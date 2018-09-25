Area players featured in Week 4 Prep Spotlight

Photo: Sardis High’s Trent Presley (right) intercepts a pass during the Lions’ 43-7 win over Douglas on Sept. 21 in Sardis City. (Courtesy of Bentley Gray Photography)

Several area football players were recognized in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for Week 4 of the 2018 season.

Coosa Christian junior running back Dartavious Britton rushed for 294 yards and touchdowns of 54, 64, 2, 64 and 45 yards in the Conquerors’ 54-42 victory over Decatur Heritage.

Gaston senior running back Kameron Hawkins rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 45-38 loss to Woodland.

Sardis senior quarterback/defensive back Trent Presley threw a touchdown pass, returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a fumble that led to a touchdown in the Lions’ 43-7 win over Douglas.

Hokes Bluff senior defensive back Carson Eubanks had 10 tackles, a sack and an interception in the Eagles’ 28-18 win over Anniston.

Westbrook Christian senior receiver P.J. Wells caught nine passes for 146 yards and a touchdown grab in the Warriors’ 37-30 loss to Ohatchee.