others receiving votes: Addison (3-1) 19, Ranburne (3-0) 16, Cold Springs (4-0) 12, Cottage Hill (3-0) 9, Collinsville (3-1) 8, Ariton (2-2) 5, Colbert County (3-1) 4, Aliceville (2-1) 3, Tharptown (1-2) 3, Geneva County (2-2) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Lanett 3-1 336

2. Linden 3-0 279

3. Marengo 4-0 215

4. Brantley 3-0 179

5. Maplesville 2-1 154

6. South Lamar 3-0 143

7. Elba 3-0 123

8. St. Luke’s 3-1 75

9. Pickens County 2-1 72

10. Sweet Water 1-2 40

Others receiving votes: Georgiana (3-1) 29, Falk-ville (4-0) 22, Isabella (3-0) 14, R.A. Hubbard (4-0) 13, Mars Hill Bible (3-0) 11, Wadley (2-1) 2, Donoho (3-1) 1, Marion County (4-0) 1, Spring Garden (2-1) 1.