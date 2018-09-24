Eagles fly past Anniston, 28-10

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Darrian meads runs for a third-quarter touchdown as Anniston’s Jimmy Felton (7) pursues and teammate Tristan Billingsley (3) looks on during the Eagles’ 28-18 win last Friday (Sept. 21) in Anniston. (Alex Chaney)

Hokes Bluff posted a 28-18 win in Class 4A, Region 6 action last Friday (Sept. 21) in Anniston.

The No. 2 ranked Eagles (4-0, 3-0) built on 21-3 lead at halftime by way of Ashton Gulledge’s 2-yard touchdown run at 4:19 of the first quarter, Darrian Meads’ 1-yard touchdown run at 7:58 of the second period and Gulledge’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Burke with 3:11 left before intermission. Ethan Whitcomb converted all three extra point attempts.

Meads’ 22-yard touchdown run at the 7:37 mark of the third quarter made it a 25-point lead.

Respective touchdown runs by Darionta Bell and Charell Brown drew the Bulldogs within 10 points with just over three minutes left in the game, but Anniston got no closer.

Meads finished with 143 yards on 26 carries. Gulledge completed 6 of 9 passes for 94 yards, while Carson Eubanks had three receptions for 55 yards.

Eubanks led in tackles with 10, followed by Gulledge with seven and Will Clemons with six. Eubanks also had an interception, while he and Clemons each had a sack.

Holes Bluff hosts Glencoe this Friday (Sept. 28) in a non-region game.