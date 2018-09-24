Walter Wellborn spoils Glencoe’s homecoming

Photo: Glencoe High’s Andrew Massarro looks for running room during the Yellow Jackets’ 40-0 loss to Walter Wellborn last Friday (Sept. 21). (Gary Wells)

Glencoe High fell to Class 3A, Region 6 rival Walter Wellborn, 40-0, in the Yellow Jackets’ homecoming game last Friday (Sept. 21).

For Glencoe, Daniel Maye completed 3 of 5 passes for 21 yards, while Sam Hines rushed seven times for 23 yards.

Hunter Gray and Read Shaneyfelt each had three tackles.

The Yellow Jackets (0-4, 0-3) travel to Hokes Bluff this Friday (Sept. 28) in non-region action.