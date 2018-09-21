GRMC doctor celebrates 50 years of service

(Photo by Sarrah Peters/Messenger: The Newman family poses for a photo at the reception honoring Dr. Lucian Newman, Jr.’s 50 years of service at Gadsden Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Sept. 19. Dr. Newman, Jr. (second from right) is pictured with his wife Jane and their three children, Dr. Lucian Newman, III, Dr. Charlie Newman and Dr. Janie Newman.)

By Sarrah Peters

News Editor

On Wednesday, September 19, Gadsden Regional Medical Center held a reception to honor Dr. Lucian Newman, Jr. for 50 years of service at the hospital.

Newman started working as a general surgeon at GRMC in August of 1968. GRMC chose to wait until September to celebrate him so that Dr. Newman’s wife Jane and their three children could attend.

The Newman family has a legacy of medical service in Alabama. Dr. Newman is the third generation of physicians in his family. Dr. Newman’s grandfather received his medical degree in 1897. His father also became a medical doctor.

The Newman family didn’t stop there. Dr. Newman’s sons Lucien Newman, III and Charlie Newman are both general surgeons like their father. Dr. Newman’s daughter Janie is an anesthesiologist. Janie’s children have also decided to pursue medical degrees, which will be the fifth generation of Newman doctors. In all, the family has been practicing medicine for 121 years.

Dr. Newman occasionally assists his sons in surgery. He also runs his own practice, the Surgery Center, in downtown Gadsden. Now in his 80s, Dr. Newman has no plans on the horizon to retire.

Gadsden Regional’s staff held a reception for Dr. Newman at the hospital to celebrate his service. Staff members shared tales from Dr. Newman’s years of service with one another while the enjoyed snacks and cake.

The Newman family is also involved in the Gadsden community. Dr. Newman’s wife Jane is involved with several non-profits in Gadsden, including the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center, the Santa Claus Society, Gadsden State Community College and the Cultural Arts Association.