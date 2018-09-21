Southern Cooking: Chocolate Cobbler and Banana Cobbler

By Andy Bedwell

This week is Andy’s homemade cobbler week!

My mother could make the best cobbler, and I think it was because her homemade pie crust was so thin and crispy. She would always say, “You can even make a good cobbler with a store-bought pie crust, plenty of liquid and good fruit, and it better be sweet enough.” Only in a restaurant in the South will a waitress ask you, “And would you like some peach cobbler?” The thing to remember about a cobbler is that it truly is delicious and very filling. It makes the perfect ending to any meal, whether it is formal or casual, company or family, seated or buffet. Best of all, if you buy chicken from a deli, instant mashed potatoes and cello-bag lettuce salad with this homemade dessert, everyone will think you made the whole meal from scratch!

Chocolate Cobbler

1 stick margarine

2 cups self-rising flour

3 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup, plus 3 tablespoons, cocoa, divided

1 cup milk

2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup chopped pecans

3 cups boiling water

Melt margarine in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Combine flour, one and a half cups sugar, three tablespoons cocoa, milk and vanilla. Spoon into dish over melted margarine, but do not stir! Mix two cups sugar and half a cup of cocoa together and sprinkle over batter. Also sprinkle on pecans. Pour boiling water over the mixture; do not stir. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes. Do not overcook! Cobbler will be cake-like in the middle and syrupy around the edges. Cool slightly. Serve warm with the biggest scoop of Blue Bell vanilla homemade ice cream that the dish will hold!

Andy’s Note: I put this recipe in Gaston’s newsletter and some of you may already have tried this one. This is really easy and children always love it, as well as adults!

Banana Cobbler

1/2 cup Crisco shortening

1 1/2 cups self-rising flour

1/3 cup milk

2 1/2 cups sliced bananas (about two inches long)

1 stick margarine

(I use Parkay)

2 cups sugar

2 cups water

Sprinkles of nutmeg

and cinnamon

Slice bananas and sprinkle with fruit fresh. Mix Crisco, flour and milk together for your pastry. Roll out on a floured surface in a rectangle shape. Mix water and sugar and heat until sugar has dissolved. Spoon bananas on one end of rectangle and then start rolling in a cylinder shape. Use a 9 x 13-inch pan. Cut the roll in about nine or 10 slices and place in the pan. Sprinkle with nutmeg and cinnamon. Bananas will be falling out everywhere but that is okay. Then pour heated sugar and water over bananas and pastry. Slice the stick of margarine all over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-50 minutes.

Andy’s Note: I had so much fun and used so many bananas trying to accomplish my goal of an outstanding cobbler for the Knights of Columbus Cobbler Contest a few years ago. I came in second place and was thrilled and honored to even be recognized. This turns out to be a very attractive cobbler and so very yummy! My peach cobbler is made the very same way. Just substitute the bananas for fresh peaches. It is the easiest and best peach cobbler ever! Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream is a must with these cobblers!

Roll Tide and War Eagle!

Happy Cobbler Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.