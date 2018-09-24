Bob Jones edges Gadsden City, 12-7

Photo: Gadsden City’s Joshua Richard (left) brings down Bob Jones’ Donavan Brown during the Titans’ 12-7 loss last Friday (Sept. 21) in Madison. (Eric Schultz/preps@al.com)

By Skip Vaughn/preps@al.com

Two touchdown passes in the second half from Caden Rose to John-Michael Riley lifted Bob Jones to a 12-7 Class 7A, Region 4 victory against Gadsden City last Friday (Sept. 21) in Madison.

The Titans (0-5, 0-3) led 7-0 at halftime after Terrence Peeples’ 95-yard fumble return.

Riley caught the game-winning 7-yard touchdown with 3:05 left, capping a 14-play drive that covered 80 yards. The Titans got the ball back at their won 33 with 3:02 left and marched to the Bob Jones 3. But Gadsden City failed to convert on a fourth down-and-goal with six seconds left in the game.

Jamontez Woods rushed 19 times for 65 yards for the Titans.

“We’ve talked to our kids about getting on the bus 0-0,” said Gadsden City head coach Bart Sessions. “Tonight we want to be 1-0. It’s just that simple. You want to win because you play. That’s the significance (of this game). A great coach said, ‘You play the game to win.’ That’s the approach the coaches took this week [and] that’s the approach the kids took this week.”

Gadsden City has a bye before hosting region rival James Clemens on Oct. 5.