Legals for the week of 9/21 - 9/27

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain real estate mortgage executed by William Allen Ragan and Lisa Ragan, husband and wife, to The Exchange Bank of Alabama on the 18th day of August, 2008, recorded as Instrument Number 3299865, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; Said Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such defaults continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the powers of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest and best bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on October 5, 2018, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lots 37 and 38, Block 8, Riverside Gardens Addition #1, Section 16, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book F, Page 179, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the mortgage, and said foreclosure sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Liens and/or special assessments, if any, and all other liens, restrictions or encumbrances on record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

O. Box 129/200 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0129

(256) 543-3664

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lillian P. Ingram, a single woman, originally in favor of CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC, on the 26th day of May, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3332736; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 11, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 9 in Block Number 4 in Glendale Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats E, Page 53, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1002 Wainwright Av, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

412995

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gerald Poe and Patricia Poe to Mortgage electronic Registration Systems ,Inc. (MERS) acting solely as nominee for Lender, Village Capital & Investment, LLC, and Lender’s successors and assigns dated July 13, 2012, and Recorded in Instrument No. 3370481 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment, LLC by instrument recorded in Instrument No. 3457569 notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on October 25, 2018, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Avenue Gadsden, AL 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

BEGINNING AT THE BUMPER JACK MARKING THE SW CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 SW 1/4 OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, THENCE NORTH 0 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 41 SECONDS E 390.78′ ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY TO A 1/2′ CAPPED (CW-497-LC), THENCE LEAVING SAID FORTY LINE S 89 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 0 SECONDS E 555.07′ TO A 1/2′ REBAR CAPPED (CA-497-LS), THENCE SOUTH 21 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 0 SECONDS W 311.20′ TO A 1/2′ REBAR CAPPED (CA-497-LS) ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY, THENCE N 89 DEGREES 32 SECONDS 0 SECONDS W 399.86′ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 4.28 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

TOGETHER WITH THE ACCESS EASEMENT AND EGRESS AS SHOWN IN DOCUMENT NUMBER 3290029 PAGE 4.

TOGETHER WITH THE MANFACTURED HOME SITUATED THEREON WHICH IS AFFIXED TO THE AFOREMENTIONED REAL PROPERTY AND INCORPORATED HEREIN. SAID MANFACTURED HOME IS IDENTIFIED AS FOLLOWS: YEAR/MAKE/MODEL: 1995 SOUT

SERIAL/VIN NUMBER(S): DSHAL22637B

MORE CORRECTLY DESCRIBED AS:

BEGINNING AT THE BUMPER JACK MARKING THE SW CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 SW 1/4 OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, THENCE NORTH 0 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 41 SECONDS E 390.78′ ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY TO A 1/2′ REBAR CAPPED (CA-497-LS), THENCE LEAVING SAID FORTY LINE S 89 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 0 SECONDS E 555.07′ TO A 1/2′ REBAR CAPPED (CA-497-LS), THENCE SOUTH 21 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 0 SECONDS W 420.00′ TO A 1/2′ REBAR CAPPED (CA-497-LS) THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 0 SECONDS W 399.86′ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 4.28 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

TOGETHER WITH THE ACCESS EASEMENT AND EGRESS AS SHOWN IN DOCUMENT NUMBER 3290029 PAGE 4.

TOGETHER WITH THE MANFACTURED HOME SITUATED THEREON WHICH IS AFFIXED TO THE AFOREMENTIONED REAL PROPERTY AND INCORPORATED HEREIN. SAID MANFACTURED HOME IS IDENTIFIED AS FOLLOWS: YEAR/MAKE/MODEL: 1995 SOUT

SERIAL/VIN NUMBER(S): DSHAL22637B

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Village Capital & Investment, LLC

Mortgagee

Beth McFadden Rouse

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

Sept 7, 14 & 21, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Raymond F. Humphries, unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Acopia, LLC, on the 16th day of May, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3434127; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on December 6, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract of parcel of land described as beginning at the Northwest corner of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 and from thence run in a Southerly direction and along the West line of said Forty 390.45 feet to point in the Northwest line of the Old Georgia Public Road; thence in a Northeasterly direction and along the Northwest line of said road 100 feet to a point; thence in a Northeasterly direction in a direct line 125 feet to a point in a line 100 feet East of and parallel with the West line of said forty; thence in a Northerly direction and parallel with the West line of said Forty to a point in the North line thereof; thence in a Westerly direction and along the North line of said Forty 100 feet to the Point of Beginning; said description embracing a portion of the Southwest quarter of the Northwest quarter in Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 5 East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama..

Property street address for informational purposes: 2345 Clanton St Sw , Attalla, AL 35954

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC , Mortgagee/Transferee

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

439962

Sept 14, 21 & 28, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth L. Maltbie , Jr. Husband And Sheryl D. Maltbie Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for PHH Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated December 21, 2009; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3325497 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 3468303 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 19th day of November, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Four (4), in Block Five (5), of Grand Park Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 134 thru 137, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 3464 Greenview Avenue, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Kenneth L. Maltbie , Jr. and Sheryl D. Maltbie or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 920218

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated January 15, 2003, executed by Thomas C. Kilbride, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Gadsden Mortgage Services, Inc., which mortgage was recorded on January 24, 2003, in Document Number M-2003-0357, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 31, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A parcel of land described as commencing at the SE corner of Lot Five (5) of the J. T. Bates Addition to Hokes Bluff, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 39, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence running South 88 degrees 35 minutes West and along the North line of Third Street a distance of 117.58 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue along said North line of Third Street a distance of 117.58 feet to a point on the West line of the strip marked “Reserved” on the map of the J. T. Bates Addition; thence continue in a Northerly direction and along the line of said “Reserved” strip for a distance of 207.9 feet to a point; thence continue North 88 degrees 35 minutes East for a distance of 124.58 feet to a point in the North line of Lot Five (5) of said J. T. Bates Addition; thence continue in a Southerly direction for a distance of 208.29 feet to the point of beginning and embracing the South 207.9 feet of a strip marked “Reserved” and a West portion of Lot Five (5) of said J. T. Bates Addition to Hokes Bluff, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 39, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Sept 21, 28, 2018, October 5, 2018

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Jimmy L. Holcomb and Jamie D. Holcomb to Joe E. Gamberi, Jr., and Frank Minogue dated March 2, 2007, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3266926 ; the undersigned mortgage owner, Joe E. Gamberi, Jr., and Frank Minogue, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 23rd day of October, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point which is East 80 feet and South 1,089.63 feet from the Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼), Section Eleven (11), Township Twelve 12 South, Range Eight (8) East; thence from said point of beginning run South 200 feet to the North right of way of the county road; thence deflect left and run North 82 degrees 30 minutes East with said right of way 120 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 200 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run South 82 degrees 30 minutes West 120 feet to the point of beginning and being a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼), Section Eleven (11), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Eight (8) East in Etowah County, Alabama, subject to reservation of minerals, mineral and mining rights, and subject to rights of Alabama Power Company as recorded in Book 6-H, Page 129, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

JOE E. GAMBERI, JR. and FRANK MINOGUE

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF COPYRIGHT AND TRADEMARK

AHMOSE AMEXEMEL

Filed in Etowah County Probate Court

Instrument Numbers:

3472950

Sept 7, 14 & 21, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF COPYRIGHT AND TRADEMARK

TARGET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS

Filed in Etowah County Probate Court

Instrument Numbers:

3472949

Sept 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

DEBRA JEAN BRIDGES appointed Personal Representative on 08/16/2018 Estate of JAMES R. WILLIAMSON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

RICKEY JAMES UMPHREY appointed Personal Representative on 08/15/2018 Estate of LOLA BEATRICE UMPHREY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

BILLY WATKINS appointed Personal Representative on 08/21/2018 Estate of CHRISTINE WATKINS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

JOSEPH GORDON MASHBURN appointed Personal Representative on 08/14/2018 Estate of JOSEPH D. MASHBURN deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

SHARON JONES MAYO appointed Personal Representative on 08/15/2018 Estate of CHARLES O. JONES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

SAUNDRA ELAINE CARNES appointed Personal Representative on 08/21/2018 Estate of CHARLES RAY CARNES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

JUDY NELSON appointed Personal Representative on 08/17/2018 Estate of DOROTHY J. WILLIAMSON DAVIS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 7, 14 & 21, 2018

FILE CLAIM

RICKY A. JAMES appointed Personal Representatives on 07 /23/2018 Estate of JENNIE R. JAMES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 14, 21 & 28, 2018

FILE CLAIM

HELENE C. KITCHENS appointed Personal Representatives on 08/22/2018 Estate of NICKIE C. CASSIMUS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 14, 21 & 28, 2018

FILE CLAIM

ROBERT HATTER appointed Personal Representatives on 08/20/2018 Estate of WILLIAM ARTHUR HATTER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 14, 21 & 28, 2018

FILE CLAIM

PATRICIA COWART & ROBERT A. RYALS appointed Personal Representatives on 09/04/2018 Estate of LEONARD RYALS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 14, 21 & 28, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

MARVIN HOUSTON JR., appointed Personal Representative on 9/10/2018 Estate of MARY ANN THOMAS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

TONYA REAVES appointed Personal Representative on 8/29/2018 Estate of EDWARD O. TAYLOR, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

WILLIAM L. TARVIN, appointed Personal Representative on 9/05/2018 Estate of EVELYN TARVIN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

DOLLIE RAGLAND, appointed Personal Representative on 9/05/2018 Estate of JIMMIE L. RAGLAND, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

DORIS HEARD, appointed Personal Representative on 9/10/2018 Estate of IRENE THOMAS HEARD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

MARY JO COX appointed Personal Representative on 8/31/2018 Estate of LEE S. COX, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

KENNETH DWANE BONNER appointed Personal Representative on 8/31/2018 Estate of IMOGENE BRANNAN BONNER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

FILE CLAIMS

WENDY BELLEW WORTHY appointed Personal Representative on 8/27/2018 Estate of STEVEN GLEN BELLEW, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ARTHURINE LOVE, 1117 JUPITER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, 1661 WORTHINGTON ROAD, SUITE 100, WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, 33409, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 2, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1117 JUPITER STREET District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 8 BLK J ELLIOTT ADD #2 PLAT B-7 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $196.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 21, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HARVARD STEPHENS, 612 HILL ROAD, BRENTWOOD, TN 37027, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 2, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 313 HENRY STREET District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 27 TARRANT COURT PLAT C-77 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $316.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 21, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given JK PROPERTIES, LLC, 2450 WARRIOR VALLEY ROAD, ALTOONA, ALABAMA 35952, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 2, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2 LAUREL ROAD District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 61 PARCEL 3 CONE MILLS PLAT F-55 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 21, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given CAROL MARIE TEEL, 2 LAKEFRONT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 2, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2 LAKEFRONT AVENUE District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 65 PARCEL 4 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-57 GAD 31-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 21, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, GEORGE WERTZ, 2589 COUNTY LAKE ROAD, GURLEY, ALABAMA 35748, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 2, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 100 LAUREN DRIVE District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM SE COR SEC 17 TH WLY 690(S) TH NLY 256 TO BEG TH CONTINUE NLY 218.8′ TH ELY 165.11 TH SELY 250′(S) TH WLY 234.8 TO POB SEC 17 TWP 11S R 6E BK 1105 PG 161 REF 1634-243 1745-336 REF 1771-55

Should be assessed with a lien of $316.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 21, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RALPH OTTO, 1203 LANCASTER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 2, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1203 LANCASTER AVENUE District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 11-12 BLK E OAKVIEW ADD PLAT B-337 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $196.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 21, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, JOEL T. SMITH, c/o PAUL & CATHY ALLEN, 1807 MT. ZION AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 2, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1807 MT. ZION AVENUE District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

T/S-2016-904 LOT 17 BLK 1 EDGEWOOD ADD PLAT D-247 GADSDEN

SEC 7 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $196.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 21, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CORA MAE JACOBS, 154 LINCOLN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 2, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1905 MOTON STREET District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 2 BLK E LINCOLN JPARK NEGRO 603 DEVEL K-391 GAD 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 21, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, CHASITY JENKINS, 88 DOUBLE A CIRCLE, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, JUSTIN SHANE JENKINS, 9116 US HWY 278 EAST, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 2, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 3108 W. MEIGHAN BLVD. District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 3-4 BLK 12 SMITH’S ADD #1 ALA CITY PLAT B-158 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 21, 2018

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOE & AMY RAMEY, 3515 GEORGIA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, MARCUS & CHRISTINA DEBOARD, 1797 HOOD ROAD, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, REGIONAL LAND & DEVELOPMENT, LLC, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 2, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 3515 GEORGIA AVENUE District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 20 BLK 4 JAMES H PRUETT ADD PLAT D-135 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 21, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2018-900243

WILLIAM GRAVES, Plaintiff

vs

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT FOUR (4) IN BLOCK FIVE (5) IN THE JAMES H. PRUETT ADDITION TO GADSDEN PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 135, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

and

LEANN HOLLAND, TONY JOE WHITE; INCLUDING ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHOS ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therin, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

Defendants.

The Defendants, LEANN HOLLAND, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quiet Title filed by William Graves within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgement of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 17th day of September, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

Sept 21, 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-10166

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

Vella Mae Tucker

DECEASED

TO: Kenny Sharpton, address unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Vella Mae Tucker, deceased, and a petition in writing under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 24th day of October, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Vella Mae Tucker, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and record in this Court as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 10th day of September, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate Court

Sept 21, 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Etowah County Commission for construction of Project No. BID NO. FY 2014-2015-25 in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 14, 2018 and ending on October 5, 2018.

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period.

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of the Sewer and Water Improvements – The Venue At Coosa Landing for the City of Gadsden. This notice will appear for four (4) weeks, once weekly beginning on 9/14/2018 and ending on 10/4/2018. All claims should be filed with CDG Engineers & Associates, Inc. 224 Broad Street #201, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 or call 256-543-9431.

Jeff Bedwell, Owner

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 4, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

J & D Enterprises, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with City of Rainbow City for Street Resurfacing 2017 of Project No: 17007 in Rainbow City, Alabama. Engineers: JBW&T, Inc., Gadsden, AL. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 14, 2018 and ending on October 5, 2018. All claims should be filed at J & D Enterprises, LLC, P.O. Box 583, Gadsden, AL 35902 during this period.

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that James E. Watts and Sons Contractors, Inc., contractor, has completed the Contract for Improvements of Hasting Park Area Drainage Outfall at Vernon Street and Meighan Boulevard for the State of Alabama and the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The City of Gadsden Engineering Department.

James E. Watts and Sons Contractors, Inc.

P.O. Box 305

Gadsden, AL 35902

Sept 21, 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO.: CV-18-900521-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel; Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,660.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Justin Daryan Eastland

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of November, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 7th day of September, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO.: CV-18-900522-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel; Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$7,593.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Fernando Lourenco Miliner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of November, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 7th day of September, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-2018-900271-GCD

HANNAH LEIGH BREWER, PLAINTIFF

VS.

ANDREW HANK STABLER, DEFENDANT

Andrew Hank Stabler, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights, by seeking relief by October 29, 2018, or thereafter a judgemtn of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case No. DR-2018-900271-GCD. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 South 8th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901, 256-543-7610.

Sept 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/19/18.

2007 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX; VIN # 2G2WP552171185708

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

Sept 14 & 21, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/19/18.

2006 BMW 325I; VIN # WBAVB13536PT19905

One Stop Automotive

112 21st Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

Sept 14 & 21, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/19/18.

2008 CHEVROLET IMPALA; VIN # 2G1WB58K781313465

2010 KIA OPTIMA; VIN # KNAGG4A85A5449701

2005 HONDA ODYSSEY; VIN # 5FNRL38785B086359

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256 613-8499

Sept 14 & 21, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/19/18.

2007 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER; VIN # 3A4FY48B57T620950

Anniston’s Engine & Transmission

3002 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 691-8544

Sept 14 & 21, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/26/18.

2009 NISSAN ALTIMA; VIN # 1N4AL21E89N472390

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256 613-8499

Sept 21 & 28, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/26/18.

1996 ACUA INTEGRA; VIN # JH4DC446XTS016504

2000 CHEVROLET BLAZER; VIN # 1GNCS13W6Y2133446

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

Sept 21 & 28, 2018

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/26/18.

2007 CHEVROLET TAHOE; VIN # 1GNFC13087J330435

William Davison

2000 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 390-4314

Sept 21 & 28, 2018